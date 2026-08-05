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Artificial Intelligence Industry

Artificial Intelligence Industry

artificial intelligence industry

This section provides Artificial Intelligence Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

View our related small business guide here: AI for Small Business.

Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview

The AI industry is in a period of rapid expansion, and small business owners are increasingly feeling its impact. Adoption continues to rise across sectors as organizations move from experimenting with AI to scaling it in meaningful ways. Many companies now treat AI as a core operational tool rather than a futuristic add‑on. At the same time, the industry is shifting from tools that identify issues or patterns, to more advanced systems that can fully resolve problems on their own. This evolution is also giving rise to hybrid approaches, where human expertise and AI systems work side by side as observed with the emergence of AI agents acting as digital coworkers that can take on routine or time‑consuming tasks.

As promising as this growth is, it comes with challenges that business owners should keep in mind. The expansion of AI increases exposure to cybersecurity risks, making security and responsible use top priorities. Even with these challenges, as of recent years only 5% of businesses have increased their cybersecurity spending. Guardrails are becoming essential to ensure AI tools don’t produce harmful or incorrect outputs. Looking ahead, the industry is moving toward “Agentic AI”, systems capable of taking initiative, making decisions, and coordinating tasks autonomously. These advancements will support industries that are stretched thin, offering AI‑enabled automation to help fill labor gaps and improve efficiency. For small businesses, understanding these trends can help them adopt AI in a way that is both strategic and secure.

Here are a few notable trends shaping the AI industry in the coming years:

Artificial Intelligence Industry Sectors

Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, is an expansive industry with numerous sub-sectors, and the following links provide additional insights on each.

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

  • NLP in Business Intelligence – Coherent
  • What is natural language processing? – SAP
  • Benefits and Approaches to NPL – IBM (4)

AI Analytics

Generative AI & Foundation Models

  • Generative AI Business Impact – Deloitte (2)
  • Generative AI in Enterprises – IBM (6)
  • Models, Benefits, and Challenges of Generative AI – NVIDIA (2)

AI Agents, Copilots & Conversational AI

AI for Cybersecurity

Learn more about Cybersecurity AI in our Cybersecurity for Small Business guides.

Industries Disrupted by Artificial Intelligence

AI is transforming a wide range of sectors and businesses. From assisted living facilities automating routine administrative tasks to RV parks personalizing guest experiences, artificial intelligence is reshaping how organizations operate and deliver value. The following resources explore how AI is disrupting these industries and driving new opportunities for innovation. 

Manufacturing

For a deeper dive on Manufacturing AI, visit our Manufacturing Industry Resources publication.

Healthcare

Transportation

For more information on Transportation AI, visit our Transportation Industry Resources publication.

Retail

To explore Retail AI further, visit our Retail Industry Resources publication.

Food

For a deeper dive on Restaurant AI and Food Manufacturing, visit our Food Service Industry Resources, Food Manufacturing Industry Resources, and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Resources publications.

Professional Services

Small Business AI Funding

Artificial intelligence ventures typically require large financial investments. In addition to private-sector funding for small businesses, federal programs such as SBIR/STTR can provide valuable government funding. The following resources provide potential avenues for secure funding:

Artificial Intelligence Industry Associations

As the AI industry expands, it is important to stay connected with other industry insiders. The following associations support AI business leaders in their dynamic industry.

Artificial Intelligence Publications

The AI industry is constantly evolving and the following journals and magazine keep industry professionals informed on the latest trends and industry research.

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by Christopher Burns on Unsplash

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