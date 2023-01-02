For small businesses pursuing innovations in the scientific and technology industries, two programs that may be beneficial to your endeavor are the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Our guide below provides you with information and resources to assist you as a competitive applicant with either program.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your Local Small Business Development Center!

Introduction to SBIR and STTR Programs

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs provide funding to small businesses to assist them with their research and development leading up to eventual commercialization. The SBIR program is for small businesses that perform independent research, whereas, the STTR program is for small businesses that work with nonprofit research institutions. The federal government awards about $2.4 billion through the SBIR and STTR programs, annually; therefore, competition is fierce. To ease the process, we compiled information from various sources to offer insights into the program and developing a winning application.

Resources to help you understand the process SBIR and STTR process:

About the Programs – a brief overview of the SBIR and STTR programs and their purpose, eligibility requirements, and phases

Guide to Program Eligibility – explanation of the SBIR/STTR eligibility requirements and the tools to determine eligibility and achieve certification

Tutorials – provides online tutorials to develop knowledge of the SBIR and STTR programs and the application process

Agency Contacts – list of point of contacts for SBIR/STTR participating federal agencies

Open Solicitations – search function to find open solicitations by topic area and the agency

Best Practices for Writing a Winning SBIR Application

Winning SBIR or STTR funding is incredibly difficult as there are thousands of applicants and limited funding. Resources to assist you with the application writing process:

Federal Agency SBIR/STTR Programs

Eleven federal agencies participate in the SBIR program and five participate in the STTR program. Compiled below are agency-specific resources to help your small business find the best-fit program. If interested in working with federal agencies on other opportunities, check out our Government Contracting guide for small business.

Department of Agriculture

Department of Commerce

Department of Defense

Department of Education

Department of Energy

Department of Health and Human Services

Understanding SBIR and STTR – information on the National Institutes of Health’s programs

Funding Opportunities – provides a brief explanation of the available funding opportunities with the National Institutes of Health

National Institutes of Health RePORTER – search tool for active and past projects funded by the National Institute of Drug Abuse

ASSIST – application preparation and submission system for the National Institutes of Health

How to Apply – Application Guide – guidance on applying for funding opportunities with the National Institutes of Health

Department of Homeland Security

Small Business Innovation Research Program – summary of the Department of Homeland Security’s SBIR program

Deconstructing SBIR Webinar Series – list of videos that provide insight on the SBIR program with the Science & Technology division at the Department of Homeland Security

Department of Homeland Security OIP Portal – resource to find open solicitations for the Department of Homeland Security’s SBIR Program

Department of Transportation

Department of Transportation Small Business Innovation Research Program – overview of the Department of Transportation’s SBIR program and resources to assist applicants with proposal submission and other funding opportunities

U.S. DOT SBIR Participating Agencies – list of administrations within the Department of Transportation that participate in the SBIR program

Solicitations – explains the SBIR program at the Department of Transportation

Environmental Protection Agency

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program – provides an overview of the Environmental Protection Agency’s program and funding opportunities

How to Apply for an SBIR Contract – guide for applying to the SBIR program at the Environmental Protection Agency

SBIR Funding Opportunities – current solicitations at the Environmental Protection Agency

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

National Science Foundation

National Science Foundation Seed Fund – information on the National Science Foundation’s SBIR and STTR program

Portfolio – describes the topic areas that the National Science Foundation funds

Get Started – explains the process and necessary steps to receive funding from the National Science Foundation

Merit Review Guidelines – details the National Science Foundation’s proposal review criteria

State Resources for SBIR and STTR

To encourage small businesses to apply for SBIR and STTR funding, many states provide financial, technical, and other non-financial assistance to applicants. Check out the following links to see what your state offers:

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

