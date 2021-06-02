This section provides Recreation & Leisure Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business.
COVID-19 Industry Impact
A hit to the global economy, the pandemic took a toll on the Recreation & Leisure Industry as a result of the mandated closures of nonessential businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While a large portion of these businesses rely on a live audience or working in close proximity with customers, some businesses were innovative and found ways to utilize technology to adapt. A shift from in-person to virtual meant an increase of technology-based businesses among the most resilient in this sector. Here is a look at some of the impacts of COVID on this sector.
- 2020 U.S. Social Media Usage: How the Coronavirus is Changing Consumer Behavior
- Video games and esports, growing in U.S., see extra lift from pandemic
- Esports Execs See this Challenging Period will Ultimately Benefit the Industry
- Hometainment’s impact on the post-pandemic entertainment landscape
- Post-Pandemic Outlook for Book Business
- The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Changing How People Buy Books
- Will Movie Theaters Survive When Audiences Can Stream New Releases?
Reopening Guidelines
As of May 28, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 50.3% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose and 40.5% were fully vaccinated. During Spring, many communities started resuming operations. Although many recreation and leisure activities lend themselves well to social distancing protocols, for those that are more engaging activities local municipalities may offer guidelines for reopening specific businesses. At the national-level there are trade-specific and CDC guidance.
- IAAPA: Reopening Guidance: Considerations for the Attractions Industry
- ABA: Resource for Reopening
- CDC COVID -19 Considerations for Traveling Amusement Parks and Carnivals
- CDC Guidance for Organizing Large Events and Gatherings
- CDC Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Facility
Be sure to visit SBDCNet’s Small Business Reopening Guide.
Recreation & Leisure Industry Overview
The Bureau of Labor Statistics American Time Use Survey reports that in 2019 Americans spent 5.19 hours on leisure and sports activities. The recreation and leisure industry covers a broad spectrum of businesses. For this guide we focus on select establishments from the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sector which has about 140,000 establishments with an estimated annual revenue of about $265 billion according to First Research.
Recreation & Leisure Industry Resources
Recreation & Leisure Industry Data
- American Leisure Time – from the American Communities Project, study on Americans and leisure activities
- Americans and Recreational Activities – study from Bankrate on impact of income on recreation and leisure activities
- Work-Life Balance – from OECD Better Life Index, see United States
Family Entertainment Centers
- What Exactly Is a FEC?– industry segmentation from White Hutchinson
- Family Entertainment Centers, Industry Analysis – from Chron
- Mini-Golf Research Snapshot – research from the National Golf Foundation
- Bowling Demographics – industry information from BowlersJournal
- Bowling Popularity – report on the industry from recreation to competitive and spectator sport
eSports
- Esports Industry in 2021 – look at the industry from Business Insider
- Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry – from the Entertainment Software Association
- 2021 eSports Report – insights into eSports in America
- Monetising esports – from PWC
- Esports Charts – provides eSports industry analytics
Motorsports
- Boating & Marine Statistics & Research – from the National Marine Manufacturers Association
- Go-Karting, Industry Analysis – from Chron
Entertainment
- Media and Entertainment Outlook – from Deloitte.
- The Numbers – reports theatrical statistics
- Television news feed – from Pew Research Center
- RIAA Revenue Statistics – from the Recording Industry Association of America
- Broadway Touring Statistics – data for the theater industry from The Broadway League, additional Research & Statistics available
- Social Media Fact Sheet – from Pew Research Center
- Social Media Demographics Guide – from Khoros
Spectator Sports
- 10 Most Popular Sports in America – based on TV ratings
- Sports Fans – report from Gallup
- NFL TV Ratings – rating recap of the 2020-2021 NFL season
- Major League Baseball Attendance Report – from ESPN
- NBA Attendance Report – from ESPN
- MLS Attendance – from Soccer Stadium Digest
Reading
- U.S. Print Book Sales Rose 8.2 Percent in 2020 – insights from the NPD Group
- Who Doesn’t Read Books in America? – published by Pew Research Center
- American Reading Habits – study from the American Academy of Arts & Sciences
- Reading in the U.S. – infographics compiled by the Association of American Publishers
- Paper Books vs eBooks Statistics – compilation of sources highlighting trends and statistics
Recreation & Leisure Industry Associations
- International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions
- United States Putting Association
- World Karting Association
- Fantasy Sports Trade Association
- Entertainment Software Association
- American Booksellers Association
- IndieBound
- The Broadway League
- International Festivals and Events Association
- Entertainment Services and Technology Association
Recreation & Leisure Industry Publications
- Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine
- Funworld Magazine
- In Park Magazine
- White Hutchinson Leisure eNewsletter
- Sports Illustrated
- The eSports Observer
- Billboard
- Rolling Stone
- Entertainment Weekly
- American Theatre
Trending Topics
- Changes to Time Landscape – a report by the CEO of White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group
- The future of sports venues – report from Deloitte on the long-lasting impact of COVID on sports venues
- The Future of Live Performance – a look at the future of live music venues
- Social Media Trends – a look at the future of social media consumption, platforms, and technology
- Top Trends in Parks and Recreation – from climate change to equity in services, predictions on trends impacting this segment of the industry
Additional Resources
