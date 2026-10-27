Small Business Saturday 2026

The 2026 Small Business Saturday falls on November 28th this year. Started by American Express in 2010 in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday is a reminder to celebrate and support local small businesses. The Senate first passed a resolution in 2011, and in 2015 the event officially became co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Small Business Saturday – By the Numbers

The most recent SBA Small Business Profile reported that there are 36.2 million small businesses in the United States. Collectively these businesses employ 62.3 million people, or 45.9% of the U.S. workforce. Thanksgiving weekend, spanning from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, is traditionally the largest shopping period of the year. Within this busy weekend, Small Business Saturday stands out as a critical opportunity for local retailers to capture holiday sales. According to a National Retail Federation survey, holiday retail sales are expected to grow 4.2% over the prior year.

The recent American Express Shop Small Impact Study Results highlights the significant role Small Business Saturday plays in supporting local enterprises. Specifically, 86% of consumers reported that they are likely to Shop Small during the holiday seasons. Beyond sales, the event fosters stronger community connections, as many consumers see shopping at small businesses as a way to support their neighborhoods. From bookstores to local pet supply shops, small businesses contribute to the unique character of their communities and are valued by residents. Furthermore, 95% of small business owners agreed that community support is what keeps their business thriving.

Holiday sales, in general, represent a substantial financial boost for small businesses. According to Intuit QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Survey 2026, 76% of small business owners expect to see an increase in holiday revenue. Consumer spending is expected to play a major role in this growth. Shoppers are planning to spend 5.7% more than last year, totaling an estimated $278 billion. As consumers increasingly research products and brands before making purchases, small businesses should optimize their websites and digital marketing strategies to improve online visibility and attract holiday shoppers to their location and digital storefronts.

Marketing Small Business Saturday

American Express supports small business owners on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year through their Shop Small initiative. American Express provides a variety of Shop Small marketing materials to help small businesses reach shoppers on Small Business Saturday. Through their Shop Small Resource Hub, small businesses can add or update their listing on the Shop Small Map, based on eligibility.

Additional resources for making the most out of Small Business Saturday are available from additional sources:

National Federation of Independent Businesses – Tips for a Successful Small Business Saturday

Tips from SCORE – impactful strategies to maximize sales on Small Business Saturday

Expert Advice on Winning Small Business Saturday – 5 tips to make the most of Small Business Saturday from the U.S Chamber of Commerce

Holiday and Seasonal Trends – NFR holiday trends resources

Be sure to visit SBDCNet for resources on digital marketing and social media.

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

About the SBDC National Blog

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is the official business research and support program for the national SBDC network. For over 25 years, the SBDCNet has been dedicated to meeting the information and resource needs of the small business community and working in partnership with SBDCs to ensure their clients’ success. The SBDC National Blog is a publication of SBDCNet that features small business news, stories and more. If you have a small business resource or SBDC client success story you think would make a great feature, please Contact Us.

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