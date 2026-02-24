SBDC Day is observed on the third Wednesday of March every year. Since its inception in 2017, the celebration recognizes the work of the nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) and their collective accomplishments in helping America’s small businesses succeed. SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have on the small business community at large. Wednesday, March 18, 2026 marks SBDC Day 2026.

SBDCs Support of America’s Small Businesses

SBDC’s are the foundation that support America’s small business community. On this 10th annual SBDC Day, we recognize their work in empowering individuals to turn their business dreams into reality. Through their work, the SBDC advising programs nurtured the dreams of American entrepreneurs to drive prosperity and growth across many communities throughout the United States and the territories.

With support from America’s SBDCs, small businesses are seeing remarkable returns, generating nearly ten times the value for every dollar invested. These businesses have secured $5.2 billion in financing and produced $5.1 billion in sales, achieving sales growth at twice the rate of average U.S. businesses. SBDC clients created 68,003 new full-time jobs, and 96% of them would recommend SBDC services to other businesses.

With an optimistic outlook for the future, 2026 presents strong opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially in fast-growing sectors like medical care and wellness services where demand continues to rise. Whether it’s advancing the manufacturing sector with innovative solutions or helping other firms adopt new technologies and AI, the possibilities for small businesses are expanding rapidly. The entrepreneurial landscape is also strengthening as younger generations increasingly view business ownership as an aspirational path. At the start of this year, the Census Bureau reported 532,319 new business applications, a 7.2% increase from December 2025, signaling a surge in entrepreneurial momentum nationwide. With support from SBDC’s, anyone looking to launch a business today has access to the guidance and resources needed to navigate challenges and thrive in this dynamic market.

Join the SBDC Day Celebration

About SBDCs

Small businesses are job creators and innovators. America’s SBDCs are the nation’s proven, cost-effective, and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Read more about the real-world impact of SBDCs.

