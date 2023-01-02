THE SBDC NATIONAL INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE SERVING THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK AND AMERICA’S SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNITY.

Follow Us:

Facebook Twitter Linkedin
Advisor Login

SBIR and STTR

SBIR and STTR

SBIR STTR
Download as PDF

For small businesses pursuing innovations in the scientific and technology industries, two programs that may be beneficial to your endeavor are the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Our guide below provides you with information and resources to assist you as a competitive applicant with either program.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your Local Small Business Development Center!

Introduction to SBIR and STTR Programs

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs provide funding to small businesses to assist them with their research and development leading up to eventual commercialization. The SBIR program is for small businesses that perform independent research, whereas, the STTR program is for small businesses that work with nonprofit research institutions. The federal government awards about $2.4 billion through the SBIR and STTR programs, annually; therefore, competition is fierce. To ease the process, we compiled information from various sources to offer insights into the program and developing a winning application.

Resources to help you understand the process SBIR and STTR process:

  • About the Programs – a brief overview of the SBIR and STTR programs and their purpose, eligibility requirements, and phases 
  • Guide to Program Eligibility – explanation of the SBIR/STTR eligibility requirements and the tools to determine eligibility and achieve certification
  • Tutorials – provides online tutorials to develop knowledge of the SBIR and STTR programs and the application process
  • Agency Contacts – list of point of contacts for SBIR/STTR participating federal agencies
  • Open Solicitations – search function to find open solicitations by topic area and the agency

Best Practices for Writing a Winning SBIR Application

Winning SBIR or STTR funding is incredibly difficult as there are thousands of applicants and limited funding. Resources to assist you with the application writing process:

Federal Agency SBIR/STTR Programs

Eleven federal agencies participate in the SBIR program and five participate in the STTR program. Compiled below are agency-specific resources to help your small business find the best-fit program. If interested in working with federal agencies on other opportunities, check out our Government Contracting guide for small business. 

Department of Agriculture

Department of Commerce

Department of Defense

Department of Education

Department of Energy

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Homeland Security

Department of Transportation

Environmental Protection Agency

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

National Science Foundation

  • National Science Foundation Seed Fund – information on the National Science Foundation’s SBIR and STTR program
  • Portfolio – describes the topic areas that the National Science Foundation funds 
  • Get Started – explains the process and necessary steps to receive funding from the National Science Foundation
  • Merit Review Guidelines – details the National Science Foundation’s proposal review criteria

State Resources for SBIR and STTR

To encourage small businesses to apply for SBIR and STTR funding, many states provide financial, technical, and other non-financial assistance to applicants. Check out the following links to see what your state offers:

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by SBIR.

Categories
Archives
Follow Us
Facebook-f Linkedin Twitter
Tags
America's SBDC (20) business associations (32) business disruption (10) business management (24) Business Plans (33) business research (79) business resources (81) Coronavirus (24) coronavirus disease (8) COVID-19 (44) COVID-19 resources (40) COVID-19 small business (41) COVID-19 small business help (41) COVID19 (13) COVID19 small business (15) COVID19 small business help (14) COVID19 small business resources (12) cybersecurity (10) global pandemic (11) industry overview (39) industry publications (66) managing your small business (17) market research (80) pandemic (14) professional development (10) SBA (18) sbdc (61) sbdc advisor (40) sbdc best practices (8) SBDC National Blog (34) SBDCNet (9) sbdc news (28) sbdc training (16) sbdc webinar (13) small business (38) small business help (37) small business help topics (26) small business market research (9) small business news (11) small business resources (73) social media (8) startup costs (20) Tech Forward (18) trade associations (34) trade publications (30)

Business
Advising?

Economic
Study?

We can help....

GIS
Maps?

Learn more...

Market
Research?

Learn more...

Contact Information

Address: 501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
San Antonio, Texas 78207

Phone: 1-800-689-1912

Email Us

Partners

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

U.S. Government Links

Policies and Notices

Copyright © 2022 SBDCNet

  • Terms and Conditions
  • Privacy Policy
Advisor Login