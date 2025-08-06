This report provides Manufacturing Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
View our related business reports here: Food Manufacturing Industry Resources, Beverage Manufacturing Industry Resources, Agriculture Industry Resources and Onshoring Guide.
Manufacturing Industry Overview and Forecast
The manufacturing industry is vast and experiencing rapid change, presenting both growth opportunities and complex challenges. Supply chain disruptions from past events continue to impact operations, while recent shifts in government trade policies have created uncertainty for long-term planning and investment decisions. According to IBISWorld, the U.S. manufacturing sector has experienced slow growth over the past five years. Rising purchasing costs for key commodities like oil and raw materials have also affected profits.
While challenges remain, forecasts anticipate improved performance in the years ahead. Market demand and technological advancements are expected to fuel future revenue growth. Furthermore, a major trend gaining traction in the industry is onshoring, which is sometimes referred to as reshoring. Onshoring is the process of bringing production and manufacturing back to a company’s home country. This strategy has seen growing adoption among U.S. manufacturers and is widely expected to continue.
Here are some notable manufacturing trends and resources that are shaping the industry:
- Made in America Initiative – resources for small manufacturers from the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Make Onshoring Great Again Portal – onshoring resources from the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Onshoring Guide from SBDCNet – federal, state and local resources for onshoring
- America’s SBDC Hub – for local manufacturing and onshoring resources
- Navigating the Landscape – MEP National Network guide on taking advantage of reshoring
- Leveraging Opportunities for Growth – insights and strategies for small businesses on reshoring
- Government & Resurgence of the Industry – opportunities, increased investment and government support for the manufacturing sector
- Small Business and the Sector’s Resurgence – growth, opportunities and challenges for small business manufacturers
Workforce and Employment
According to U.S. industry statistics, over 13 million Americans are employed by more than 239,000 manufacturing companies, with 74% of those being small businesses that have fewer than 20 employees. As onshoring gains momentum, the sector may require an additional 3.8 million workers by 2033, according to a study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute. However, human resource challenges in attracting and retaining skilled talent remain significant, with 65% of study respondents citing it as a key concern. In response, the industry has seen a rise in average hourly wages, as reported by the Federal Reserve Bank, in an effort to boost interest in manufacturing careers.
- The Most In-Demand Jobs 2025 – list of in-demand manufacturing jobs
- Shift in Labor Market Demand – guide on in-demand jobs in the manufacturing sector and helpful certifications
- Labor Shortages Remain an Ongoing Concern – labor shortages by sector and trends
- Inspiring Gen-Z Workers – attracting Gen Z workers to the industry
Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence
Digital transformation and IT changes are having a significant impact on the manufacturing industry. Industry 4.0, also called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, refers to this shift toward more connected systems, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), greater interaction between people and machines, and advanced engineering tools. Even with these new technologies, adoption has been slow. According to AMO research on automation, only 32% of North American manufacturers have adopted Industry 4.0 innovations. One of the challenges in implementing AI in the manufacturing sector has been a lack of skilled talent, according to 30% of respondents. Still, smart manufacturing presents many benefits for small businesses in the industry. A survey showed that it can boost production capacity by 15% and increase total output by up to 20%.
- 2025 Predictions: Industry & Regulatory Changes – adoption of tech and AI in the industry, sustainability innovations
- Bridging the Skills Gap in the Era of Smart Factories – use of smart technology in training and developing the labor force
- Technology’s Effect on Supply Chain Resilience – use of AI and machine learning in improving the supply chain operations
- How to Protect Your Investment – cybersecurity vulnerabilities development and security training
- Evolution of Cyber threats in the Sector – leading cyber threats, leveraging AI in cyber-attacks, uptick in ransomware
- 2025 News: So Far, It’s Not the Tariffs; It’s the Threat of Tariffs – Reshoring Initiative’s Newsletter
Manufacturer Regulations and Standards
As manufacturers return to the U.S., and production and technology innovation continue to grow, small businesses must stay informed about relevant regulations and industry standards. Though both are similar in nature, the difference is that regulations are required by a government agency, whereas standards are industry guidance and best practices for a product. Both regulations and standards play a vital role in ensuring safe, efficient, and compliant operations.
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration – see industry resources under the manufacturer links
- Environmental Protection Agency Regulations – laws and regulations for various fields of manufacturing
- National Institute of Standards and Technology – standards, guidelines and frameworks for manufacturers
- American National Standards Institute – private non-profit organization overseeing voluntary standards
- International Organization of Standardization – worldwide standards for various industries, some commonly used in manufacturing:
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration – see industry resources under the Manufacturing links
- Current Good Practice – Food and Drug Administration regulations
- Regulations and the Chemical Production – increased regulation of chemical manufacturing industry and its impact
- Red Tape Hotline: Report Burdensome Regulations – SBA Office of Advocacy
Manufacturing Industry Resources
- National Institute of Standards and Technology – advancing standards for technology and measurement science
- Manufacturing USA – research institute network with a focus on developing manufacturing technologies
- Connect with Your Local MEP Center – list of Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program state centers
- Manufacturers Outlook Surveys – quarterly insights on industry topics
Manufacturing Industry Associations
- American Composites Manufacturers Association
- Association of Equipment Manufacturers
- Association for Manufacturing Excellence
- The Association for Manufacturing Technology
- Association for Supply Chain Management
- Can Manufacturers Institute
- Consumer Brands Association
- Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance
- Fabricators and Manufacturers Association
- Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
- National Association of Manufacturers
- National Council for Advancement of Manufacturing
- National Electrical Manufacturers Association
- National Marine Manufacturers Association
- National Tooling and Machining Association
- Precision Machined Products Association
- Precision Metal Forming Association
- Society of Manufacturing Engineers
- Valve Manufacturers Association
- U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association
Additional Small Business Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View more industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View business plans samples here: Sample Business Plans
- View our small business cybersecurity resources here: Cybersecurity
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Photo by amin khorsand on Unsplash