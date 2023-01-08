THE SBDC NATIONAL INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE SERVING THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK AND AMERICA’S SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNITY.

Artificial Intelligence Industry

Resources, links, associations, and publications to support small businesses in the artificial intelligence industry. Additionally, you can receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

View our related small business guide here: AI for Small Business.

Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview

Innovation in the AI industry has exploded and the artificial intelligence market is expected to exceed $500 billion in 2023. Companies are spending more on artificial intelligence as adoption rates rise across the country. Statista reports that the artificial intelligence industry in North America is worth $14.9 billion and will grow exponentially.

Artificial Intelligence Industry Sectors

Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, is an expansive industry with numerous sub-fields, and the following links provide additional insights on each.

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Data Mining

Process Automation

Industries Disrupted by Artificial Intelligence

AI has impacted many sectors, so check out the following resources to see how artificial intelligence is disrupting these industries. 

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Food

Funding

Artificial intelligence businesses require large financial investments. Along with private sector investment, programs like the SBIR/STTR may be a source of government funding. Check out the following links to explore potential avenues for funding.

Artificial Intelligence Industry Associations

As the AI industry expands, it is important to stay connected with other industry insiders. The following associations support AI business leaders in their dynamic industry.

Artificial Intelligence Publications

The AI industry is constantly evolving and the following journals and magazine keep industry professionals informed of the newest trends and research.

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by Christopher Burns on Unsplash

Tags
