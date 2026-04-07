travel & tourism industry

This section provides Travel and Tourism links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
View our related business reports: RV Park & Campground Business, Event Planning Business, Event Center Business and Recreation & Leisure Industry Resources
Travel and Tourism Industry Overview and Forecast
The travel and tourism industry is steadily recovering from previous disruptions and continues to gain momentum, though headwinds remain. Concerns about climate change remain a major issue, as unseasonable temperatures and natural disasters limit access to certain destinations and disrupt travel plans. Lower consumer confidence in economic stability also contributed to a temporary slowdown in domestic leisure travel. Despite these challenges, a recent Travel Forecast by the U.S Travel Association predicts high growth rates in 2026 and beyond. Rising interest from younger consumers are expanding the market, and many segments within travel and tourism are positioned for significant expansion in the near future. One key trend emerging from climate concerns is the rise of the eco‑conscious traveler. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing experiences designed to reduce waste, lower carbon footprints, and support environmentally responsible destinations.
Looking ahead, growth in the travel and tourism industry will be largely dependent on responding to evolving traveler preferences. Medical tourism, in which consumers travel abroad for surgeries or procedures, is expected to grow rapidly. Wellness travel and experiences, including wellness centers and health spas, continue to gain popularity as travelers seek restorative and holistic getaways. Many consumers are placing greater value on authentic cultural engagement, including opportunities to interact with local communities, participate in food‑focused experiences, or explore historical sites. These interests reflect a broader shift toward meaningful, immersive, and personalized travel.
Here are a few notable trends shaping the travel and tourism industry in the coming years:
- Shifting Traveler Preferences – Expedia Group
- Future Travel Predictions – Airbnb Newsroom
- Sustainable Tourism Trends – Forbes
- Global Travel Trends – American Express
- Outlook for Travel Industry – Deloitte
- Resilience in the Travel Industry – Morgan Stanley
- Themes of the Travel Economy – Mastercard
- Slow Travel Trend – Hilton
- Live Event Focused Travel – Forbes
Travel and Tourism Industry Technology
Technologies such as chatbots, and contactless services are reshaping every stage of the travel industry. As a result, travel agencies, airports, hotels, and tourist attractions are adopting these tools to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. Moreover, a Travel Weekly survey shows that 42% of agency owners are using AI to create emails, marketing materials, and website content. As these tools continue to evolve, they will further improve consumer services and help businesses reach a wider audience.
For additional information on technology, visit our AI for Small Business Guide.
- Technological Advancements in Travel Industry – Deloitte
- Sustainable Travel Technology – Forbes
- Cybersecurity & AI Usage in Hotels – Hotel Dive
- Digital Marketing Travel Trends – Forbes
Tourism and Travel Trade Associations
- U.S. Travel Association
- American Society of Travel Advisors
- American Hotel & Lodging Association
- United States Tour Operators Association
- National Tour Association
- Association of Lodging Professionals
- Outdoor Hospitality Industry
- Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association
- Dude Ranchers Association
- Adventure Travel Trade Association
- Cruise Lines International Association
Travel and Tourism Business Publications
- Travel Weekly
- Travel Pulse
- Hospitality Net: Latest News
- Hotel News Now
- Hotel News Resource
- American Road
- Travel + Leisure
- Conde Nast Traveler
- National Geographic: Travel
- AFAR
- Luxury Travel Magazine
- Cruising World
Travel and Tourism Industries
The travel and tourism industry encompasses a range of sectors including travel agencies, accommodation, destinations, and transportation. Each sector shapes a different part of the consumer travel experience under its own regulations. Below are resources that highlight trends and industry news for the following travel industry groups.
Travel Planning and Agencies
Travel planning is the first step for a consumer’s vacation. Tourists utilize travel agents to help plan their excursions domestic and international. While there’s been a notable rise in the usage of chatbots and digital planning tools, 23% of U.S. travelers prefer not to use AI when organizing their trips. This highlights the continued important of human guidance in bookings. Travel agencies are an integral part of the travel and tourism industry that optimize consumer experience and make planning vacations a simple and easy process.
- Travel Agency & Advisor Trends – Travel Weekly
- AI Travel Agents – CNBC
- Agentic AI in the Hospitality – McKinsey & Company
- Planning Business Travel – Booking.com
Accommodation
Hospitality is a significant aspect of the travel and tourism industry as it includes where tourists will be staying during their vacation. This sector includes a wide range of accommodations such as hotels, motels, resorts, inns, B&B’s and more. Beyond simply providing lodging, today’s hospitality providers are adapting to shifting traveler expectations. Today’s travelers increasingly look for eco-friendly practices, authentic local experiences, and wellness-focused amenities.
- State of the Hospitality Industry Report – American Hotel & Lodging Association
- Hospitality Industry Trends – Hotel Dive
- New Business Models for Hospitality Businesses – McKinsey & Company
- Impactful Trends in the Hospitality Industry – Oracle NetSuite
Destinations
Destinations play a central role in tourism, guiding not only where people choose to go but also the kinds of experiences they seek. Traveler motivations now extend beyond traditional sightseeing to include wellness retreats, culinary exploration, cultural immersion, historical tourism, and a rising interest in nostalgia‑driven activities. As visitors pursue these diverse experiences, they also spend time in surrounding communities, supporting local shops, restaurants, and salons.
- The U.S. Travel Insights Dashboard – U.S. Travel Association
- Destination Industry Trends – Hotel News Resource
- Culinary Travel – Travel Weekly
- Rise in Food Tourism – Hilton Trends Report
Transportation
Transportation is a major part of the travel and tourism industry, covering all the ways travelers reach their destinations, whether by car, bus, airplane, or other modes of travel. For additional information on transportation, visit out Transportation Industry Resources.
Additional Small Business Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View more industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View business plans samples here: Sample Business Plans
- View our small business cybersecurity resources here: Cybersecurity
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Photo by Jonathan Riley on Unsplash