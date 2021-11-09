THE SBDC NATIONAL INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE SERVING THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK AND AMERICA’S SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNITY.

Follow Us:

Facebook Twitter Linkedin
Advisor Login

Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources

Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources

SBDCNet

SBDCNet

veteran-owned small business
Download as PDF

Veteran-owned small business general information center that includes resources, information and links to assist veterans with starting or growing their small business.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Veteran-Owned Small Business General Information

Financing a Veteran-Owned Small Business

Federal and state government agencies do not provide grants to veterans for starting a business. However, the SBA offers a program to help veterans obtain low-cost startup financing the SBA Veterans Advantage Loan.

Government Contracting for Veteran-Owned Small Business

Employee and Employer Rights

You can find additional HR information from our Small Business Human Resources Help Topics page.

Additional Small Business Resources

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on flickr

Categories
Archives
Follow Us
Facebook-f Linkedin Twitter
Tags
America's SBDC (12) business associations (32) business disruption (9) business management (21) Business Plans (33) business research (71) business resources (75) Coronavirus (22) coronavirus disease (8) COVID-19 (43) COVID-19 resources (39) COVID-19 small business (38) COVID-19 small business help (38) COVID19 (13) COVID19 small business (15) COVID19 small business help (14) COVID19 small business resources (12) cybersecurity (9) food business (6) global pandemic (9) industry overview (39) industry publications (71) market research (73) pandemic (11) professional development (9) SBA (11) sbdc (43) sbdc advisor (21) sbdc best practices (8) SBDC National Blog (27) sbdc news (20) sbdc training (14) sbdc webinar (12) small business (24) small business cybersecurity (7) small business help (36) small business help topics (25) small business market research (8) small business research (7) small business resources (78) social media (7) startup costs (20) Tech Forward (15) trade associations (33) trade publications (29)

Business
Counseling?

Economic
Study?

We can help....

GIS
Maps?

Learn more...

Market
Research?

Learn more...

Contact Information

Address: 501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
San Antonio, Texas 78207

Phone: 1-800-689-1912

Email Us

Partners

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

U.S. Government Links

Policies and Notices

Copyright © 2021 SBDCNet

  • Terms and Conditions
  • Privacy Policy
Advisor Login