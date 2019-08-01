Restaurant & Food Service Industry

This section provides Restaurant & Food Service Business links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Food Service Industry Overview
The US industry includes about 620,000 establishments consisting of quick-service, full-service, mobile food service, and caterers. They combine for an annual revenue of about $550 billion dollars. This industry data is from First Research which sells a full industry report.
Business Associations
National Restaurant Association – largest food service trade association representing over 500,000 businesses
Council of State Restaurant Associations – promoting the success of state associations
National Food Truck Association – resources for the food truck industry
National Association for Catering and Events – resource for catering and event professionals providing information on industry-leading education, tools and resources
Green Restaurant Association – nonprofit organization promoting environmentally sustainable practices in the areas of Energy, Water, Waste, Food, Chemicals, Disposables, & Building
Business Plans
Restaurant, Cafe, and Bakery Sample Business Plans
Restaurant Business Plan Template
Food Truck Business Plan
Food Service Concepts
Concept Trends – top 10 concept trends for 2019
Different Types of Concepts – examples and definitions of different types of food service concepts
Concept Selection – elements & considerations for choosing the right concept for your business
Location Selection – in-depth look at selecting a proper location for your business
Location Tips – considerations for selecting a business location
Restaurant Topic Center – trends and research for the fast casual industry segment from Fast Casual
Restaurant Operations
Applying for Liquor License – how to apply for a liquor license
Liquor License – how to obtain a liquor license
Alcohol Beverage Control Boards – listing and links to Authorities in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury
Restaurant Management – tips and examples on how to manage a food service business
OSHA Young Worker Safety – common hazards and potential safety solutions for employers of young workers from OSHA
Restaurant Equipment & Suppliers – guide to equipment, products and suppliers for the quick-service and fast-casual segments
Catering and Food Service Resource Guide – catering and food service list of manufacturers and suppliers
Industry Metrics – how to calculate industry metrics
Resources for Owner & Manager – articles for managers to run a better business
Business Operations – articles on restaurant management
Managing Online Reviews – tips and best practices to manage reviews
Managing Online Customer Reviews – tips to get online customer reviews and manage feedback
Food Service Review Sites
Yelp – online reviews as well as reservation and waitlist management
Open Table – reservation system and reviews
Zagat
Gayot
Trip Advisor
Zomato
Food Trucks
FoodTruckr – resources and support for food truck owners
Food Truck Empire – resources and information for food truck entrepreneurs
Food Truck Operator – education, insight & resources for food truck owners
Mobile-Cuisine – resources & insight on food truck market research
Mobile Food News – news & information for the food truck industry
Roaming Hunger – national food truck directory and marketplace
Restaurant Technology
POS Systems – a look into top POS systems for food service businesses
Mobile Apps – apps to consider for different business operations
Restaurant Technology – importance of technology from consumer & owner perspectives
Industry and Technology Influence – examples and explanations on disruptive technologies that are impacting the industry
Business Publications
Nation’s Restaurant News
Restaurant Business
Restaurant Magazine
The Restaurant Report
Full Service Restaurant News
Restaurant Hospitality
QSR Magazine
Cater Source
Statistics & Demographics
Industry State Statistics – Industry economic impact by state
Customer Demographics – customer demographics breakdown
60+ Industry Statistics for Restaurant Owners – general, economic, employee, management, consumer, technology, payment & food statistics.
Restaurant of the Future – analysis and insight on customer expectations from Deloitte
Restaurant’s State of the Industry – comprehensive outlook and overview of the US industry from Food Business News (login required, registration is free)
More Online Resources
Downloadable Resources – ready-to-use forms, manuals, procedures and worksheet templates
Checklists – guides to help organize operations, procedures, practices & systems
Forms and Checklists – free forms, posters & quizzes covering topics such as: general business, tax, employment & food safety.
