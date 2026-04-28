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Business Plan

Business Plan

Business plan

A well thought out and researched business plan is the cornerstone to starting and running a business. Sound business plans can help you obtain financing, identify key milestones, and provide benchmarks to monitor progress toward your goals.

Be sure to check out the free professional business advice and free or low-cost training available from your local Small Business Development Center!

Get your free Sample Business Plan from our collection of over 1,400 business plans listed below!

How to Write a Business Plan

The following are the nine sections of a traditional business plan identified by the U.S. SBA:

  • Executive summary
  • Company description
  • Market analysis
  • Organization and management
  • Service or product line
  • Marketing and sales
  • Funding request
  • Financial projections
  • Appendix

The following are resources to help you develop your own business plan:

  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Business plan steps and mistakes to avoid
  • Santa Clara University (1) – Resources for how to write a business plan
  • Entrepreneur – Elements of a business plan
  • Investopedia – Key concepts and benefits of having a business plan
  • Forbes – In-depth guide on writing a business plan
  • Nerdwallet (1) – How to write an executive summary for a business plan
  • Bank of America – Step by step guide on how to write an effective business plan
  • Wells Fargo – Article that explains the steps of writing a business plan
  • LivePlan (1) – The basics of writing a business plan for small businesses
  • Wix – Simple step by step guide to writing a business plan

Where to Find a Business Plan

  • Score – Business planning, finance, sales, marketing, and management templates & guides.
  • Liveplan (2) – Liveplan contains the largest single collection of free sample business plans online as well as helpful tools and know-how for managing your business.
  • Business Plan Handbook – Reference for Business/Advameg contains the first 11 volumes of the Business Plan Handbook series, a compilation of business plans for small businesses.
  • The Finance Resource – Free online business plan samples
  • More Business – Free online sample business plans for various industries.
  • Klariti – Online templates, checklists, forms, and tutorials for entrepreneurs.
  • Profitable Venture – Free sample business plans with templates
  • Santa Clara University (2) – Template for writing a business plan
  • Purdue University – Free business plan template
  • Nerdwallet (2) – Free business plan template and tips on writing it

Business Plan Templates – an Alphabetized List

The following is a collection of business plan templates from a variety of providers.

#

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

Y

Z

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

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