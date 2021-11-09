Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources

Veteran-owned small business general information center that includes resources, information and links to assist veterans with starting or growing their small business.
You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Veteran-Owned Small Business General Information
- Office of Veterans Business Development – information from the SBA on services, lending programs and resources for Veterans.
- Veterans Business Outreach Centers – operating at 22 service centers, VBOC’s provide entrepreneurial development services such as business training, counseling and resource partner referrals.
- National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) – national directory of Veterans Affairs offices in each of the states and the territories.
- Boots to Business – entrepreneurial training program offered by the SBA.
- Resources for Veteran Entrepreneurs from SCORE – providing mentorship, training and free resources to military veteran entrepreneurs.
- Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans – experiential training in small business ownership and management for service-disabled veterans.
- Women Veteran-Owned Small Business Initiative – resources for Women Veteran Entrepreneurs from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
- Veteran Entrepreneur Portal – resources for Veteran entrepreneurs from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
- National Veteran Small Business Coalition – organization providing networking and resources to veteran-owned small businesses.
Financing a Veteran-Owned Small Business
Federal and state government agencies do not provide grants to veterans for starting a business. However, the SBA offers a program to help veterans obtain low-cost startup financing the SBA Veterans Advantage Loan.
- SBA Veterans Advantage Loan – provides “fee-relief” to veteran-owned small businesses to reduce the barrier of access to capital.
- Visit the Lender Match to find SBA-approved lenders.
- SBA Military Reservist Loan – provides financial relief to businesses that have an employee who has been called to active duty.
Government Contracting for Veteran-Owned Small Business
- Veteran Assistance Programs – federal contracting program for the service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, , including specific opportunities for those who are service-disabled.
- VA Small and Veteran Business Programs – overview on contracting with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Vets First Verification Program – information on verifying veteran-owned or service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses in order to take on federal contracting opportunities
- Veteran Institute for Procurement – educational training program aimed at teaching veteran business owners how to win government contracts (added)
- Contracting Opportunities – SAM.gov – portal for finding active contracting opportunities from the U.S. government.
Employee and Employer Rights
- Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) – Helps veterans and employers understand employee eligibility and job entitlements, employer obligations, benefits and remedies under the Act.
- Department of Labor Veterans Employment & Training Service – programs that assist veterans in gaining employment and protecting their employment rights.
- HIRE Vets Medallion Program – recognizing employers for their investment in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s heroes.
You can find additional HR information from our Small Business Human Resources Help Topics page.
