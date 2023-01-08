No longer solely for large corporations, AI for small business can help small business owners transform their operations and improve profitability. To learn more about this, check out our comprehensive guide on artificial intelligence applications for small businesses.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

An Introduction to AI for Small Business

Artificial intelligence is defined as “the science and engineering of making intelligent machines.” A look at McKinsey’s “The state of AI” shows global adoption of AI across multiple industries. The trend across industries follows suit in the United States with larger businesses leading the way for small and medium-sized businesses adopting AI in their operations. The pandemic fast-tracked AI adoption for many businesses and is projected to increase. The applications of artificial intelligence across business functions are numerous, ranging from accounting process automation to creating marketing campaigns based on consumer analytics. The sheer amount of information on AI is staggering, so we compiled these resources to introduce you to the concept of artificial intelligence and to help determine if it is a fit for your business.

Benefits and Challenges of AI Adoption

Prior to adopting AI, it is important to weigh the benefits and challenges of AI implementation. Check out the following links to help you evaluate AI for your organization.

Benefits

AI can be highly advantageous for a business and its operations. View the following links which demonstrate how AI could help your organization:

Challenges

While adopting AI has many potential benefits for a small business, it can also present many challenges for organizations. View the following articles that detail the most common issues faced when implementing AI:

Applications of AI for Small Business

The potential applications of artificial intelligence is innumerable, so we assembled resources pertaining to a few of the many ways that AI could change your business operations.

Accounting

Accounting is incredibly important for small businesses, as many fail due to poor financial management. The following resources describe how AI can improve accounting processes:

Customer Service

Customer service is critical for a business’ success and can lead to a larger customer base. The following articles demonstrate how AI can help small businesses improve customer service:

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity concerns are intensifying, so check out the following links to see how AI integrates with cybersecurity:

Hiring and Recruitment

As a small business grows, so does the need for employees. The following links show how AI can help with recruitment, hiring processes and human resources for small business:

Marketing

Marketing is key for small businesses because it helps create connections with potential customers and develop long-term patrons. To learn more about AI marketing, explore the following links:

Small Business AI Adoption

Prior to adoption, it is important to evaluate whether the vendor and technology are a suitable fit for your business needs. To ease the adoption process, the following resources provide key considerations, evaluation guides, and procedures on implementing AI:

Considerations for AI

The decision to implement artificial intelligence is a major step for any small business. The following links will help you decide if AI technologies are worth it for your business:

Vendor Evaluation

It is not only important to ensure the AI solutions fit your business needs but also the vendor. Check out the following links to help you evaluate potential vendors:

Software Evaluation

Not all AI software will fit every business’ needs. Check out these resources to help you determine key characteristics you may want in your software:

AI Implementation

The process of implementing AI can be difficult for a small business. We’ve compiled the following links to assist business owners pursuing AI adoption in their business:

Additional Small Business Resources

