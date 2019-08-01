Restaurant & Food Service Industry

This section provides Restaurant & Food Service Business links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Food Service Industry Overview

The US industry includes about 620,000 establishments consisting of quick-service, full-service, mobile food service, and caterers. They combine for an annual revenue of about $550 billion dollars. This industry data is from First Research which sells a full industry report.

Business Associations

National Restaurant Association – largest food service trade association representing over 500,000 businesses

Council of State Restaurant Associations – promoting the success of state associations

National Food Truck Association – resources for the food truck industry

National Association for Catering and Events – resource for catering and event professionals providing information on industry-leading education, tools and resources

Green Restaurant Association – nonprofit organization promoting environmentally sustainable practices in the areas of Energy, Water, Waste, Food, Chemicals, Disposables, & Building

Business Plans

Restaurant, Cafe, and Bakery Sample Business Plans

Restaurant Business Plan Template

Food Truck Business Plan

See also: Business Plans

Food Service Concepts

Concept Trends – top 10 concept trends for 2019

Different Types of Concepts – examples and definitions of different types of food service concepts

Concept Selection – elements & considerations for choosing the right concept for your business

Location Selection – in-depth look at selecting a proper location for your business

Location Tips – considerations for selecting a business location

Restaurant Topic Center – trends and research for the fast casual industry segment from Fast Casual

Restaurant Operations

Applying for Liquor License – how to apply for a liquor license

Liquor License – how to obtain a liquor license

Alcohol Beverage Control Boards – listing and links to Authorities in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury

Restaurant Management – tips and examples on how to manage a food service business

OSHA Young Worker Safety – common hazards and potential safety solutions for employers of young workers from OSHA

Restaurant Equipment & Suppliers – guide to equipment, products and suppliers for the quick-service and fast-casual segments

Catering and Food Service Resource Guide – catering and food service list of manufacturers and suppliers

Industry Metrics – how to calculate industry metrics

Resources for Owner & Manager – articles for managers to run a better business

Business Operations – articles on restaurant management

Managing Online Reviews – tips and best practices to manage reviews

Managing Online Customer Reviews – tips to get online customer reviews and manage feedback

Food Service Review Sites

Yelp – online reviews as well as reservation and waitlist management

Open Table – reservation system and reviews

Zagat

Gayot

Trip Advisor

Zomato

Food Trucks

FoodTruckr – resources and support for food truck owners

Food Truck Empire – resources and information for food truck entrepreneurs

Food Truck Operator – education, insight & resources for food truck owners

Mobile-Cuisine – resources & insight on food truck market research

Mobile Food News – news & information for the food truck industry

Roaming Hunger – national food truck directory and marketplace

Restaurant Technology

POS Systems – a look into top POS systems for food service businesses

Mobile Apps – apps to consider for different business operations

Restaurant Technology – importance of technology from consumer & owner perspectives

Industry and Technology Influence – examples and explanations on disruptive technologies that are impacting the industry

Business Publications

Nation’s Restaurant News

Restaurant Business

Restaurant Magazine

The Restaurant Report

Full Service Restaurant News

Restaurant Hospitality

QSR Magazine

Cater Source

Statistics & Demographics

Industry State Statistics – Industry economic impact by state

Customer Demographics – customer demographics breakdown

60+ Industry Statistics for Restaurant Owners – general, economic, employee, management, consumer, technology, payment & food statistics.

Restaurant of the Future – analysis and insight on customer expectations from Deloitte

Restaurant’s State of the Industry – comprehensive outlook and overview of the US industry from Food Business News (login required, registration is free)

More Online Resources

Downloadable Resources – ready-to-use forms, manuals, procedures and worksheet templates

Checklists – guides to help organize operations, procedures, practices & systems

Forms and Checklists – free forms, posters & quizzes covering topics such as: general business, tax, employment & food safety.

Additional Resources

