For small businesses pursuing innovations in the scientific and technology industries, two programs that may be beneficial to your endeavor are the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Our guide below provides you with information and resources to assist you as a competitive applicant with either program.
You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your Local Small Business Development Center!
Introduction to SBIR and STTR Programs
The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs provide funding to small businesses to assist them with their research and development leading up to eventual commercialization. The SBIR program is for small businesses that perform independent research, whereas, the STTR program is for small businesses that work with nonprofit research institutions. The federal government awards about $2.4 billion through the SBIR and STTR programs, annually; therefore, competition is fierce. To ease the process, we compiled information from various sources to offer insights into the program and developing a winning application.
Resources to help you understand the process SBIR and STTR process:
- About the Programs – a brief overview of the SBIR and STTR programs and their purpose, eligibility requirements, and phases
- Guide to Program Eligibility – explanation of the SBIR/STTR eligibility requirements and the tools to determine eligibility and achieve certification
- Tutorials – provides online tutorials to develop knowledge of the SBIR and STTR programs and the application process
- Agency Contacts – list of point of contacts for SBIR/STTR participating federal agencies
- Open Solicitations – search function to find open solicitations by topic area and the agency
Best Practices for Writing a Winning SBIR Application
Winning SBIR or STTR funding is incredibly difficult as there are thousands of applicants and limited funding. Resources to assist you with the application writing process:
- 8 Tips for Writing a Winning SBIR – list of tips to assist applicants with writing their proposal
- How to Create a Competitive SBIR Application – guide for writing a SBIR application
- 5 Tips for Winning NIH SBIR Proposals – provides best practices to increase chances of success
- 5 Winning Tips for SBIR Grant Success – list of tips to assist with the writing process
- SBIR Grants – How to Win Grant Money For Your Business in 2022 – guide for applying to an SBIR program
Federal Agency SBIR/STTR Programs
Eleven federal agencies participate in the SBIR program and five participate in the STTR program. Compiled below are agency-specific resources to help your small business find the best-fit program. If interested in working with federal agencies on other opportunities, check out our Government Contracting guide for small business.
Department of Agriculture
- Department of Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) – an overview of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SBIR program
- Technical and Business Assistance (TABA) – additional program for SBIR awardees at Department of Agriculture to receive funding for services, such as market assessment
- Review Criteria: Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program – the Department of Agriculture’s evaluation criteria for applications
Department of Commerce
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Small Business Innovation Research Program – an overview of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s SBIR program and its focus areas
- National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) – the SBIR program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology
- NIST Participation Eligibility and Evaluation Criteria – general information on SBIR eligibility and evaluation
Department of Defense
- Department of Defense SBIR/STTR – a brief overview of the general Department of Defense’s SBIR/STTR program
- Defense SBIR/STTR Innovation Portal – Department of Defense’s portal for proposal submissions
- Army Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer – information and resources to assist potential program applicants looking to work with the Army
- Air Force Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer – details the Air Force’s program
- Navy Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer – information on the Navy’s programs
Department of Education
- Department of Education Small Business Innovation Research Program – provides a general explanation the Department of Education’s SBIR program
- Institute of Education Services Small Business Innovation Research – the research office of the Department of Education’s Small Business Innovation Research program
- ED/IES Solicitation Information – describes the open solicitations at the Department of Education.
Department of Energy
- Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) – brief summary of the Department of Energy’s programs
- Program Areas – list of the research areas at the Department of Energy
- Funding Opportunities – list of the funding opportunities at the Department of Energy
- DOE SBIR/STTR Phase I Proposal Prep – assists potential applicants with understanding the program and the application process
Department of Health and Human Services
- Understanding SBIR and STTR – information on the National Institutes of Health’s programs
- Funding Opportunities – provides a brief explanation of the available funding opportunities with the National Institutes of Health
- National Institutes of Health RePORTER – search tool for active and past projects funded by the National Institute of Drug Abuse
- ASSIST – application preparation and submission system for the National Institutes of Health
- How to Apply – Application Guide – guidance on applying for funding opportunities with the National Institutes of Health
Department of Homeland Security
- Small Business Innovation Research Program – summary of the Department of Homeland Security’s SBIR program
- Deconstructing SBIR Webinar Series – list of videos that provide insight on the SBIR program with the Science & Technology division at the Department of Homeland Security
- Department of Homeland Security OIP Portal – resource to find open solicitations for the Department of Homeland Security’s SBIR Program
Department of Transportation
- Department of Transportation Small Business Innovation Research Program – overview of the Department of Transportation’s SBIR program and resources to assist applicants with proposal submission and other funding opportunities
- U.S. DOT SBIR Participating Agencies – list of administrations within the Department of Transportation that participate in the SBIR program
- Solicitations – explains the SBIR program at the Department of Transportation
Environmental Protection Agency
- Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program – provides an overview of the Environmental Protection Agency’s program and funding opportunities
- How to Apply for an SBIR Contract – guide for applying to the SBIR program at the Environmental Protection Agency
- SBIR Funding Opportunities – current solicitations at the Environmental Protection Agency
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Program – information on the programs at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Resources – provides instructions, templates, and guides on the various aspects of the proposal process
- Solicitations – highlights the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s focus areas
- State-Based SBIR/STTR Statistics – presents the proposal and award statistics by state
National Science Foundation
- National Science Foundation Seed Fund – information on the National Science Foundation’s SBIR and STTR program
- Portfolio – describes the topic areas that the National Science Foundation funds
- Get Started – explains the process and necessary steps to receive funding from the National Science Foundation
- Merit Review Guidelines – details the National Science Foundation’s proposal review criteria
State Resources for SBIR and STTR
To encourage small businesses to apply for SBIR and STTR funding, many states provide financial, technical, and other non-financial assistance to applicants. Check out the following links to see what your state offers:
- State Funds for SBIR Companies – list of state programs that provide support to SBIR applicants and awardees
- States With SBIR-Matching Funds – details each participating state’s SBIR-matching programs
- Local Assistance – find local organizations that assist SBIR/STTR applicants in the process
- State Resources, Accelerators, and Incubators – list of state resources for SBIR/STTR program applicants
- SBA District Offices – find state and local SBA offices
Additional Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View our small business cybersecurity resources here: Cybersecurity
- View our small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View our business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View our industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View our COVID-19 Resources here: COVID-19 Small Business Resources and COVID-19 Industry Resources
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Photo by SBIR.