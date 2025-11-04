Small Business Saturday 2025

The 2025 Small Business Saturday falls on November 29th. Started by American Express in 2010 in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday is a reminder to celebrate and support small local businesses. The Senate first passed a resolution in 2011, and in 2015 the event officially became co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small Business Saturday – By the Numbers

This year, SBA’s 2025 Small Business Profiles reported that there are 36.2 million small businesses in the United States, collectively employing 62.3 million people, or 45.9% of the U.S. workforce. Thanksgiving weekend, spanning from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, is traditionally the largest shopping period of the year. Within this busy weekend, Small Business Saturday stands out as a critical opportunity for local retailers to capture holiday sales while engaging their communities. According to a National Retail Federation survey, each consumer is projected to spend $890.49 this holiday season, a slight decrease of $11 from last year.

The American Express Shop Small Impact Study emphasizes the significant role Small Business Saturday plays in supporting local enterprises. Specifically, 84% of small business owners report that the day is essential for their holiday revenue. Beyond sales, the event fosters stronger community connections, as many consumers see shopping at small businesses as a way to support their neighborhoods. As a result, 61% of respondents indicated that the excitement of Small Business Saturday motivates them to continue shopping and dining locally throughout the holiday season.

Holiday sales, in general, represent a substantial financial boost for small businesses. According to the Constant Contact Small Business Holiday Outlook, 77% of retail and e-commerce small businesses remain confident that they will achieve their revenue goals this season. Nevertheless, the Deloitte 2025 Holiday Retail Survey projects that consumers will spend roughly 10% less than last year. Small business retailers may need to explore creative strategies to deliver value beyond traditional discounts.

Marketing Small Business Saturday

American Express supports small business owners on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year through their Shop Small initiative. American Express provides a variety of Shop Small marketing materials to help small businesses reach shoppers on Small Business Saturday. Through their Shop Small Resource Hub, small businesses can add or update their listing on the Shop Small Map, based on eligibility.

Additional resources for making the most out of Small Business Saturday are available from additional sources:

Be sure to visit SBDCNet for resources on digital marketing, website design and selling online for small business.

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash