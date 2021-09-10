Cybersecurity is critical to all businesses, especially small businesses. The following are cybersecurity resources and contacts for small businesses. Make sure you also read through our cybersecurity guides:

Cybersecurity Basics for Small Business

Cyber Attacks & Defenses for Small Business

Cybersecurity Plans & Implementation for Small Business

Cybersecurity & Government Contracting

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Advising

Find Your Local SBDC for free professional business advice and no- or low-cost training. View the cybersecurity offerings from these SBDCs:

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan – Small Business Big Threat, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Virgin Islands, Washington, West Virginia

Cybercrime Reporting

In addition to local law enforcement, contact these agencies in the event of a cyberattack:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), CISA – Incident Reporting System, DOJ – Reporting Computer, Internet-Related, or Intellectual Property Crime

Federal Agencies

Visit these major agencies for more on cybersecurity regulations:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Additional Cybersecurity Resources

Visit these resources for general information on cybersecurity for small businesses:

DoD – Cybersecurity for Small Businesses, SBA – Stay safe from cybersecurity threats, NIST – Cybersecurity Events and Workshops, CIST – Small Business Resources, FTC Start with Security

