cybersecurity basics for small business

Cybersecurity is the set of practices that help protect your devices, accounts, networks, and business data from unauthorized access, misuse, or disruption. For small businesses, cybersecurity measures mean managing risk with repeatable habits and the right tools.

Cybersecurity Overview

A cyber threat is any person, action, or event, including cyber criminals, malicious insiders, or human error that has the potential to compromise systems or data. These threats often exploit vulnerabilities such as outdated software, simple passwords, or misconfigured security settings. A cyberattack is a deliberate attempt to gain unauthorized access to systems, steal sensitive information, or disrupt normal business operations. As a result, cyber risk is determined by both the likelihood of a successful attack and its potential impact. These consequences may include financial losses, reputational damage, legal consequences or operational downtime. Therefore, the primary objective of cybersecurity for small business is to protect the integrity and confidentiality of their information and critical systems.

Cybersecurity Matters for Small Business

Cyber criminals are financially motivated and will target businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re a medical practice, event center or bakery, safeguarding information has never been more essential. In fact, 46% of small businesses report that they have been victims of cyberattacks, and 80% of those affected business indicate they needed to rebuild trust with their clients. Furthermore, small businesses remain attractive targets because they often have fewer cybersecurity resources than larger corporations. According to a recent Data Breach Investigations Report from Verizon, 96% of data breaches involving small and medium-sized businesses results from three common attack types: system intrusion (including ransomware), social engineering, and basic web application attacks. The financial impact of data attacks is substantial. For example, the FBI’s Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3) reported that Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams alone resulted in $2.77 billion in losses in recent years. In addition, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence tools to support business operations has introduced new security challenges, leaving many organizations even more vulnerable to cyberattacks when these technologies are not implemented securely. As small businesses continue to adopt emerging technologies and modern operational practices to remain competitive with larger organizations, understanding cybersecurity and its impact on business operations is increasingly important.

For general information on small business cybersecurity, visit:

Laws & Regulations

The following is a list of federal regulations governing data security and consumer privacy, which affect small businesses. This section is an educational overview, not legal advice. Always consult legal professionals to ensure compliance with federal and state laws and regulations. Relevant components of the broader regulations are summarized here:

The Federal Trade Commission Act (FTCA) prohibits unfair or deceptive practices in relation to offline and online privacy and data security. The FTC has authority to charge companies that fail to protect consumer personal data: leaving such data vulnerable to cyberattacks, altering privacy policies without providing notice and/or failing to comply with posted privacy policies.

The Gramm-Leach Bliley Act (GLBA) regulates the collection, use and disclosure of financial information. It requires written notice of privacy procedures, the attainment of consent for utilizing financial information (including opportunities to opt-out), and the implementation of certain security programs. In short, it requires financial institutions to explain their information-sharing practices to their customers and to safeguard sensitive data. This act is also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) sets standards for the collection and use of health information, and for protecting medical data and electronic transmissions. HIPAA requires notice of privacy practices. Their regulations protect patient rights through the protection of individually identifiable health information, otherwise known as protected health information (PHI).

Other relevant federal regulations include:

For a listing of state cybersecurity legislation, visit:

National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) – Every state has its own breach notification law, and a growing number of states have broader privacy laws. For current summaries, see: Security Breach Notification Laws Consumer Privacy Legislation



More on Cybersecurity for Small Business

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Additional Small Business Resources

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Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!