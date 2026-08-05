This section provides Artificial Intelligence Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
View our related small business guide here: AI for Small Business.
Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview
The AI industry is in a period of rapid expansion, and small business owners are increasingly feeling its impact. Adoption continues to rise across sectors as organizations move from experimenting with AI to scaling it in meaningful ways. Many companies now treat AI as a core operational tool rather than a futuristic add‑on. At the same time, the industry is shifting from tools that identify issues or patterns, to more advanced systems that can fully resolve problems on their own. This evolution is also giving rise to hybrid approaches, where human expertise and AI systems work side by side as observed with the emergence of AI agents acting as digital coworkers that can take on routine or time‑consuming tasks.
As promising as this growth is, it comes with challenges that business owners should keep in mind. The expansion of AI increases exposure to cybersecurity risks, making security and responsible use top priorities. Even with these challenges, as of recent years only 5% of businesses have increased their cybersecurity spending. Guardrails are becoming essential to ensure AI tools don’t produce harmful or incorrect outputs. Looking ahead, the industry is moving toward “Agentic AI”, systems capable of taking initiative, making decisions, and coordinating tasks autonomously. These advancements will support industries that are stretched thin, offering AI‑enabled automation to help fill labor gaps and improve efficiency. For small businesses, understanding these trends can help them adopt AI in a way that is both strategic and secure.
Here are a few notable trends shaping the AI industry in the coming years:
- AI Industry Statistics – Forbes (1)
- Innovation in the AI Industry – Morgan Stanley
- State of AI in the Enterprise – Deloitte (1)
- The Future of AI – IBM (1)
Artificial Intelligence Industry Sectors
Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, is an expansive industry with numerous sub-sectors, and the following links provide additional insights on each.
Machine Learning
- Machine Learning in Business – IBM (2)
- AI Use Cases – IBM (3)
- Machine Learning Use Cases – NVIDIA (1)
Natural Language Processing
- NLP in Business Intelligence – Coherent
- What is natural language processing? – SAP
- Benefits and Approaches to NPL – IBM (4)
AI Analytics
- How to Use AI for Data Analysis – Intuit
- AI in Analytics – Forbes (2)
- Big Data Analytics – IBM (5)
Generative AI & Foundation Models
- Generative AI Business Impact – Deloitte (2)
- Generative AI in Enterprises – IBM (6)
- Models, Benefits, and Challenges of Generative AI – NVIDIA (2)
AI Agents, Copilots & Conversational AI
- Rise in Use of Chatbots – Pew Research Center
- What is a chatbot? – Forbes (3)
- The Rise in AI Chatbots & How to Leverage it in Business – Forbes (4)
AI for Cybersecurity
- AI in Cybersecurity Operations – Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency
- Demand for Cybersecurity Improvements – Cybersecurity Dive
- Using AI to Strengthen Defense – National Security Agency
Learn more about Cybersecurity AI in our Cybersecurity for Small Business guides.
Industries Disrupted by Artificial Intelligence
AI is transforming a wide range of sectors and businesses. From assisted living facilities automating routine administrative tasks to RV parks personalizing guest experiences, artificial intelligence is reshaping how organizations operate and deliver value. The following resources explore how AI is disrupting these industries and driving new opportunities for innovation.
Manufacturing
- 2026 Manufacturing Industry Outlook – Deloitte (3)
- White House AI Plan Reflects Manufacturers’ AI Priorities – National Association of Manufacturers
- Agentic AI in Manufacturing – Manufacturing Dive (2)
For a deeper dive on Manufacturing AI, visit our Manufacturing Industry Resources publication.
Healthcare
- AI Action Plan for Healthcare – American Hospital Association (AHA)
- Adoption of AI in Healthcare Delivery Systems – Peterson Health Technology Institute
- Generative AI in Healthcare – McKinsey & Company
- AI Agents in Health Care – Boston Consulting Group (1)
Transportation
- U.S. DOT Artificial Intelligence Activities – U.S Department of Transportation
- AI’s Freight Impact – American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials
- AI in Supply Chain Risk Assessment – Defense Logistics Agency
For more information on Transportation AI, visit our Transportation Industry Resources publication.
Retail
- AI in Commerce – Deloitte (4)
- Generative AI in the Retail Industry – National Retail Federation (1)
- Use of AI Agents in Retail – National Retail Federation (2)
- AI Transformation in Retail – Nationwide Marketing Group
- AI’s Impact in Retail Merchandising – McKinsey & Company
To explore Retail AI further, visit our Retail Industry Resources publication.
Food
- How AI Is Revolutionizing Restaurants – Deloitte (5)
- How Restaurants are embracing AI – Toast
- AI Trends transforming the Food Industry – Forbes (5)
- AI Technologies for Food Manufacturers – Manufacturing Dive (3)
For a deeper dive on Restaurant AI and Food Manufacturing, visit our Food Service Industry Resources, Food Manufacturing Industry Resources, and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Resources publications.
Professional Services
- AI Impact on Professional Services – Sage
- GenAI Tools in Professional Services – Boston Consulting Group (2)
- Use of AI Tools in Professional Services – Entrepreneur
Small Business AI Funding
Artificial intelligence ventures typically require large financial investments. In addition to private-sector funding for small businesses, federal programs such as SBIR/STTR can provide valuable government funding. The following resources provide potential avenues for secure funding:
- SBIR and STTR Programs – U.S Small Business Administration
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) – National Science Foundation
- ACA Member Directory – Angel Capital Association
Artificial Intelligence Industry Associations
As the AI industry expands, it is important to stay connected with other industry insiders. The following associations support AI business leaders in their dynamic industry.
- Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence
- Association for Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence
- Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Artificial Intelligence
- National Artificial Intelligence Association
- Technology and Services Industry Association
- Artificial Intelligence Imaging Association
- National Institute of Standards and Technology
Artificial Intelligence Publications
The AI industry is constantly evolving and the following journals and magazine keep industry professionals informed on the latest trends and industry research.
- AI Magazine
- Analytics Insight
- Inside Big Data
- Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research
- Analytics
- Interactive AI Magazine
Additional Small Business Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View more industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View business plans samples here: Sample Business Plans
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Photo by Christopher Burns on Unsplash