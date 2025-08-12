THE SBDC NATIONAL INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE SERVING THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK AND AMERICA’S SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNITY.

Onshoring Guide

Onshoring Guide

Onshoring

Onshoring, also known as reshoring, refers to the process of relocating production and manufacturing operations back to a company’s home country. This movement has gained considerable momentum among U.S. manufacturers in response to ongoing challenges like supply chain disruptions. In fact, a recent survey found that 69% of U.S. manufacturers have begun reshoring their supply chains, with 94% reporting success. Onshoring offers significant economic benefits, particularly by supporting the workforce through the creation of manufacturing jobs. As this movement continues to reshape the industry, it is essential for small business manufacturers to stay informed and take advantage of the resources available to support their transition.

View our related business reports here: Manufacturing Industry Resources, Food Manufacturing Industry Resources, Beverage Manufacturing Industry Resources and Agriculture Industry Resources.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Federal Onshoring Resources

While onshoring offers many advantages to U.S. manufacturers, it also requires careful logistical planning and can involve substantial costs. Fortunately, the federal government provides a range of resources to support businesses in this transition. Notably, the U.S. SBA’s Made in America initiative was created to empower small manufacturers. Other onshoring resources may include financial assistance, tax incentives, and other tools designed to help manufacturers navigate the challenges and expenses of reshoring.

Below are Federal resources available for U.S. manufacturers:

State Onshoring Resource

Although numerous federal resources and programs are available, many states and municipalities have also developed their own local support and assistance initiatives for manufacturing businesses.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center

Photo by Christian Harb on Unsplash

