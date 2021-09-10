Cybersecurity & Government Contracting

Cybersecurity is critical to all businesses, especially small businesses. Continuing from our previous section, Cybersecurity Plans & Implementation for Small Business, next we cover cybersecurity standards related to government contracting, particularly defense contracting, though these standards are applicable regardless of whether or not you are seeking to become a government contractor, as they are comprehensive. Special thanks to the Center for Infrastructure & Security Assurance for their guidance on this topic.

Government Contracting Cybersecurity Standards

The Department of Defense (DoD) requires small business contractors to comply with their cybersecurity standards for the protection of unclassified data. These requirements are outlined through several regulations, covered comprehensively by the DoD (Protecting Unclassified Information) and summarized below for your convenience:

Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS)

The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Part 252 “Solicitation Provisions and Contact Clauses” (DFARS 252.204) governs cybersecurity requirements for federal contractors. It requires that contractors provide adequate security, report cyber incidents, submit any malicious software discovered and submit media to support damage assessment.

Multi-factor authentication of local and network access

FIPS-validated cryptography to protect CUI when transmitted or stored externally

Develop a NIST SP 800-171 System Security Plan

Possess External Certificate Authority (ECA) as verified by DCMA

Report cyber incidents within 72 hours to DoD. Submit an incident report, any malicious software and provide access to information systems

DFARS further requires that contractors implement the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 “Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations” (NIST SP 800-171).

Access Control

Limit information systems to authorized users

Limit information system access to permitted transactions and functions

Awareness and Training

Ensure manages, administrations and users are aware of policies, standards and procedures

Ensure personnel are adequately trained to carry out assigned duties and responsibilities

Audit and Accountability

Create, protect and retain information system audit records

Ensure the actions of individual users can be uniquely traced to those users

Configuration Management

Establish and maintain inventories of information systems (hardware, software, firmware)

Establish and enforce security configuration systems

Identification and Authentication

Identify information users, process acting on behalf of users, or devices

Authenticate (verify) the identities of those users, processes or devices prior to allowing access

Incident Response

Establish an incident-handling capacity for detection, containment, recovery and user response

Track, document and report incidents to appropriate officials and/or authorities

Maintenance

Perform maintenance on organizational information systems

Provide controls on the tools, techniques, mechanisms and personnel conducting maintenance

Media Protection

Protect information system media containing CUI both paper and digital

Limit access to CUI on information system media to authorized users

Sanitize or destroy information system media containing CUI before disposal or release for reuse

Personnel Security

Screen individuals prior to authorizing access to information systems containing CUI

Ensure that CUI are protecting during and after termination and transfers

Physical Protection

Limit physical access to information systems, equipment, and the respective operating environments

Protect and monitor the physical facility and support infrastructure for information systems

Risk Assessment

Periodically assess the risk to operations, assets and individuals from information systems

Periodically assess the risk associated with processing, storing or transmitting CUI

Security Assessment

Periodically assess the security controls of information systems

Implement a plan of action to correct deficiencies and reduce or eliminate vulnerabilities

Monitor information system security controls on an ongoing basis

Develop, document, and periodically update security system plans

Ensure that security system plans describe system boundaries, operational environments, implementation of security requirements, and relationships or connections to other systems

Systems and Communications Protection

Monitor, control and protect communications at the internal and external boundaries

Employ secure architectural designs, software development and systems engineering principles

System and Information Integrity

Identify, report and correct information and system flaws in a timely manner

Provide protection from malicious code at appropriate locations

Monitor information security alerts and take responsive action, if needed

To read these government contracting regulations in their entirety visit: DFARS 252.204 and NIST SP 800-171

For more information on government contracting visit: Department of Defense Office of Small Business

To determine whether your business has met the requirements for government contracting visit: Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool and NIST Self-Assessment Handbook

To receive help with government contracting visit: Procurement Technical Assistance Center or Find Your Local SBDC

