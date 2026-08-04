Join SBDCNet at the 2026 America’s SBDC Training Event

The 2026 America’s SBDC Training Event, “Stronger Together,” will take place in Atlanta, GA from September 29th through October 1st. For 47 years, the event brings together SBDCs, peers, partners and sponsors for learning, networking and engagement. In today’s era, from AI to digital marketing along with cybersecurity and everything in between, technology permeates every aspect of business. The theme of this year’s event emphasizes the importance of working together to be stronger, more resilient and more impactful in supporting America’s small businesses.

The event schedule is available with a listing of workshops and invited speakers for the General Sessions and other events throughout the week. Registration is open.

If you are planning to attend the 2026 America’s SBDC Training Event, be sure to stop by the SBDCNet’s Exhibit Hall booth and join our workshop, scheduled for Thursday, October 1st.

Stronger Together: SBDCNet Workshop

At our workshop, learn about SBDCNet, the official nationwide research service and support program for SBDCs. As your partner for success, the SBDCNet works one-on-one with SBDCs to provide in-depth, customized market research and other business development resources to support you and your client’s information and resource needs. Attendees will learn about the variety of SBDCNet’s research services and capabilities, how to gain access to valuable business research and tools, best practices, and more!

About SBDCs

There are approximately 1,000 Small Business Development Centers across the United States and its territories providing no-cost business advising and at-cost training to new and existing businesses. Hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies, and private partners, SBDCs are funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the SBDC National Blog

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is the official business research and support program for the national SBDC network. For over 25 years, the SBDCNet has been dedicated to meeting the information and resource needs of the small business community and working in partnership with SBDCs to ensure their clients’ success. The SBDC National Blog is a publication of SBDCNet that features small business news, stories and more. If you have a small business resource or SBDC client success story you think would make a great feature, please Contact Us.

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

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