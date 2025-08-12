Onshoring Guide

Onshoring, also known as reshoring, refers to the process of relocating production and manufacturing operations back to a company’s home country. This movement has gained considerable momentum among U.S. manufacturers in response to ongoing challenges like supply chain disruptions. In fact, a recent survey found that 69% of U.S. manufacturers have begun reshoring their supply chains, with 94% reporting success. Onshoring offers significant economic benefits, particularly by supporting the workforce through the creation of manufacturing jobs. As this movement continues to reshape the industry, it is essential for small business manufacturers to stay informed and take advantage of the resources available to support their transition.

Federal Onshoring Resources

While onshoring offers many advantages to U.S. manufacturers, it also requires careful logistical planning and can involve substantial costs. Fortunately, the federal government provides a range of resources to support businesses in this transition. Notably, the U.S. SBA’s Made in America initiative was created to empower small manufacturers. Other onshoring resources may include financial assistance, tax incentives, and other tools designed to help manufacturers navigate the challenges and expenses of reshoring.

Below are Federal resources available for U.S. manufacturers:

State Onshoring Resource

Although numerous federal resources and programs are available, many states and municipalities have also developed their own local support and assistance initiatives for manufacturing businesses.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Manufacturing – Arizona commerce Authority

Opportunity for Businesses – Arizona Commerce Authority

Arizona MEP – National Institute of Standards and Technology

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Advanced Manufacturing – Minnesota Government

Manufacturing Resources – Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership

Minnesota’s Manufacturing Programs – Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association

Manufacturing Resources – Minnesota State Advance Manufacturing Center of Excellence

Mississippi

Advancements in Manufacturing Upskilling Program – Mississippi State University

Industrial Assessment Center – Mississippi State University Outreach & Extension

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

Manufacturing – Nevada Department of Education

Resources for Nevada Manufacturers – Manufacturer Nevada

Grants and Incentives – State of Nevada Department of Business & Industry

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Advanced Manufacturing – North Dakota Government

Business Tools & Resources – North Dakota Government

Industrial/Manufacturing – North Dakota State College of Science

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Manufacturing Modernization Grant FY24 – Utah Governor Office of Economic Opportunity

Manufacturing and Outdoor Products Support Hub – Utah State University

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Additional Small Business Resources

