SBDC Day is observed the third Wednesday of March every year. Since its inception in 2017, the celebration recognizes the work of the nationwide network of small business development centers (SBDCs) and their collective accomplishments in helping America’s small businesses succeed. SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have on the small business community at large. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 marks SBDC Day 2025.

SBDCs Support of America’s Small Businesses

SBDC’s are the foundation that support America’s small business community. On this 9th annual SBDC Day we recognize their work in empowering individuals to turn their business dreams into reality. Through their work, the SBDC advising programs nurtured the dreams of American entrepreneurs to drive prosperity and growth across many communities throughout the United States and the territories.

With the help of America’s SBDCs, a new business was created every 33.3 minutes. Small businesses working with SBDCs accessed $6.49 billion in financing equating to $100,000 every 8.1 minutes. SBDC clients generated $6.6 billion in sales ($100,000 in sales every 7.9 minutes) and created 80,995 new jobs (a new job every 6.5 minutes).

With an optimistic outlook for the future, 2025 offers great opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in sectors such as restaurants and small retail, which are poised for growth. If it’s advancing the agriculture industry with innovative solutions or progressing the construction sector with new projects, the sky’s the limit for small businesses. Additionally, the entrepreneurial landscape will continue to grow as future generations view it as a highly aspirational pursuit. At the close of last year, Census reported 457,544 business applications, a strong indicator of the increasing entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. With support from SBDCs, anyone looking to start a business today has resources to navigate challenges and thrive in this dynamic market.

Join the SBDC Day Celebration

Join the celebration on March 19, 2025 by following #SBDCDay on your favorite social media channel and join the conversation by sharing your SBDC small business success story. To learn more about what your local SBDC is doing to celebrate, Find Your Local SBDC.

About SBDCs

Small businesses are job creators and innovators. America’s SBDCs are the nation’s proven, cost-effective, and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Read more about the real-world impact of SBDCs here

