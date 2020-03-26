This COVID-19 small business resource guide is committed to providing the latest information, tools and support available to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak. This page will be updated frequently as new federal, state and private resources to assist small businesses become available. Additionally, you can also receive professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Updated April 2, 2020
About COVID-19, also known as the Novel Coronavirus
SARS-CoV-2, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, is the formal designation for the virus that causes COVID-19, or Coronavirus Disease 2019. Comprehensive information regarding the virus, disease and protection measures can be found at the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. With global spread at an alarming rate, the World Health Organization declared this outbreak a pandemic on March 11th, 2020.
COVID-19 Small Business Resources & Assistance
The United States Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March 2020 to provide federal government support in response to the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is leading the rollout of assistance for America’s small businesses. This includes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), SBA Debt Relief on new and current 7(a) loans, SBA Express Bridge Loans and additional guidance to businesses and employers.
Paycheck Protection Program
This program is a loan offering designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to retain their workers and cover certain other expenses. Eligible recipients may qualify for a loan up to $10 million. If you maintain your workforce, SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first 8 weeks of payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
Any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organizations or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by the outbreak are eligible. The program will be available through June 30, 2020.
To apply, contact any existing SBA 7(a) lender. Contact your local lender to determine if they are participating in the program. Loan application processing begins April 3, 2020.
Learn more about the SBA Paycheck Protection Program here.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans & Loan Advances
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on March 12, 2020 that they will be processing disaster assistance loans for small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19/novel coronavirus and the federal, state and local efforts to combat the spread. This assistance program provides targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans up to $2 million and loan advances up to $10,000 to small businesses. These loans provide working capital to support small businesses that are experiencing temporary loss of revenue as a result of the outbreak. Complete eligibility criteria can be found in the online application.
To apply, complete the streamlined, online application here: COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application.
For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Learn more about SBA Disaster Loan Assistance here.
Debt Relief
This program will provide reprieve to small businesses as they overcome the challenges created by the outbreak.
For new 7(a) loans issued prior to September 27, 2020, the SBA will pay the principal and interest on these loans. For current 7(a) loans, the SBA will pay the principal and interest for a period of six months.
Express Bridge Loans
This program is designed for small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender. Loans of up to $25,000 can be secured with a fast turnaround to provide bridge funding to cover immediate expenses while the small business applies for or awaits disbursement of a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (see above).
To apply, begin by contacting your local SBA District Office to find an Express Bridge Loan Lender.
Learn more about SBA Express Bridge Loans here.
Guidance for Businesses & Employers
The following interim guidance is based on what is currently known about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For updates, visit the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – guidance that may help prevent workplace exposure in non-healthcare settings. See guidance for Healthcare Professionals here.
Detecting Scams & Fraud
Scammers and other bad actors are actively using these opportunities to defraud individuals and small businesses as well as compromise sensitive information. This includes the fraudulent use of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)’s name and logo in phone calls, emails, text messages and letters. The SBA has provided the following guidance:
- If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the SBA – suspect fraud.
- Email address from SBA or other legitimate government agencies will always end in .gov.
- There is no cost to apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and SBA will never ask you to provide a credit card.
- Do not release any private information (SSN, DOB, etc.) or banking information in response to an unsolicited caller, letter, email or text.
- An SBA logo in an email or webpage does not guarantee the information is accurate or from the SBA.
- Check for spelling and grammatical errors in an email and be wary of clicking on any links or opening attachments.
- If you are in the process of applying for an SBA loan and receive correspondence asking for PII, ensure that the referenced application number is consistent with your application number.
- For help with Economic Injury Disaster Loans, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or send an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
- For inquiries regarding SBA support for small businesses, send an email to answerdesk@sba,gov.
Be vigilent and trust your instincts. If something seems too good to be true, then it likely is.
Other Federal COVID-19 Small Business Resources
U.S. Department of Labor Coronavirus Resources covering issues such as workplace safety; wage, hours, and leave; unemployment insurance flexibilities; and injured federal workers.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19.
Resources for Businesses and Employers and community resources from the Centers for Disease Control
FEMA Coronavirus best practices, fact sheets, and other community resources
State COVID-19 Small Business Resources Resources
While their are numerous federal resources and assistance programs underway, many states and municipalities have established resources and financial assistance programs for their local small businesses. The following are specific state COVID-19 small business resources. If you are aware of other resources in your state we should include, please Contact Us.
Alabama
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Updates – Alabama Dept. of Revenue
Business Resources for Coronavirus Response – Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama
Alaska
Business Resources for Coronavirus – Alaska Chamber
Arizona
Resources and Information for Arizona Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Coronavirus Information Center – Chamber Business News, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation
Arkansas
COVID-19 Resources for Businesses and Employers – Arkansas Economic Development Commission
COVID-19, Coronavirus & Arkansas – Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce
California
California SBDC – COIVD-19 Resources
Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Resources – California Office of Business and Economic Development
Disaster Relief Loan Guarantee Program for COVID-19 – Small Business Finance Center (SBFC) – California Infrastructure & Economic Development Bank
Colorado
COVID-19 Small Business Response Resources – statewide resources from the Colorado SBDC
Information and Resources on Coronavirus – resources for employees and employers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment
Connecticut
Connecticut SBDC – COVID19 Business Resource Center
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Business Resources – State of Connecticut
Delaware
COVID-19 Information for Delaware Small Businesses – Deleware Division of Small Business
Florida
COVID-19 Business Resources & Economic Relief
Coronavirus: Small Business Updates and Resources from the Tampa Bay SBDC
Georgia
Georgia Department of Economic Development: COVID-19 Updates
Hawaii
Hawaii Chamber of Commerce: Preparing your business for COVID-19
Idaho
Idaho Department of Commerce COVID-19 Information
Illinois
COVID-19 Information for Small Business – Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity
COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Assistance Initiatives
Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program – Invest in Illinois
Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund – City of Chicago
Rockford COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund
Indiana
Information and Resources for Small Businesses – Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Indiana COVID-19 Business Resource Center
Iowa
COVID-19: Iowa Business Recovery Assistance
Kansas
Kansas SBDC – COVID-19 Small Business Resources
Kansas Department of Commerce Resources for Businesses
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Resources & Updates
Kentucky
Kentucky Chamber Business Resources for Employers for Coronavirus
Louisiana
Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Resources for Impacted Businesses
Maine
COVID-19 Relief Loan Programs – Finance Authority of Maine
Maryland
Maryland SBDC – COVID-19 Assistance
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information for Businesses -State of Maryland
Small Business Emergency Relief Programs – Maryland Dept. of Commerce
Layoff Aversion Fund – Maryland Dept. of Labor
Massachusetts
COVID-19 Resources and Guidance for Businesses
Massachusets Growth Capital Corporation Emergency Loan Fund
Michigan
Resources for Michigan Businesses during COVID-19 – Michigan Economic Development Corporation
Minnesota
COVID-19 Information & Resources – Minnesota Dept. of Employment & Economic Development
COVID-19 Business Toolkit – Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
Mississippi
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 Resources – state of emergency declaration, testing sites, and closures
Missouri
Small Business Disaster Loan Program
Montana
Montana COVID-19 Community Resources
Nebraska
Nebraska SBDC – Business Resiliency Resources
Nebraska COVID-19 Community Resources
Nevada
Guidance to Nevada’s Employers and Workforce – Nevada Department of Health and Human Services
New Hampshire
COVID-19 NH Business Resources
New Jersey
COVID-19/Novel Coronavirus Information for New Jersey Businesses
New Mexico
Information for Workers & Businesses Affected by COVID-19
New York
Assistance & Guidance for Businesses Impacted Due to Novel Coronavirus
North Carolina
North Carolina SBDC – Navigating Your Business through COVID-19
COVID-19 Resources for Businesses and Employers – North Carolina DHHS
North Dakota
North Dakota SBDC – Business Continuity
COVID-19 Business and Employer Resources – North Dakota State Government
Ohio
Businesses/Employers – COVID-19 Checklist
Oklahoma
COVID-19 Resources – Oklahoma Department of Commerce
Oregon
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources for Businesses
Pennsylvania
Responding to COVID-19 – for businesses
Business Resources for Coronavirus – Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
Rhode Island
COVID-19 Resources – Rhode Island Commerce Corporation
South Carolina
Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers
South Dakota
COVID-19 Resources – South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development
Tennessee
COVID-19 Small Business Resources
Texas
COVID-19 Business Resources – Texas Economic Development
COVID-19 Resources for Employers – Texas Workforce Commission
Utah
Coronavirus Resources for Businesses
Vermont
Vermont SBDC – COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Guidance for Vermont Businesses
Virginia
Virginia SBDC – COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Resource Center – Virginia Chamber of Commerce
Washington
Washington SBDC – Protect Your Business
COVID-19 Resource List for Impacted Washington Businesses
Washington, DC
Recovery Resources for Businesses
West Virginia
Coronovirus Disease (COVID-19) – information from the Department of Health and Human Resources
Wisconsin
Wisconsin SBDC – COVID-19 Resources
Wisconsin SBDC – Info on SBA Disaster Loan Assistance
Wyoming
COVID-19 Response Tips for Small Businesses
Additional Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
If you have a small business resource you think should be included here, please Contact Us.
Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash