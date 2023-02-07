Resources, links, associations, and publications to support small businesses in the construction industry. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Industry Overview, Pandemic Impact and Recovery
Supply chain shortages and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have been major issues for almost all industries. The construction industry supply chain has been impacted due to sourcing of materials and equipment, which has proven to be a key challenge throughout the last several years. Technology adoption has been an industry opportunity making it easier for companies to adapt by keeping track of inventory, deliveries, and various construction projects.
Further, the American Rescue Plan distributed $350 billion in recovery funds to state and city governments for workforce development and public projects. This expected to boost public construction projects.
A workforce shortage has been an ongoing issue affecting the construction industry, even pre-pandemic. The shortage is largely attributed to a lack of skilled laborers, particularly in specialized trades such as carpenters, painters, plumbers, and electricians.
Market Segments
The construction industry is made up of two market segments: residential and commercial.
The residential construction market is made up of single-family and multi-family homes. Homeownership has grown in recent years, yet housing shortages remain an issue for many regions. To track housing activity regionally, the National Association of Home Builders created a portal which tracks new home production, housing affordability, remodeling activity, and other benchmarks.
The commercial construction market is made up of retail, office buildings, hospitality, industrial warehousing and storage, and recreational buildings. Retail, industrial, and health care facilities are leading in nonresidential building construction while hospitality is expected to decline. The National Association of Realtors publishes a monthly report of Commercial Market Insights.
Construction Industry Resources
Industry Data
- U.S. Census Bureau: Construction Spending – Value of Construction Put in Place Survey (VIP) provides monthly estimates of the total dollar value of construction work done in the U.S.
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: Construction Sector – Workforce statistics and trends in the construction industry
- Associated General Contractors of America: State Facts – Compiled data on the role of the construction in the economy and employment in the United States, each state and major metro areas.
Federal Agencies
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA): Construction Industry – federal agency that sets and enforces standards to ensure the safe and healthy working conditions of employees. The section focuses on tools and resources specific to the Construction industry.
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development administers federal housing and urban development laws.
Industry Standards
- American National Standards Institute (ANSI) – oversees the development of voluntary consensus standards for products, services, processes, systems, and personnel.
- National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Buildings & Construction – non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce with a mission to promote American innovation. This section focuses on safety standard for construction to protect buildings from hazards.
- American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM): Construction Standards – an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services. The selection is specific to construction standards.
- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Standards Association – develops global standards in a broad range of industries, including: power and energy, artificial intelligence systems, Internet of Things, consumer technology, telecommunication, and emerging technologies.
- National Fire Protection Association: Codes & Standards – is an international nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The section provides information on over 300 codes and standards.
- LEED Rating System – from the U.S. Green Building Council, provides the framework and certification standards for energy, carbon, and cost-saving green buildings.
Construction Industry Associations
Building Construction
- Associated Builders and Contractors – national trade association representing U.S. commercial contractors and construction-related firms.
- Associated General Contractors of America – trade association representing qualified construction contractors and the U.S. construction industry.
- American Subcontractors Association – an advocacy team that promotes the rights and interests of subcontractors, specialty contractors, and suppliers.
- Construction Management Association of America – professional association serving the construction management industry including CM/PM practitioners, corporate members, and construction owners in both public and private sectors.
- National Association of Women in Construction – network for women in the field of construction.
- National Association of Home Builders – trade organization for home builders, developers, contractors, and associated businesses.
Specialty Trades
- American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning – advances the arts and sciences of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration.
- Flooring Contractors Association – provides technical education, business support and industry expert networking to enhance the professionalism of commercial flooring contractors.
- Insulation Contractors Association of America – offers educational resources, networking events, and timely industry updates for the rapidly changing world of insulation.
- National Electrical Contractors Association – trade association that represents the electrical contracting industry and supports businesses that bring power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities.
- National Roofing Contractors Association – offers roofing industry information, education, technology, and advocacy. The organization represents all segments of the roofing industry, including contractors; manufacturers; distributors; architects; consultants; engineers; and building owners.
- National Association of the Remodeling Industry – provides business development, a platform for advocacy, and the principal information source for the remodeling industry. It also connects homeowners with a professional, qualified remodeler.
- National Demolition Association – provides members of the demolition industry information on the latest advances in equipment and services as well as educational programs and tools.
- Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association – provides legislative advocacy, education, and training to plumbing and HVACR businesses and technicians.
- Building Owners and Managers Association – a professional organization for commercial real estate professionals.
Construction Industry Publications
Building Construction
- Construction Executive Magazine – news, market developments, and business issues impacting the construction industry for commercial, industrial and institutional contractors, and construction-related business owners.
- The Contractor’s Compass – from Foundation of the American Subcontractors Association, Inc., informs professionals on critical issues shaping subcontractors and specialty trade contractors in the construction industry.
- General Contractor Magazine – features the best general contractors in residential and commercial construction and reports industry information for contractors, architects, designers, and builders.
- Contractor Magazine – provides news, insights, and how-to content to professionals responsible for plumbing, heating, specialty piping and fire protection systems.
- Contracting Business – provides news, insights and how-to content for HVACR professionals who support commercial, residential and industrial facilities.
- BUILDER Magazine – provides home builders with home building news, home plans, home design ideas, and building product information.
- Commercial Construction and Renovation – construction magazine with construction operations information for major commercial construction.
- Dodge Data and Analytics – construction statistics, forecasts, news, regional publications, and job project information.
Specialty Trades
- Electrical Contractor Magazine – monthly magazine published by the National Electrical Contractors Association and serves electrical contractor business owners, engineers, purchasing agents, supervisors, journeymen, and apprentice electricians.
- Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration (ACHR) News – the weekly news magazine of the HVACR contractor covering residential and commercial contracting.
- HVACR Business Magazine – provides business owners and managers with information on business management skills and delivers the resources necessary to build stronger, better, more profitable companies.
- Roofing Contractor Magazine – magazine for roofing contractors covering relevant information on the latest trends, safety, business, and legal concerns in the roofing industry.
- Walls & Ceilings Magazine – serves the interior and exterior wall and ceiling industry with the latest news and information on building methods, drywall, plaster technology, ceilings, steel framing, fireproofing, insulation, and more.
- Custom Builder – provides breaking news, industry trends, product innovations, and best practices for the custom home building market.
- Pro Builder – the official publication of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), provides key industry issues and trends, best business practices, design, construction how-to, innovation and technology, sales and marketing and the latest building products.
Trending Topics
- AI is Transforming the Construction Industry – construction technology’s next frontier, artificial Intelligence, works to transform construction engineering management through automation and risk management.
- Building Information Modeling Has Transformed the Construction Industry – Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a new technology which facilitates an easier, smoother, and more collaborative design process in the industry.
- Construction Industry Is Getting Greener – sustainability is top-of-mind and a major concern for executives in the engineering and construction industries as construction companies seek to reduce their energy consumption.
- Home Construction Materials Supply Chain Shortage – Bidding wars and a lack of options in the current cycle of supply and demand for housing provoke fears in the home building industry as the availability of houses continues to fall short.
- How 3D Printing Could Disrupt the Housing Industry – 3D Printing for Home Construction is working to solve issues on efficiency, construction material waste, labor shortages, and design innovation.
Additional Small Business Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business?
