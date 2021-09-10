Cybersecurity is critical to all businesses, especially small businesses. The following are cybersecurity resources and contacts for small businesses. Make sure you also read through our cybersecurity guides:
Cybersecurity Basics for Small Business
Cyber Attacks & Defenses for Small Business
Cybersecurity Plans & Implementation for Small Business
Cybersecurity & Government Contracting
Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Advising
Find Your Local SBDC for free professional business advice and no- or low-cost training. View the cybersecurity offerings from these SBDCs:
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan – Small Business Big Threat, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Virgin Islands, Washington, West Virginia
Cybercrime Reporting
In addition to local law enforcement, contact these agencies in the event of a cyberattack:
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), CISA – Incident Reporting System, DOJ – Reporting Computer, Internet-Related, or Intellectual Property Crime
Federal Agencies
Visit these major agencies for more on cybersecurity regulations:
Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Additional Cybersecurity Resources
Visit these resources for general information on cybersecurity for small businesses:
DoD – Cybersecurity for Small Businesses, SBA – Stay safe from cybersecurity threats, NIST – Cybersecurity Events and Workshops, CIST – Small Business Resources, FTC Start with Security
More on Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Please see the following link for SBDCNet’s full collection of cybersecurity resources:
