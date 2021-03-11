SBDC Day 2021 Focuses on Building Communities

“We Build Communities” is the theme for the fifth annual SBDC Day. Recognized on the third Wednesday in March since 2017, the nationwide network of small business development centers (SBDCs) recognize their collective accomplishments in helping America’s small businesses succeed. SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have on the small business community at large. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 marks this year’s SBDC Day.

With the help of SBDCs across the country, clients secured $6 billion in financing, created 91,767 new jobs, and generated $7 billion in new sales; that’s $100,000 in financing every 8.8 minutes, a new job every 5.7 minutes, and $100,000 in sales every 7 minutes. Read more about the real-world impact of SBDCs here.

SBDCs Support Small Business Resiliency and Recovery

Amid the outbreak of a global pandemic, in late March 2020 many SBDCs transitioned to remote work to comply with local stay-at-home orders while continuing to serve the small business community. Over the course of a year, SBDCs stepped up to help small businesses adapt to new business norms, begin selling online and more recently, facilitate small businesses reopening efforts. During this time, SBDCs also served as a critical resource in helping small businesses navigate SBA financial assistance programs. With an increase in vaccine availability and estimates of reaching the target herd immunity threshold by late Spring or early Summer, SBDCs will continue to play a critical role in building communities through their work in supporting small businesses across America.

About SBDCs

Small businesses are job creators and innovators. America’s SBDCs are the nation’s proven, cost-effective and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

