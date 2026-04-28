A well thought out and researched business plan is the cornerstone to starting and running a business. Sound business plans can help you obtain financing, identify key milestones, and provide benchmarks to monitor progress toward your goals.

Be sure to check out the free professional business advice and free or low-cost training available from your local Small Business Development Center!

Get your free Sample Business Plan from our collection of over 1,400 business plans listed below!

How to Write a Business Plan

The following are the nine sections of a traditional business plan identified by the U.S. SBA:

Executive summary

Company description

Market analysis

Organization and management

Service or product line

Marketing and sales

Funding request

Financial projections

Appendix

The following are resources to help you develop your own business plan:

Where to Find a Business Plan

Business Plan Templates – an Alphabetized List

The following is a collection of business plan templates from a variety of providers.

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A

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C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

Y

Z

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!