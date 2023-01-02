The government contracting industry is big business and continues to grow. Federal contract spending reached $637 billion in FY2021, a nearly 16% increase over the last three years. Small businesses can capitalize on this market as there is a government-wide initiative to award about a quarter of government dollars to small businesses. The road to government contracting is competitive and can be overwhelming, so we’ve compiled resources to assist you as you pursue government contracts. Below are resources from federal agencies, state and local governments, and general contracting guides.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Federal Resources for Government Contracting

System for Award Management (SAM) – portal for businesses to do business with the U.S. government

USAGov – official portal of the U.S. federal government providing information and directing visitors to every federal agency

Federal Contracting – contracting guides & assistance programs from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Grants.GOV – federal funding opportunities

SBIR Program – the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) and enables small businesses to explore their technological potential by providing the incentive to profit from its commercialization

STTR Program – the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) is another program that expands funding opportunities in the federal innovation research and development (R&D) arena encouraging the collaboration of small businesses with research institutions bridging the gap between performance of basic science and commercialization of resulting innovations

USASpending – yearly spending data from the U.S. Government

U.S. States Agency for International Development – independent federal government agency that extends assistance to countries recovering from disaster, trying to escape poverty and engaging in democratic reforms

General Services Administration

Office of Small Business Utilization – advocacy for small, minority, and women business owners

Information Technology Category – technology contracts from GSA

Products & Services – contracting opportunities involving offering equipment, supplies, telecommunications and integrated information technology

Schedules – long-term government wide contracts with commercial firms providing federal, state, and local government buyers

Department of Commerce

Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) – office promotes the use of small businesses in the acquisition process providing marketing and education information

Procurement Forecasts – the Department of Commerce’s tool assists with acquisition planning by helping vendors learn about potential contracting opportunities early in the procurement process

Acquisition Management Division – contract opportunities with the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Vendor Information – Office of Procurement from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Department of Defense

Office of Small Business Programs – assistance for small business opportunities to compete for Department of Defense prime contracts and subcontracts

Air Force Small Business – procurement forecasts, opportunities, business development, outreach and SBIR/STTR

Navy Office of Small Business Programs – information and knowledge to assist the acquisition workforce do business with the Navy

Defense Acquisition University – provides mandatory, assignment-specific, and continuing education courses for military and civilian acquisition personnel within the Department of Defense

Department of Energy Resources

Guidance for Acquisition & Financial Assistance – contracting, financial assistance and related activities from the Office of Acquisition Management

Department of Health and Human Services

Doing Business with HHS – information on preparing to do business with HHS

HHS Contracts – general resources for being an HHS contractor/partner to include guidelines and regulations

Small Business Contacts – contact information for staff supporting small business contracts

Department of Transportation

The Transit Award Management System – online tool for joint procurement to award and manage federal grants from the Federal Transit Administration

Department of Veterans Affairs

Doing Business with the VA – contracting and procurement activities within the nationwide network of business units of the VA

Environmental Protection Agency

Contracting with EPA – active contract listing, acquisition guide, vendor communication plan, service contract inventory and small business programs

Housing and Urban Development

Contracting Opportunities – resources to work with HUD

NASA

Office of Small Business Programs – development and management of NASA programs to assist small businesses

United States Postal Service

Doing business with Us – information you need to do business with the Postal Service

State Resources for Government Contracting

State and Province Procurement Websites – list of state procurement websites from NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement

State Procurement Office Information – information on each state’s State Procurement Official, the procurement staff in their office, select procurement programs and a guide of how to do business with that state from the National Association of State Procurement Officials

State and Territory Business Resources – information about regulations, resources, and financing opportunities from USAGov

Local Governments – information for local governments by state from USAGov

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity – best practices and information on identifying and guarding against cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity Framework – Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Cybersecurity Self-Assessment Handbook – from NIST step-by-step guide to assessing a manufacturer’s information systems

Protecting Unclassified Information – NIST Special Publication providing requirements for protecting the confidentiality of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)

Cybersecurity Considerations – top considerations impacting government contractors

See also Cybersecurity for Small Businesses for a comprehensive collection of information, resources and tools for small business cybersecurity.

Other Government Contracting Resources

Affirmative Action – affirmative action must be taken by covered employers to recruit and advance qualified minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and covered veterans from the U.S. Department of Labor

Wage Requirements – prevailing wage requirements of various laws applicable to government contracts enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage & Hour Division

Contracting Guide – complete breakdown of government contracting including business assessment, basic requirements, types of contracts, how to win contracts and more from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Government Contracts for Small Businesses – breakdown of where to find, and how to get, government contracts

Government Procurement Contracts – procurement process and best practices

Contracting Professionals Smart Guide – guides to assist and promote the development of the federal acquisition workforce from the Federal Acquisition Institute

Tips for Government Contracting – tips to help small businesses be successful in government contracting from Inc.

APEX Accelerators

APEX Accelerators, formerly Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, offer help to small business government contractors via partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration and Department of Defense. The partnership aims to strengthen and expand economic development nationally and locally, focusing on small businesses. The SBA operates more than 1,000 Small Business Development Centers nationally, and the DOD runs more than 90 APEX Accelerators. These accelerators help small business owners connect and do business with the government through free assistance in finding government contracting opportunities, reviewing proposals and solicitations, requests for renewals, registrations, certifications, and more.

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!