Onshoring Guide

Onshoring, also known as reshoring, refers to the process of relocating production and manufacturing operations back to a company’s home country. This movement has gained considerable momentum among U.S. manufacturers in response to ongoing challenges like supply chain disruptions. In fact, a recent survey found that 69% of U.S. manufacturers have begun reshoring their supply chains, with 94% reporting success. Onshoring offers significant economic benefits, particularly by supporting the workforce through the creation of manufacturing jobs. As this movement continues to reshape the industry, it is essential for small business manufacturers to stay informed and take advantage of the resources available to support their transition.
Federal Onshoring Resources
While onshoring offers many advantages to U.S. manufacturers, it also requires careful logistical planning and can involve substantial costs. Fortunately, the federal government provides a range of resources to support businesses in this transition. Notably, the U.S. SBA’s Made in America initiative was created to empower small manufacturers. Other onshoring resources may include financial assistance, tax incentives, and other tools designed to help manufacturers navigate the challenges and expenses of reshoring.
Below are Federal resources available for U.S. manufacturers:
- Made in America Initiative – resources for small manufacturers from the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Make Onshoring Great Again Portal – onshoring resources from the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Manufacturing.Gov – programs and initiatives aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the United States manufacturing sector
- America’s SBDC Hub – for local manufacturing and onshoring resources
- Manufacturing Grants – grants for small business manufacturers the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Environmental Protection Agency – listing of federal agencies that offer programs to support sustainable manufacturing
- Red Tape Hotline: Report Burdensome Regulations – SBA Office of Advocacy
- National Institute of Standards and Technology – standards, guidelines and frameworks for manufacturers
State Onshoring Resource
Although numerous federal resources and programs are available, many states and municipalities have also developed their own local support and assistance initiatives for manufacturing businesses.
Alabama
- Manufacturer Alabama – trade association providing resources for manufacturing operations
- Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs – energy efficiency opportunities to small and medium sized manufacturers
- Innovate Alabama
Alaska
- Division of Community and Regional Affairs Programs
- Made is Alaska Program – Alaska Chamber of Commerce
- Alaska MEP Center – National Institute of Standards and Technology
Arizona
- Manufacturing – Arizona commerce Authority
- Opportunity for Businesses – Arizona Commerce Authority
- Arizona MEP – National Institute of Standards and Technology
Arkansas
- Arkansas Manufacturing Network – Arkansas Manufacturing Network
- Workforce Training in Arkansas – Arkansas Manufacturing Network
- Arkansas MEP Center – Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions
- Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, Certificate – Arkansas State University
California
- Made in California – California Government
- California Business and Economic Development – State manufacturing programs and resources
- California’s Manufacturing Network (CMN)
Colorado
- Advanced Industries Accelerator Programs – Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade
- Doing Business with the State of Colorado – Colorado Office of the State Controller
- Colorado Career & Technical Education
Connecticut
- Connecticut Office of Manufacturing – Connecticut State Government
- Manufacturing Innovation Fund Programs – Connecticut State Government
- Manufacturer CT – association and state resources for manufacturing
Delaware
- Start a Small Business – Delaware State Government
- Delaware Manufacturing Association
- Delaware Division of Small Business
- Financing Alternatives for Manufacturing Companies in Delaware
Florida
- Office of Supplier Development – Department of Management Services
- Manufacturing Career & Technical Education – Florida Department of Education
- Workforce Development for Manufacturers – Florida Makes
Georgia
- Manufacturing Resources – Georgia State Government
- Manufacturers – Georgia Department of Agriculture
- AI Resources for Manufacturers – Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing
- Maker Resources – Georgia State University
Hawaii
- Resources for Hawaiʻi Manufacturers – Hawaii Business Development & Support Division
- Hawaii Industrial Resource Fact Sheet – U.S. Department of Energy
- Innovate Hawaii – Hawaii Technology Department Corporation
- Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP) – Hawaii Technology Department Corporation
- Business Incentives and Programs – Hawaii Business Development & Support Division
Idaho
- Idaho State Programs – U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Grants – Idaho Commerce
- Advanced Manufacturing – Idaho Commerce
- Resources & Funding for Manufacturers – Idaho Manufacturing Specialist
- Grants for Idaho manufacturing and food processing companies – Northwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center
Illinois
- Made in Illinois Grant Program – Igniting Illinois Manufacturing
- Resources – Illinois Department of Commerce & economic Opportunity
- Financing Alternatives for Manufacturing Companies In Illinois
Indiana
- Indiana Development Programs – Indiana State Government
- Advanced Manufacturing – Indiana State Government
- Indiana Industrial Resource Fact Sheet – U.S Department of Energy
- Manufacturing Readiness Grants
- Resources at the State and Regional Level for Manufacturers – U.S. Department of Energy
Iowa
- Iowa’s Support for Manufacturing 4.0 Operations – Iowa State Government
- Center for Industrial Research & Service – Iowa State University
- Manufacturing Extension Partnership – Iowa State University
- Support Programs – Iowa State University
Kansas
- Business Incentives and Services – Kansas Commerce
- Advanced Manufacturing – Kansas Commerce
Kentucky
- Manufacturing – Kentucky State Government
- Workforce Resources – Kentucky State Government
- Supply Chain Initiative To Help Manufacturers – Kentucky State Government
- Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership – University of Louisville
- Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (KY FAME)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Economic Development
- Louisiana office of State Procurement – Louisiana Division of Administration
- Small Business Programs – Louisiana Economic Development
- Office of Energy – State of Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources
- Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering – Louisiana State University College of Engineering
Maine
- Manufacturing and Industry – Maine State Government
- Game-Changing Resources for Maine Manufacturers – Main Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Investments and Incentives – Maine Department of Economic & Community Development
- Manufacturing Excellence (MEFI) – Manufacturers Association of Maine
- Main Manufacturing Extension Partnership
Maryland
- Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 – Maryland Department of Commerce
- Manufacturing Assistance Programs – Bowie, Maryland Government
- Maryland MADE (Manufacturing Assets Deployed for Energy) – Maryland Department of Commerce
- Maryland MEP – Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Funding & Tax Resources for Manufacturers in Maryland
Massachusetts
- Key Programs and Resources – Massachusetts Government
- Advanced Manufacturing Training Program – Massachusetts Government
- Manufacturers Resources – Massachusetts center for Advanced Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Company Resources – Massachusetts Technology Collaborative
- Comprehensive Resources to Scale in the State of MA – Mass Makes
Michigan
- Manufacturing – Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan Government
- Small Manufacturers Retooling Program – Department of Environment, Great Lankes, and Energy
- Advanced Manufacturing – Michigan Economic Development Corporation
- Industrial Training and Assessment Center – Michigan State University
Minnesota
- Advanced Manufacturing – Minnesota Government
- Manufacturing Resources – Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership
- Minnesota’s Manufacturing Programs – Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association
- Manufacturing Resources – Minnesota State Advance Manufacturing Center of Excellence
Mississippi
- Advancements in Manufacturing Upskilling Program – Mississippi State University
- Industrial Assessment Center – Mississippi State University Outreach & Extension
Missouri
- Business Programs – Missouri Department of Economic Development
- Missouri Market Development Program: Financial Assistance – Environmental Improvement & Energy Resources Authority
- Missouri Association of Manufacturers
- Missouri Manufacturers Sustainability Certification Program – Missouri State University
Montana
- Montana Automation Loan Program – Montana Chamber of Commerce
- Resources for Manufacturers – Montana Manufacturing Extension Center
- Montana Manufacturing Extension Center – Montana State University
- Resources for Manufacturers – Montana State University
Nebraska
- Nebraska Industrial Resource Fact Sheet – U.S. Department of Energy
- Dept. of Economic Development Programs – Nebraska State Government
- Business Initiatives & Resources – Nebraska Department of Economic Development
- Manufacturing – Nebraska Chamber of Commerce
Nevada
- Manufacturing – Nevada Department of Education
- Resources for Nevada Manufacturers – Manufacturer Nevada
- Grants and Incentives – State of Nevada Department of Business & Industry
New Hampshire
- Beverage & Bottled Water Manufacturers – Maine Department of Health & Human Services
- New Hampshire MEP – New Hampshire Manufacturing Extension Program
- Partners and Resources – New Hampshire Manufacturing Extension Program
- Advanced Manufacturing – Apprenticeship New Hampshire
New Jersey
- New Jersey Manufacturing Network – Department of State New Jersey Business Action Center
- Advanced Manufacturing – New Jersey Economic Development Center
- New Jersey Manufacturing Skills Initiative
- Manufacturing Voucher Program – New Jersey Economic Development Authority
New Mexico
- Intelligent Manufacturing – New Mexico Economic Development Department
- Business Resources – New Mexico Economic Development Department
- New Mexico MEP – New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- The Comprehensive Guide to Manufacturers in New Mexico
New York
- New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership – New York State Government
- Small Manufacturers Modernization Grant – New York State
- Manufacturing Assistance Program – City of New York
- Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Programs – New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership
North Carolina
- Best Practices for Growing Manufacturing in North Carolina – North Carolina Department of Commerce
- N.C. Agriculture Manufacturing and Processing Initiative – North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
- North Carolina MEP – North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Manufacturer Resources – North Carolina State University
- Manufactured in North Carolina – North Carolina State University
North Dakota
- Advanced Manufacturing – North Dakota Government
- Business Tools & Resources – North Dakota Government
- Industrial/Manufacturing – North Dakota State College of Science
Ohio
- Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Ohio MEP) – Ohio Department of Development
- Manufacturing – Ohio Department of Development
- Institute for Materials and Manufacturing Research – The Ohio State University
- METAL Workforce Training Hub – The Composites iacmi Institute
Oklahoma
- Manufacturing Reboot Program – Oklahoma Commerce
- Entrepreneurship Resources – Oklahoma Commerce
- Incentives – Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance
- Engineering Assistance – Oklahoma State University
- Funding Resources – Oklahoma State University
Oregon
- Programs – Oregon State Government
- Entrepreneurship and Business Resources – Oregon State Government
- Oregon Manufacturing Resource Library – Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- OSU Advantage – Oregon State University
Pennsylvania
- Manufacturing PA Initiative – Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development
- Manufacturing PA Industrial Resource Center Program – Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development
- Pennsylvania MEP – Pennsylvania Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Manufacturing PA Innovation Program
- High Impact Incentives for Pennsylvania Businesses
Rhode Island
- Green Manufacturing – State of Rhode Island Department of Environment Management
- Innovation Incentives and Startup Support – Rhode Island Commerce
- Rhode Island Commerce Hosts Manufacturing Sector Resource Fair – State of Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce
- How Rhode Island Manufacturers Can Access Grants and Funding
South Carolina
- State Resources – South Carolina State government
- Manufacturing – South Carolina Small Business Development Center
- South Carolina MEP – South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance
South Dakota
- Manufacturing Industry Insights – South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development
- South Dakota Manufacturing and Technology Solutions – National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Dairy Extension – South Dakota State University, Department of Dairy & Food Science
- Programs – South Dakota Business Help
Tennessee
- Manufacturer Resources – Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
- Sustainability Resources for Industry – Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
- Tennessee Manufacturing Extension Partnership – Tennessee Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Programs & Partnerships – Tennessee Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Manufacturing & Design Enterprise – The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Texas
- Incentive & Financial Programs – Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office
- Texas Regional Manufacturing Overview – Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Texas Fame – Texas Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education
- Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program – Texas State University
Utah
- Manufacturing Modernization Grant FY24 – Utah Governor Office of Economic Opportunity
- Manufacturing and Outdoor Products Support Hub – Utah State University
Vermont
- Resources – State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development
- Funding, Capital, and Incentives – State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development
- Funding, Partner and Resource Links – Vermont Manufacturing Extensions Center
- Incentives, Financing and Programs
Virginia
- Manufacturing – Virginia Small Business Development Center
- Food & Beverage Manufacturing Facilities & Warehouses – Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Industry-specific Resources – Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
- Virginia Manufacturers Association
- Manufacturing Engineering – Virginia State
Washington
- Small Manufacturers Growth and Support Program – Impact Washington
- Manufacturing Grants & JSP – Impact Washington
- Programs, Groups and Resources – Washington State Department of Commerce
- Impact Washington – National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Grants and Assistance for Washington State Manufacturing Companies – Northwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center
West Virginia
- Manufacturing – West Virginia Economic Development
- West Virginia Development Office Resources – West Virginia Manufacturers Association
- West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WVMEP) – National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Resources for Advancing Manufacturing in West Virginia – West Virginia University
Wisconsin
- Manufacturing – Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
- WEDC Programs – Wisconsin Economic Development
- WI Supplier Diversity Program – Supplier Diversity Program
- Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity (WCMP) – National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Wisconsin Programs & Organizations – Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wyoming
- Grant Assistance Program – Wyoming Government
- Manufacturing Programs – Wyoming Innovation Partnership
- Teton County Resources – Wyoming Business Resource Locator
- Albany County Resources – Wyoming Business Resource Locator
- Business Support Services – Wyoming Business Council
