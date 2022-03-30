Small business owners should understand the federal, state, and local tax and accounting requirements as this will help you with record keeping, filing tax returns accurately and making timely payments to the government. Failure to file and pay tax obligations may result in financial penalties plus interest on amounts outstanding. Tax and accounting for small businesses can be complex; this guide serves as a starting point for resources and information to help you navigate your next steps – speaking with a tax professional.

Small business owners should remember these five important items that affect small businesses taxes:

Business structure Tax deductions Startup costs write-offs (Deduct up to $5,000 in startup costs only if total startup costs are $50,000 or less) Pay quarterly taxes Keeping track of the amount of taxes due/refunded

The business structure chosen when starting a business will determine the taxes small businesses pay as well as how and when to pay them.

Below are the key tax calendar dates to remember in 2022.

Source: IRS – Online Tax Calendar

Exceptions: If the tax year does not start on January 1, follow the IRS fiscal year due dates.

2022 quarterly estimated tax payment deadlines:

April 18, 2022 – Deadline for 2022 Q1 estimated tax payments

June 15, 2022 – Deadline for 2022 Q2 estimated tax payments

Sept. 15, 2022 – Deadline for 2022 Q3 estimated tax payments

Jan. 17, 2023 – Deadline for 2022 Q4 estimated tax payments

IRS Tax Guides for Small Businesses

As a small business owner, it is important to understand your federal, state, and local tax obligations. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides plenty of information to help small business owners when filing their taxes. The Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center is the main resource for entrepreneurs. Additional resources include the following:

Accounting Methods

There are two primary accounting methods for businesses to report revenues and expenses – cash accounting and accrual accounting. It is important to understand the difference as once you select a method, you should maintain that for the duration of your business unless you get an exemption from the IRS to change your method. Cash accounting is an accounting method when revenues are recorded when payment is received and expenses are recorded when they are paid. Accrual accounting is when revenues and expenses are recorded when they are billed and earned regardless of when the money is received and paid. Small businesses with average gross receipts of $25 million or less in the prior three-year period are allowed to use the cash method of accounting.

Tax Software

Small business owners may be overwhelmed when it comes to selecting software to prepare their tax returns or identifying tax professionals. Some key features to look for in tax software include budget-friendly, ease of use, excellent customer service, e-filing return options, and data security.

The most commonly used tax software includes:

Accounting Software

Small business owners need to budget, track expenses, pay suppliers, categorize transactions, keep detailed, accurate books, and therefore need accounting software.

The most common accounting software for small businesses include:

Cloud-based accounting software is on-demand software hosted remotely for recording and storing encrypted financial data online. The pandemic forced many accounting teams to transition to work from home to follow local COVID-19 mitigation protocols. The workplace shift resulted in an increasing demand for cloud-based solutions. A recent survey of over 3,000 accounting professionals indicates that nearly two-thirds plan to adopt cloud-computing technology over the next two years.

Regardless of the tax and accounting software vendor that you use for your business, it is important to be aware of their cybersecurity safeguards.

Tax and Accounting Resources

Below are additional tax and accounting resources.

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by NORTHFOLK on Unsplash