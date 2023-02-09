THE SBDC NATIONAL INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE SERVING THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK AND AMERICA’S SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNITY.

Transportation Industry

Transportation Industry

Transportation industry
This section provides Transportation Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Industry Overview, Pandemic Impact and Recovery

The transportation sector, quite simply, comprises companies that move people, goods or the infrastructure to do so. Here we take a quick look at some of those industries focusing on land transport, and resources that support these companies.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in 2020 the transportation industry produced 37% of emissions with trucks producing 83% of these, making it the largest source contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. To aid in sustainability efforts through combating emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives for investment in commercial green vehicles. Many trucking companies are fast moving to adopt the innovation of electric vehicle fleets. FedEx and Amazon made commitments to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2040 and 2030 respectively. However, the American Trucking Association addresses the capital constraints of trucking companies transitioning to electric fleets when small businesses make up 96% of the industry with fleets of 10 or fewer trucks.

The halt to manufacturing caused by shelter in place orders to mitigate the spread of COVID impacted many areas of the transportation industry. Even before the start of the pandemic, the trucking industry faced staffing shortages. Through 2021 and 2022, as many industries face labor shortages, driver shortage projections continued at high levels. Understanding they key role of trucking in the U.S. economy, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan to address the various challenges to attract and retain drivers to the industry as well as support the small businesses that make up this sector.

The almost two-year shutdown efforts also impacted the public transit ridership and even with most people returning to the workplace, continues to face challenges in returning to pre-pandemic ridership levels.  

Transportation Industry Resources

Industry Data

Legal & Regulations

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Trucking

Logistics

Bus Transportation

Ride Share

Non-Emergency Transport (NEMT)

Limousine & Taxi Services

Moving Services

 Transportation Industry Associations

Transportation Industry Publications

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by Joey Kyber on Unsplash

