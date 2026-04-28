A well thought out and researched business plan is the cornerstone to starting and running a business. Sound business plans can help you obtain financing, identify key milestones, and provide benchmarks to monitor progress toward your goals.
Be sure to check out the free professional business advice and free or low-cost training available from your local Small Business Development Center!
Get your free Sample Business Plan from our collection of over 1,400 business plans listed below!
How to Write a Business Plan
The following are the nine sections of a traditional business plan identified by the U.S. SBA:
- Executive summary
- Company description
- Market analysis
- Organization and management
- Service or product line
- Marketing and sales
- Funding request
- Financial projections
- Appendix
The following are resources to help you develop your own business plan:
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Business plan steps and mistakes to avoid
- Santa Clara University (1) – Resources for how to write a business plan
- Entrepreneur – Elements of a business plan
- Investopedia – Key concepts and benefits of having a business plan
- Forbes – In-depth guide on writing a business plan
- Nerdwallet (1) – How to write an executive summary for a business plan
- Bank of America – Step by step guide on how to write an effective business plan
- Wells Fargo – Article that explains the steps of writing a business plan
- LivePlan (1) – The basics of writing a business plan for small businesses
- Wix – Simple step by step guide to writing a business plan
Where to Find a Business Plan
- Score – Business planning, finance, sales, marketing, and management templates & guides.
- Liveplan (2) – Liveplan contains the largest single collection of free sample business plans online as well as helpful tools and know-how for managing your business.
- Business Plan Handbook – Reference for Business/Advameg contains the first 11 volumes of the Business Plan Handbook series, a compilation of business plans for small businesses.
- The Finance Resource – Free online business plan samples
- More Business – Free online sample business plans for various industries.
- Klariti – Online templates, checklists, forms, and tutorials for entrepreneurs.
- Profitable Venture – Free sample business plans with templates
- Santa Clara University (2) – Template for writing a business plan
- Purdue University – Free business plan template
- Nerdwallet (2) – Free business plan template and tips on writing it
Business Plan Templates – an Alphabetized List
The following is a collection of business plan templates from a variety of providers.
#
A
- Accounting and Bookkeeping
- Accounting (Automated)
- Accounting Firm
- Actuary
- Acupuncture Clinic
- Addiction Treatment Center
- Administrative Service
- Advertising Agency
- Advertising Consulting
- Advertising Marketing Consulting
- Affiliate Marketing Website
- Affordable Housing
- After School Program
- Agricultural Business
- Agricultural Consultants
- Agriculture Farm
- Agriculture Fruit Farm
- Agritourism
- AHA Training Center
- Air Cargo
- Airbnb
- Aircraft Equipment Maker
- Aircraft Rental Instruction
- Aircraft Weighing Systems
- Airline Ground Supplier
- Airline Business
- Airport Management
- Airport Shuttle
- Airport Taxi
- Alpaca Farming
- Amazon FBA
- Amazon Fulfillment
- Ammunition Manufacturing
- Ambulance Service
- Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Amusement Park
- Amusement Park Business
- Animal Day Care
- Animal Rescue
- Animation Studio
- Amway
- Antique Store
- Apartment Complex
- Apothecary
- Apparel Designer
- Apple Orchard
- Aquaponics
- Aquaponics Farm
- Aquarium Maintenance
- Aquarium Services
- Aquarium Store
- Arcade
- Architectural Engineering
- Architecture Firm
- Architectural Company
- Army Navy Store
- Art Film Theater
- Art Gallery
- Art Packaging Installation
- Art Sales Custom Framing
- Art School Gallery
- Art School Museum
- Art Studio
- Art Supply Store and Gallery
- Artificial Flowers Import
- ASP B2B Technology
- ASP Software Developer
- Assisted Living Facility
- Assisted Living Business
- Astrology Tarot Card
- Athletic Shoe Store Franchise
- ATM
- ATM Services Company
- Attorney Employment Agency
- ATV Rental
- Auditing and Consulting
- Auto Inspection Company
- Auto Inspectors
- Auto Insurance Claims
- Auto Finance Company
- Auto Parts Store
- Auto Repair and Car Wash
- Auto Repair Service
- Auto Repair Shop
- Auto Spare Parts Shop
- Autocad Drafting
- Automated Accounting
- Automobile Parts for Export
- Automobile Restoration
- Automotive Dealer
- Automotive Glass Manufacturing
- Automotive Repair Shop
- Autonomous Vehicle Production
- Avocado Processing Plant
- Axe Throwing
B
- Baby Clothing Store
- Babysitting
- Background Check
- Bail Bonding Company
- Bakery
- Balloon Decorating
- Bank
- Banquet Hall
- Banquet Hall Rental
- Bar
- Bar and Tavern
- Barber Shop
- Baseball Batting Cages
- Basketball Camp
- Basketball Facility
- Batting Cages
- BBQ
- Beach Resort
- Bead Making
- Beauty Pageant Competition
- Beauty Salon and Day Spa
- Beauty Supply Store
- Bed and Breakfast
- Bed and Breakfast – Caribbean
- Bed and Breakfast Inn
- Beef Cattle Farming
- Beer Garden
- Benefits Administration
- Beverage Distributor
- Beverage Machine Rental
- Bicycle Art
- Bicycle Courier
- Bicycle Manufacturer
- Bicycle Shop
- Bicycle Shop (Retail)
- Bike Sharing
- Bike Shop
- Bingo Hall
- Biodiesel Plant
- Biomass Power Plant
- Bitcoin Mining
- Blacksmith
- Blood Bank
- Boarding School
- Boat and RV Storage
- Boat and Yacht Dealer
- Boat Rental
- Boat Storage Facility
- Bodyguard and Executive Protection
- Body Sculpting
- Book Cafe
- Bookkeeping
- Booking Agency
- Bookkeeping Practice
- Bookstore
- Boot Camp
- Bottled Water
- Bottled Water Distribution
- Bounce House Rental
- Boutique
- Boutique Hotel
- Bowling Alley
- Bowling Center
- Bowling Entertainment Center
- Box Truck
- Boxing Gym
- BPO Company
- Brewery
- Bridal Gown Shop
- Bridal Gown Retailer
- Bridal Shop
- Broiler Farming
- Bubble Tea
- Bubble Tea Shop
- Bucking Bull
- Building Construction
- Building Materials Supply
- Bungee Workout
- Business Analysis Publishing
- Business Brokerage
- Business Coaching Center
- Business Consulting
- Business Development
- Business Development
- Business Incubator
- Business Property Inspection
- Business Support Insurance
- Business Valuation Firm
- Butcher Shop (1)
- Butcher Shop (2)
- Buy Here Pay Here Car Lot
C
- Cabinet Contractor
- Cable TV Installer
- Cabin Rental
- Cable TV Network
- Cafe
- Cafe Bistro Coffeehouse
- Call Center
- Call Center Agency
- Calligraphy Services
- Campground
- Candle Making
- Candy Store
- Canoe and Kayak Rental
- Car Assembling Plant
- Car Audio Store
- Car Customization & Modification
- Car Dealership
- Car Detailing
- Car Parts and Accessories Store
- Car Parts Store
- Car Rental Agency
- Car Rental
- Car Salesman
- Car Service Center
- Car Title Loan
- Car Wash
- Car Wash Service
- Car Wash (Self-service)
- Car Wrapping
- Career Counselor
- Carpentry
- Carpentry Contractor
- Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
- Carpet Cleaner
- Casino
- Cat Cafe
- Catering and Ballroom Rental
- Catering Company
- Catering Service
- Cattle Farming
- CCTV Security Camera Installation
- Cell Phone Store
- Cell Phones Retailer
- Charter Boat
- Charter Bus
- Charter School
- Check Cashing
- Cheerleading Gym
- Chemical Laboratory
- Chemical Manufacturing Plant
- Chemical Trading
- Chicken Egg Hatchery
- Chicken Processing Plant
- Child Care
- Child Day Care Services
- Child Transportation
- Children’s Recreation Center
- Children’s Play Program
- Children’s Website
- Chimney Sweep
- Chinese Restaurant
- Chiropractic Practice
- Chiropractic Services
- Chocolatier
- Christmas Tree Farming
- Cigar Lounge
- Cigar Manufacturing
- Civil Engineering
- Classified Ads Website
- Cleaning Chemicals Manufacturing
- Cleaning Products
- Cleaning
- Cleaning Services
- Clothing Store/Boutique
- Clinical Research Company
- Clothing E-commerce Site
- Clothing Line
- Clothing Manufacturer
- Clothing Retail
- Clothing Store
- Cloud Computing Service
- CNC Machine Shop
- Coffee Distribution
- Coffee Export
- Coffee Import
- Coffee Kiosk
- Coffee Roaster
- Coffee Shop
- Coffee Shop Franchise
- Coffeehouse
- Coffin Manufacturing
- Coin Dealer
- Cold Storage
- Comic Book Store
- Commercial Catalog Sales
- Commercial Contractor
- Commercial Drone Flying School
- Commercial Farming
- Commercial Photography
- Commodities Trading Firm
- Computer Consulting
- Computer Hardware Reseller
- Computer Laser Accessories
- Computer Programming
- Computer Repair
- Computer Software
- Computer Software Retailer
- Computer Support
- Computer Training
- Computers Reseller
- Concert Promoter
- Concierge Medicine
- Concierge Service (1)
- Concierge Service (2)
- Concrete Contracting
- Concrete Polishing
- Consignment Shop
- Construction
- Construction Carpenter
- Construction Engineering
- Construction Equipment Rental
- Construction Inspection
- Construction Irrigation
- Construction Manufacturer
- Construction Repair
- Consulting Company
- Consulting Firm
- Consulting Seminars
- Content Creator
- Contract Farming
- Convenience Store (1)
- Convenience Store (2)
- Convenience Store Cafe
- Convenience Store Gas Station
- Convenience Store Soda Fountain
- Cookies
- Copy Shop
- Corporate Image Consulting
- Corporate Trainer
- Corporate Training
- Corporate Wellness Center
- Cosmetics Shop
- Cosmetic Herbal Sundries
- Cosmetics Manufacturing
- Cosmetics Store
- Cosmetology (Beauty) School
- Coin Laundry
- Counseling Private Practice (1)
- Counseling Private Practice (2)
- Countertop Installer
- Country Club
- Courier Service
- Court Reporting Service
- Cow and Calf Operation
- Coworking Space
- Credit Card Processing
- Credit Monitoring Service
- Credit Repair Service
- Crochet Products and Services
- Crowdfunding Platform
- Crude Oil Refinery
- Cruise Ship
- Cultural Consulting Firm
- Cupcake Store
- Currency Exchanger
- Custom Cake Making
- Custom Jewelry
- Custom Pottery
- Custom Printed T-Shirts
- Custom Quilt Artist
- Cut Flower Farm
- Cyber Security
D
- Dairy Farm
- Dairy Farming
- Dance Studio (1)
- Dance Studio (2)
- Data Entry
- Data Recovery
- Data Recovery Services
- Database Software
- Dating and Matchmaking
- Dating Matchmaking Service
- Day Care
- Day Care Center
- Day Spa
- Day Trader
- Debt Collection Agency
- Debt Management Company
- Decorative Pottery
- Defense Contractor
- Deli
- Deli Restaurant
- Delicatessen and Bakery
- Delivery Service
- Demolition Company
- Dental Clinic
- Dental Handpiece Repair
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Laboratory
- Dental Office
- Department Store
- Dessert Bakery
- Diamond Cutting and Polishing
- Diamond Retailer
- Diamond Wholesaler
- Diaper Manufacturer
- Diesel Distribution and Supply
- Diesel Engine Repair Shop
- Dietitian Private Practice
- Digital Marketing Agency
- Digital Print Shop
- Dinner Theater
- Dinner Train
- Direct Mail
- Direct Mail and Shipping
- Direct Mail Service
- Direct Primary Care
- Direct Sales Company
- Discount Card
- Dispensary
- Display Case Marketing
- Distillery
- DNA Testing
- Document Shredding (1)
- Document Shredding (2)
- Document Storage
- Dog and Cat Kennel
- Dog Bakery
- Dog Boarding
- Dog Breeding
- Dog Daycare
- Dog Groomer
- Dog Grooming
- Dog Kennel
- Dog Obedience School
- Dog Training
- Dog Walking
- Doggie Daycare
- Dollar Store
- Donut Shop
- Doula Service
- Drapery Fabricator
- Driving Range
- Driving School (1)
- Driving School (2)
- Drug and Alcohol Testing
- Drug Rehab Center
- Dry Cleaner
- Dry Cleaning Home Delivery (1)
- Dry Cleaning Home Delivery (2)
- Drywall
- Drywall Contractor
- Dump Truck
- Dump Trailer Rental
- Dumpster Rental
E
- E-commerce Fabric Store
- E-commerce Fire Rescue
- E-Commerce Internet
- E-Commerce Retailer
- E-commerce Start-up
- E-Commerce Website
- Education Agency
- Education Consulting
- Educational Research
- Educational Software
- Educational Website
- Elderly Daycare
- Electric Bike Hire
- Electric Car Charging
- Electric Scooter Rental
- Electrical Contractor (1)
- Electrical Contractor (2)
- Electrical Hardware
- Electrical Supply
- Electronic Engineering
- Electronic Filing Storage
- Electronics Repair
- Electronics Repair Shop
- Electronics Retailer (1)
- Electronics Retailer (2)
- Embroidery
- Emergency Shelters
- Employment Agency
- Energy Conservation
- Energy Efficiency Management
- Engineering Business
- Engineering Consulting (1)
- Engineering Consulting (2)
- Environmental Car Dealership
- Environmental Consulting
- Environmental Laboratory
- Equine Therapy
- Equipment Leasing
- Equipment Rental Sales
- Errand Service
- Escape Room
- Escrow Service
- ESports Organization
- Essential Oil Extraction
- Esthetician
- Ethnic Food Import
- Ethnic Food Restaurant
- Etsy
- Etsy Shop
- Event Center
- Event Planner
- Event Planning
- Event Venue
- Excavation Company
- Exec Employment Agency
- Export Automobile Parts
- Export Watch Manufacturer
- Exterminator Service
- Eye Surgery Equipment Maker
- Eyelash Extension
F
- Family Clothing
- Family Chiropractic
- Family Entertainment Center
- Family Medicine Clinic
- Farm
- Farm Machinery Manufacturer
- Farmers Market
- Fashion Consultant
- Fashion Designer
- Fast Food Restaurant
- Fast Food Service
- Feed and Farm Supply
- Film and Video Production
- Film Financing
- Financial Advisor
- Financial Coaching
- Financial Holding Company
- Financial Planner
- Financial Planning
- Financial Services
- Financial Website
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Fintech Startup
- Fire Protection Equipment
- Firewood
- Firewood Delivery
- Fireworks Store
- First Aid Training
- Fish and Tackle Shop
- Fish Breeder
- Fish Farming
- Fishery
- Fishing Charter
- Fishing Equipment
- Fishing Shop
- Fishing Supplies and Fly Shop
- Fitness Center
- Fitness Equipment
- Fix-n-Flip
- Flea Market
- Flex Printing Press
- Flight School
- Florist
- Flower Shop
- Food and Beverage Distribution
- Food Delivery
- Food Hub
- Food Kiosk
- Food Preparation
- Food Testing Lab
- Food Truck (1)
- Food Truck (2)
- Food Waste
- Football Viewing Center
- Foreclosure Advisory
- Foreclosure Cleanup
- Formwork Construction
- Franchise Sandwich Shop
- Franchise System
- Franchised Restaurant
- Free Range Chicken Farm
- Freelance Business Plan Writer
- Freelance Paralegal
- Freelance Photography
- Freelance Writing Company
- Freeze Dried Candy
- Freeze Drying
- Frozen Custard Shop
- Frozen Food
- Frozen Yogurt
- Freight Brokerage
- Fruit Export
- Fruit Farm
- Fruit Juice
- Fundraising Company
- Funeral Home (1)
- Funeral Home (2)
- Furniture Import
- Furniture Manufacturer
- Furniture Manufacturing
- Furniture Store
G
- Game Farming
- Garage Door
- Garbage Collection
- Garden Furniture Maker
- Garden Nursery
- Garden Products Recycling
- Gas Station (1)
- Gas Station (2)
- Genealogy Service
- General Contractor
- General Freight Trucking
- General Motor Freight Trucking
- Gentleman’s Club
- Ghost Kitchen
- Gift Basket
- Gift Basket Company
- Gift Card Distributor
- Gift Novelty Souvenir Shop
- Gift Shop
- Gifts and Collectibles Retail Shop
- Gifts, Novelties, Souvenirs
- Glamping
- Global Event Planning
- Global Marketing
- Go Kart
- Go Kart Track
- Goat Farming
- Gold Mine
- Gold Trading Company
- Golf Cart Rental
- Golf Club Manufacturer
- Golf Course (1)
- Golf Course (2)
- Golf Course Training Center
- Golf Driving Range (1)
- Golf Driving Range (2)
- Golf Pro Shop
- Golf Simulator
- Gourmet Coffee Shop
- Gourmet Food Store
- Government Services
- GPS Vehicle Tracking
- Grant Search Company
- Graphic Design
- Graphic Design Service
- Gravel Rock Products
- Green Energy Products Distributor
- Greenhouse Farming
- Greeting Card Maker
- Grocery Store (1)
- Grocery Store (2)
- Group Home
- Growler Store
- Gun Shooting Range
- Gun Shop
- Gym and Fitness Center
- Gymnastics Center
- Gymnastics Instruction
H
- Hair and Beauty Salon
- Hair and Nail Salon
- Hair Removal
- Hair Replacement and Salon
- Hair Salon
- Hand Sanitizer Production
- Handbag Manufacturing
- Handyman
- Handyman Maintenance
- Hard Money Lending
- Hardware Retail Franchise
- Hardware Store
- Hardwood Floor Refinisher
- Hardwood Flooring
- Haunted House
- Hay Farming
- Hazardous Material Disposal
- Head Shop
- Health and Medical Spa
- Health Club
- Health Coaching
- Health Plan Administration
- Health Spa
- Healthcare
- Healthy Restaurant
- Hearing Testing Systems
- Heavy Equipment Maker
- Heavy Equipment Rental
- Hedge Fund (1)
- Hedge Fund (2)
- Helicopter Charter
- Herbal Medicine Products
- High Speed Rail
- High-Tech Marketing
- Hobby Shop
- Holding Company (1)
- Holding Company (2)
- Home Accessories and Gifts
- Home Decoration
- Home Decoration Fabrics
- Home, Garden Gifts Online
- Home Health Care
- Home Health Care Services
- Home Healthcare Agency
- Home Inspection Service
- Home Interior Design
- Home Oxygen Delivery Service
- Home Real Estate Inspection
- Home Remodeling
- Home Staging
- Honey Beekeeping Farm
- Hookah Bar
- Hookah Lounge
- Horse Boarding
- Horse Boarding Real Estate
- Horse Breeding Farm
- Horse Reseller
- Horse Riding
- Horse Training (1)
- Horse Training (2)
- Hospice
- Hospice Care
- Hospital
- Hot Air Balloon Rental
- Hot Dog Cart
- Hotel (1)
- Hotel (2)
- Hotshot Trucking (1)
- Hotshot Trucking (2)
- House Flipping
- Houseboat Rental
- Housekeeping
- HR Recruitment Consultant
- Human Resources Consulting
- Hunting Supply Store
- HVAC
- HVAC Business
- HVAC Contractor
- Hydroponic Greenhouse Farm
- Hydroponics Farm
I
- I.D. Verification Technology
- Ice Cream Shop
- Ice Skating Rink
- Import Export Company
- Independent Video Store
- Indie Game Studio
- Indoor Baseball Facility
- Indoor Dog Park Bar
- Indoor Inflatable Play Center
- Indoor Playground
- Indoor Shooting Range
- Indoor Soccer Facility
- Indoor Sports Facility
- Indoor Tennis Facility
- Industry-specific Software
- Inflatable Rental
- Information Technology
- Infusion Therapy Pharmacy
- Inline Hockey Service
- Inline Skating Products
- Insurance Agency
- Insurance Company
- Integrated Communications
- Intellectual Property Management
- Interior Design (1)
- Interior Design (2)
- International IT Consulting
- International Travel Agency
- Internet ASP
- Internet Café
- Internet Court Documents
- Internet ISP Wireless
- Internet Marketing Firm
- Internet Media Advertising
- Internet Service Provider
- Inventory Control Software
- Investment Advisory
- Investment Bank
- Investment Club
- Investment Company
- Investment Consulting
- Investment Websites
- Irish Pub
- IT Consulting Firm
- Italian Restaurant
- IV Hydration
J
- Janitorial Services
- Jazz Club
- Jet Engine Repair
- Jet Fuel Supply
- Jet Ski Rental
- Jewelry
- Jewelry Repair
- Judgement Recovery
- Juice Bar
K
L
- Laboratory
- Land Clearing
- Landscape Contractor
- Landscape Design and Maintenance
- Landscaping
- Laser Cutting
- Laser Engraving
- Laser Tag Gaming Center (1)
- Laser Tag Gaming Center (2)
- Laser Tattoo Removal
- Laundromat
- Laundry Mat
- Laundry Service
- Lavender Farm
- Law Firm (1)
- Law Firm (2)
- Lawn and Garden Services
- Lawn Care
- Lawn Landscaping
- Layer Farming
- Lead Generation
- Learning Center
- Leather Processing
- LED Screen Advertising
- Lemonade Stand
- Life Coaching
- Life Coach
- Lift Bed Manufacturer
- Limousine Taxi
- Lingerie Retail Clothing Store
- Lingerie Shop
- Liquid Soap and Detergent
- Liquor Store
- Livestock Feed Mill
- Loan Officer
- Locksmith (1)
- Locksmith (2)
- Logistics
- Logging Company
- LPG Cooking Gas Plant
- Lounge
- Lubricant Oil
- Luxury Car Rental
- Luxury Picnic
M
- Machine Shop
- Machine Tooling
- Magazine
- Magazine Journalist
- Magazine Publisher
- Maid Service
- Mail Order Returns
- Maize Farming
- Mall
- Management Consulting
- Mango Export
- Mannequin Manufacturing
- Manufacturing – Custom Parts
- Maple Syrup Production
- Market Research Company
- Marketing Consulting
- Marketing Strategy
- Martial Arts School
- Massage Products
- Massage Therapy
- Massage and Physical Therapy
- Maternity Clothing
- Maternity Clothing Online
- Math Tutoring
- Meal Prep
- Mechanical Engineering
- Medical Aesthetics Spa
- Medical Billing
- Medical Billing and Coding
- Medical Clinic and Practice
- Medical Courier
- Medical Device Development
- Medical Device Marketing
- Medical Equipment Retail Shop
- Medical Equipment
- Medical Equipment Developer
- Medical Equipment Rental
- Medical Equipment – Supplies
- Medical Internet Marketing
- Medical Lab and Diagnostics
- Medical Laboratory
- Medical Language Translation
- Medical Practice
- Medical Scanning Lab
- Medical Services Management
- Medical Software
- Medical Spa (1)
- Medical Spa (2)
- Medical Supply
- Medical Tourism Agency
- Medical Transcription
- Medical Waste Management Recycling
- Medicine Dispenser
- Mediterranean Restaurant
- Membership Social Events
- Men’s Salon
- Mental Health Private Practice
- Mentoring Program
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Metaverse
- Mexican Restaurant (1)
- Mexican Restaurant (2)
- Micro Lending
- Microbrew Bar
- Microbrewery (1)
- Microbrewery (2)
- Microfinance Bank
- Microgreens
- Milk Collection
- Milk Delivery
- Mini Supermarket
- Miniature Golf Course
- Mining Software
- MLM Cleaning Products
- MLM Water Filter
- Mobile Alloy Wheel Repair
- Mobile App Development
- Mobile Auto Detailing
- Mobile Auto Mechanic
- Mobile Bicycle Repair
- Mobile Billboard Advertising
- Mobile Car Detailing
- Mobile Car Wash
- Mobile Home Park
- Mobile Manufactured Home
- Mobile Mechanic
- Mobile Money Transfer Agency
- Mobile Oil Change
- Mobile Phlebotomy
- Modeling Agency
- Mopeds Rental
- Mortgage Broker
- Mortgage Brokerage
- Mosquito Control
- Motel – Hunting Lodge
- Motel
- Motivational Speaking
- Motorcycle Shop
- Movie Theater
- Movie Theater Restaurant
- Multi-Sport Complex
- Museum
- Mushroom Farm
- Music Studio
- Music Recording Distribution
- Music Recording Producer
- Music Retail
- Music Theater
- Music Venue
- Musical Instrument Store
- Mustard Oil Production
- Mystery Shopping
N
- Nail Salon (1)
- Nail Salon (2)
- Nanny Placement Agency
- Natural Gas Distribution
- Newsagent – Newsstand
- Newsletter Publishing
- Nightclub
- Nightclub, Dance Classes
- Nightclub Resort Complex
- Nightclub Saloon
- Non-Emergency Medical Transportation
- Non-Medical Home Care
- Nonprofit Business Plans
- Nonprofit Food Bank
- Nonprofit Law Firm
- Nonprofit Recording Co-op
- Nonprofit Trade Association
- Nonprofit Youth Services
- Notary Public
- Nurse Practitioner Clinic
- Nurse Practitioner Practice
- Nurse Staffing Agency
- Nursing Home (1)
- Nursing Home (2)
- Nutrition Consulting
O
- Occupational Health
- Office Consulting
- Office Equipment Rental
- Office Furniture Manufacturer
- Office Furniture Store
- Office Supplies Retail
- Oil Tank Farm
- Online Book Store
- Online Booking
- Online Boutique Clothing Store
- Online Casino
- Online College Bookstore
- Online Educational Website
- Online Food Delivery
- Online Lottery
- Online Magazine
- Online Print Shop
- Online Radio Station
- Online Services
- Optometrist (1)
- Optometrist (2)
- Organic Fertilizer Production
- Organic Food Store
- Organic Restaurant
- Outdoor Advertising Agency
- Outdoor Gear Designer
- Outsourced Computer Support
P
- Pack and Ship Store
- Packaging and Shipping
- Paint and Sip
- Paintball Facility
- Paintball Products Retail
- Painting Company
- Painting Contractors
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Pallet Manufacturer
- Palm Oil Processing Plant
- Paper Shredding
- Paracord Bracelet
- Parenting Center
- Parking Lot
- Parking Lot Striping
- Party Bike
- Party Bus
- Party Planning
- Party Rental (1)
- Party Rental (2)
- Party Supply
- Pasta Italian Restaurant
- Pasta Manufacturer
- Payday Loan Service
- Pedicab
- Performing Arts School
- Perfume
- Personal Chef
- Personal Coaching
- Personal Concierge
- Personal Event Planning
- Perfume Line
- Personal Grocery Shopper
- Personal Injury Law Firm
- Personal Insurance Agent
- Personal Shopping Services
- Personal Training (1)
- Personal Training (2)
- Personnel Management
- Pest Control
- Pet Cemetery
- Pet Food Shop
- Pet Hotel
- Pet Insurance
- Pet Photography (1)
- Pet Photography (2)
- Pet Products Manufacturer
- Pet Store
- Pet Supplies
- Pet Waste Removal
- Pharmaceutical Company
- Pharmacy (1)
- Pharmacy (2)
- Photo Booth
- Photocopy Shop
- Photography Studio (1)
- Photography Studio (2)
- Physical Fitness Gym
- Physical Therapy Massage
- Physical Therapy
- Pickles
- Pickleball
- Pie Restaurant
- Pig Farm
- Pig Farming
- Pilot Car
- Pilates Studio
- Pizza Delivery
- Pizzeria
- Pizzeria Franchise
- Plant and Tool Hire
- Plant Nursery
- Plastic Surgery
- Plastics Recycling
- Plumbing (1)
- Plumbing (2)
- Podcast (1)
- Podcast (2)
- Pop Up Shop
- Porta Potty
- Potato Farming
- Pottery
- Pottery Store
- Poultry Farm
- Poultry (Chicken) Farm
- Powder Coating
- Power Washing
- Preschool
- Pressure Washing
- Print Broker
- Print Services Broker
- Print Shop Website
- Private Ambulance Service
- Private Banking
- Private Cemetery
- Private Duty Nursing
- Private Equity Firm
- Private Hostel
- Private Investigation
- Private Jet Charter
- Private Military Contractor
- Private Music Teacher
- Private Security
- Private Tutoring
- Private Wealth Management
- Private Zoo
- Produce Farm
- Production Company
- Professional Organizer
- Project Management Consulting
- Promotional Products Maker
- Property Development
- Property Management
- Property Preservation
- Psychic Services
- Psychological Health Center
- Psychotherapy Private Practice
- Public Relations
Q
R
- Rabbit Farming
- Radio Station
- Rage Room
- Raw Materials Supply
- Ready Mix Concrete Plant
- Real Estate
- Real Estate Agency
- Real Estate Brokerage
- Real Estate Broker
- Real Estate Investment
- Real Estate Management
- Real Estate Website
- Record Label
- Recording Studio
- Recreation Center
- Recycling Energy Conversion
- Recycling Waste Materials
- Regional Airline
- Religious Coffee Shop
- Remodeling
- Rental Properties
- Rental Remodeling
- Repo Company
- Repurposed Furniture
- Residential Assisted Living
- Residential Remodeling
- Resort
- Resort Hotel Ski Lodge
- Restaurant
- Resume Writing Service
- Retail Shop
- Retail Bicycle Shop
- Retail Discount Store
- Retail Furniture Manufacturer
- Retail Hardware Store
- Retail Property Sub-leasing
- Retail Tennis Shop
- Rice Export
- Rice Farming
- Roadside Assistance
- Rock Climbing Gym
- Roller Skate Rink
- Roofing Company
- Rose Farming
- RV Park
- RV Rental
S
- SaaS
- Sales Representative
- Salon
- Salsa Manufacturer
- Salvage Yard
- Sand Dredging
- Sandblasting
- Sandwich Restaurant
- Sandwich Shop (franchise)
- Sandwich Shop
- Satellite Communications
- Sauna
- Scholarship Consulting
- School
- School Fundraising
- School Supplies
- Scrap Metal Recycling
- Scrapbooking Store
- Screen Printing
- Sealcoating
- Security Consulting
- Security Guard
- Self-Help Group
- Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt
- Self-Service Dog Wash
- Self-Storage
- Self Storage Unit
- Selfie Museum
- Seminar
- Senior Transportation
- Septic Tank Contractor
- Septic Tank Service
- Sewing
- Sewing Machine Repair
- Shared Office Space
- Shaved Ice
- Shaved Ice Beverage
- Shea Butter Processing
- Sheep Farming
- Shipment Monitoring
- Shoe Repair
- Shopify Store
- Sightseeing Bus Tours
- Sign Language
- Sign Shop
- Singles Bar
- Skate Park Skiing
- Skateboard Gear Retail
- Skid Steer
- Skin Care
- Skydiving
- Slingshot Rental
- Small Engine Repair
- Small Restaurant
- Smog Check
- Smoothie Drink Bar
- Snow Cones
- Snow Removal
- Social Media Marketing Agency
- Sober Living
- Soap Making
- Soap Manufacturer
- Social Enterprise
- Software Development
- Software Publisher
- Software Sales
- Software Testing
- SOHO Computer Consulting
- Solar Farm
- Solar Farms
- Solar Panel Installation
- Solar Water Heater Distributor
- Solo Law Practice
- Sound System Rental
- Soup Kitchen
- Soybean Farming
- Soybean Oil Production
- Spa
- Spa Health Club
- Special Needs Daycare
- Specialty Baker
- Specialty Clothing Retail
- Specialty Gifts
- Speech Pathology Private Practice
- Sperm Bank
- Spin Studio
- Sporting Goods Retail Store
- Sporting Goods Store
- Sports Agency
- Sports Bar
- Sports Bar and Grill
- Sports Betting
- Sports Clothing Retail Shop
- Sports Coaching Institute
- Sports Equipment Cafe
- Sports Equipment Retail
- Sports Event
- Sports Medical Equipment
- Sports Memorabilia
- Sports Therapy
- Spray Foam Insulation
- Staffing Agency
- Stained Glass Gallery
- Start-Up Real Estate
- Stationery Shop and Office Supplies
- Steak Buffet Restaurant
- Steak Restaurant
- Strawberry Farming
- Stem Cell Banking
- Stem Cell Therapy
- Stone Crusher and Quarry
- Structured Settlement Buyer
- Subscription Box
- Sugarcane Farming
- Summer Camp
- Sunflower Farming
- Sunglasses Line
- Surf Clothing and Sportswear
- Surgical Medical Equipment
- Surveyor Instrument
- Sushi Restaurant
- Swim School
- Swimming Pool Building
T
- Table and Chair Rental
- Talent Management Agency
- Tanning Salon
- Tap Room
- Tattoo Parlor
- Tattoo Shop (1)
- Tattoo Shop (2)
- Tax Preparation (1)
- Tax Preparation (2)
- Taxi Business
- Taxi Service
- Taxi Top Advertising
- Taxidermy
- Tea Room
- Tea Party
- Tea Shop
- Teachers’ Employment Agency
- Teeth Whitening
- Technology
- Technology Investment
- Telecommunications
- Telecommunications Products
- Telecom Wireless
- Telemarketing Consultants
- Telephone Sales
- Tent Rental
- Test Preparation Tutor
- Thrift Store
- Timber Harvesting
- Theatrical Music Producer
- Themed Restaurant
- Tire Recycling
- Tire Retreading
- Tire Shop (1)
- Tire Shop (2)
- Title Company
- Tobacco Farming
- Tobacco Retail Business
- Tomato Farming
- Tomato Processing Plant
- Tools Rental
- Tourism Website Services
- Tow Truck
- Tracking Device Maker
- Tractor Hire
- Tractor Spare Parts
- Trampoline Park
- Transitional Housing
- Transcription Service
- Translation Agency
- Travel Agency (1)
- Travel Agency (2)
- Travel Tour Agency
- Tree Nursery
- Tree Planting Service
- Tree Surgery
- Truck Dispatcher
- Truck Stop (1)
- Truck Stop (2)
- Truck Wash
- Trucking
- Trucking Company
- T-Shirts
- Turkey Farming
- Tutoring
- Tutoring Service
- TV Station
U
- Uber Driver
- Urgent Care
- Urgent Care Center
- Used Auto Sales
- Used Book Store
- Used Car Dealer
- Used Car Dealership (1)
- Used Car Dealership (2)
- Used Sports Equipment Store
V
- Vacation Rental
- Valet Parking
- Various Plant & Office Equipment
- Vape Shop
- Vegetable Export
- Vegetable Farming
- Vegetable Oil Production
- Vegetable Processing
- Vehicle Testing Station
- Vending Machine
- Vending Machine Company
- Vending Services
- Venture Capital
- Vertical Farming
- Veterinary Clinic (1)
- Veterinary Clinic (2)
- Video Documentation Service
- Video Game
- Video Game Lounge
- Video Production
- Video Television Production
- Vineyard
- Vineyard Bed & Breakfast
- Vintage Store
- Virtual Law Firm
- Vitamin Water
- Voice Recognition Software
- VoIP Company
W
- Warehouse
- Water Park
- Water Supply
- Water Restoration
- Waterless Car Wash
- Water Purification
- Wealth Management
- Wedding Consultant (1)
- Wedding Consulting (2)
- Wedding Photography
- Wedding Planning
- Wedding Venue (1)
- Wedding Venue (2)
- Weight Loss Clinic
- Weight Loss Seminars
- Welding and Fabrication
- Welding Service
- Well Drilling
- Wellness Center
- Wheat Farming
- Wheat Flour Mill
- Wholesale Bicycle Distributor
- Wholesale Food
- Wholesale Food Manufacturer
- Wholesale Juice
- Wholesale Landscape Products
- Wi-Fi Kiosk
- WiFi Hotspot
- Wig
- Wilderness Survival Training
- Window Tinting
- Windshield Repair
- Wine Bar
- Wine Export
- Wine Store
- Winery
- Wireless DataComm
- Women’s Boutique Shoe Store
- Women’s Clothing Boutique
- Women’s Shoe Store
- Woodworking
- Workout Gym
- Wound Care Clinic
- Wrestling Entertainment
Y
- Yacht Charter Service
- Yoga Center
- Yoga Studio
- Youth Group Home
- Youth Sports Nonprofit
- YouTube
- YouTube Video Channel
Z
Additional Small Business Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View more business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View our small business cybersecurity resources here: Cybersecurity
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!