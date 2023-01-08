Resources, links, associations, and publications to support small businesses in the artificial intelligence industry. Additionally, you can receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
View our related small business guide here: AI for Small Business.
Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview
Innovation in the AI industry has exploded and the artificial intelligence market is expected to exceed $500 billion in 2023. Companies are spending more on artificial intelligence as adoption rates rise across the country. Statista reports that the artificial intelligence industry in North America is worth $14.9 billion and will grow exponentially.
Artificial Intelligence Industry Sectors
Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, is an expansive industry with numerous sub-fields, and the following links provide additional insights on each.
Machine Learning
- The Machine Learning Future Is Now: How AI is Disrupting Entire Industries – provides information on machine learning, such as its growth, benefits, and uses
- Four Ways AI and Machine Learning Will Drive Future Innovation and Change – describes how AI and machine learning will disrupt industries in the future
- 60 Notable Machine Learning Statistics: 2021/2022 Market Share & Data Analysis – various statistics on the machine learning market and its adoption
- Top 10 Sectors for Machine Learning – lists the main sectors utilizing machine learning capabilities
Natural Language Processing
- Understanding Evolution and Future of Natural Language Processing – provides background information on natural language processing and its future
- Top 5 Industries Impacted By Natural Language Processing (NLP) Trends – explains which industries have been affected the most by natural language processing
- NLP Applications and Their Use Cases for Modern Enterprises – describes how businesses use natural language processing
- How NLP Is Changing the Way Companies Do Business – information on natural language processing disrupting business operations
Data Mining
- What Is Data Mining? – information on data mining, its history, future, and uses
- 11 Industries That Benefits The Most From Data Science – describes how various industries have been impacted by data science
- 10 Key Data Mining Techniques and How Businesses Use Them – data mining techniques and the ways that businesses can benefit by them
- Top 50 Big Data Statistics: Market Size, Importance & Benefits – lists statistics on big data and its impact
Process Automation
- AI Automation: What You Need to Know – describes automation from AI and its benefits
- The Future Course of Process Automation Will Be Driven By AI, Not Bots – describes the ways that AI will impact process automation
- 32 Business Automation Statistics for 2021 – statistics on the advantages and implementation of business process automation
- Workplace Automation Is Everywhere, and It’s Not Just About Robots – various uses of business automation
Industries Disrupted by Artificial Intelligence
AI has impacted many sectors, so check out the following resources to see how artificial intelligence is disrupting these industries.
Manufacturing
- An Introduction to Implementing AI in Manufacturing – delves into the role of AI in manufacturing businesses
- New Research Reveals What’s Needed for AI Acceleration in Manufacturing – explains the trends and benefits of manufacturers implementing AI in their business
- 17 Remarkable Use Cases of AI in the Manufacturing Industry – discusses the current state, applications, and outlook of AI in the manufacturing industry
- The Pandemic Led to ‘Significant’ Increase in AI Adoption Across Manufacturing, Survey Finds – describes AI adoption in the manufacturing industry
Healthcare
- AI, Automation, and the Future of Work in Hospitals – demonstrates the impact AI and automation will have on hospitals
- Top 10 Use Cases for AI in Healthcare – lists the possible applications of AI in the healthcare industry
- Over 80% of Health Execs Have Artificial Intelligence Plans in Place – explains future AI adoption in the healthcare industry
- Living in an AI World 2020 Report: Healthcare Insiders – summarizes healthcare professionals’ opinions on artificial intelligence in their industry
Transportation
- The Journey Towards a Touchless Network Through Intelligent Automation – describes automation in the transportation industry
- Living in an AI World 2020 Report: Transportation Insiders – transportation industry professionals discuss the role of AI in their industry
- How Will AI Impact the Transportation Industry? – demonstrates how AI is transforming the transportation industry and its risks
- Best Use Cases of Artificial Intelligence In The Transportation Industry – provides information on how AI is utilized in the transportation and logistics industries
Retail
- AI’s Role in Retail – describes how AI is being utilized in the retail industry
- Living in an AI World 2020 Report: Retail Insiders – explains the benefits and challenges of implementing artificial intelligence in retail
- Seven Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Disrupting the Retail Industry – list of possible uses for artificial intelligence by retailers
- 87% of Retailers Not Taken Steps to Embrace AI – statistics on retailers’ adoption of artificial intelligence
- 6 Reasons Why Retailers Need A.I. for Automated Retail Intelligence – demonstrates how retailers can use the various sub-fields to improve operations
Food
- Why AI Is the Future of Food Industry – explains the current and future role of AI in the food industry
- Artificial Intelligence: It’s All About the Data – describes how food manufacturers envision artificial intelligence in their respective organizations
- Machine Learning and AI in Food Industry: Solutions and Potential – guide on how various sub-fields of AI is transforming the food industry
- The Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Restaurant Industry: Impact and Benefits – demonstrates how AI is being integrated in the restaurant industry
Funding
Artificial intelligence businesses require large financial investments. Along with private sector investment, programs like the SBIR/STTR may be a source of government funding. Check out the following links to explore potential avenues for funding.
- The SBIR and STTR Programs – two government grant programs that fund small businesses in technology and science sectors
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) – National Science Foundation provides funding to small businesses in AI sector through its SBIR/STTR programs
- The Top 25 VC’s Investing in AI Right Now – list of venture capitalists providing funds to AI businesses
- Angel Capital Association Member Directory – tool to find local angel groups
Artificial Intelligence Industry Associations
As the AI industry expands, it is important to stay connected with other industry insiders. The following associations support AI business leaders in their dynamic industry.
- Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence – non-profit dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence through the promotion of research, use, and understanding of AI
- Association for Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence – designed to promote research to advance knowledge representation, learning, and reasoning under uncertainty
- Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Artificial Intelligence – designed to support academia, professionals, and students through funding, conferences, and publications
- International Group of Artificial Intelligence – community of AI professionals and provides research and analyses of the industry
Artificial Intelligence Publications
The AI industry is constantly evolving and the following journals and magazine keep industry professionals informed of the newest trends and research.
- AI Magazine
- Analytics Insight
- Inside Big Data
- AI Trends Vision
- Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research
- Analytics
Additional Small Business Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View our small business cybersecurity resources here: Cybersecurity
- View our pandemic business resources here: COVID-19 Publications
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Photo by Christopher Burns on Unsplash