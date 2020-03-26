This COVID-19 small business resource guide is committed to providing the latest information, tools and support available to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak. This page will be updated frequently as new federal, state and private resources to assist small businesses become available. Additionally, you can also receive professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Updated April 2, 2020

About COVID-19, also known as the Novel Coronavirus

SARS-CoV-2, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, is the formal designation for the virus that causes COVID-19, or Coronavirus Disease 2019. Comprehensive information regarding the virus, disease and protection measures can be found at the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. With global spread at an alarming rate, the World Health Organization declared this outbreak a pandemic on March 11th, 2020.

COVID-19 Small Business Resources & Assistance

The United States Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March 2020 to provide federal government support in response to the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is leading the rollout of assistance for America’s small businesses. This includes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), SBA Debt Relief on new and current 7(a) loans, SBA Express Bridge Loans and additional guidance to businesses and employers.

Paycheck Protection Program

This program is a loan offering designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to retain their workers and cover certain other expenses. Eligible recipients may qualify for a loan up to $10 million. If you maintain your workforce, SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first 8 weeks of payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

Any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organizations or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by the outbreak are eligible. The program will be available through June 30, 2020.

To apply, contact any existing SBA 7(a) lender. Contact your local lender to determine if they are participating in the program. Loan application processing begins April 3, 2020.

Learn more about the SBA Paycheck Protection Program here.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans & Loan Advances

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on March 12, 2020 that they will be processing disaster assistance loans for small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19/novel coronavirus and the federal, state and local efforts to combat the spread. This assistance program provides targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans up to $2 million and loan advances up to $10,000 to small businesses. These loans provide working capital to support small businesses that are experiencing temporary loss of revenue as a result of the outbreak. Complete eligibility criteria can be found in the online application.

To apply, complete the streamlined, online application here: COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application.

For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Learn more about SBA Disaster Loan Assistance here.

Debt Relief

This program will provide reprieve to small businesses as they overcome the challenges created by the outbreak.

For new 7(a) loans issued prior to September 27, 2020, the SBA will pay the principal and interest on these loans. For current 7(a) loans, the SBA will pay the principal and interest for a period of six months.

Express Bridge Loans

This program is designed for small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender. Loans of up to $25,000 can be secured with a fast turnaround to provide bridge funding to cover immediate expenses while the small business applies for or awaits disbursement of a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (see above).

To apply, begin by contacting your local SBA District Office to find an Express Bridge Loan Lender.

Learn more about SBA Express Bridge Loans here.

Guidance for Businesses & Employers



The following interim guidance is based on what is currently known about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For updates, visit the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – guidance that may help prevent workplace exposure in non-healthcare settings. See guidance for Healthcare Professionals here.

Detecting Scams & Fraud

Scammers and other bad actors are actively using these opportunities to defraud individuals and small businesses as well as compromise sensitive information. This includes the fraudulent use of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)’s name and logo in phone calls, emails, text messages and letters. The SBA has provided the following guidance:

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the SBA – suspect fraud.

Email address from SBA or other legitimate government agencies will always end in .gov.

There is no cost to apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and SBA will never ask you to provide a credit card.

to apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and SBA will never ask you to provide a credit card. Do not release any private information (SSN, DOB, etc.) or banking information in response to an unsolicited caller, letter, email or text.

An SBA logo in an email or webpage does not guarantee the information is accurate or from the SBA.

Check for spelling and grammatical errors in an email and be wary of clicking on any links or opening attachments.

If you are in the process of applying for an SBA loan and receive correspondence asking for PII, ensure that the referenced application number is consistent with your application number .

. For help with Economic Injury Disaster Loans, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or send an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

For inquiries regarding SBA support for small businesses, send an email to answerdesk@sba,gov.

Be vigilent and trust your instincts. If something seems too good to be true, then it likely is.

Other Federal COVID-19 Small Business Resources

U.S. Department of Labor Coronavirus Resources covering issues such as workplace safety; wage, hours, and leave; unemployment insurance flexibilities; and injured federal workers.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19.

Resources for Businesses and Employers and community resources from the Centers for Disease Control

FEMA Coronavirus best practices, fact sheets, and other community resources

State COVID-19 Small Business Resources Resources

While their are numerous federal resources and assistance programs underway, many states and municipalities have established resources and financial assistance programs for their local small businesses. The following are specific state COVID-19 small business resources. If you are aware of other resources in your state we should include, please Contact Us.

Alabama

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Updates – Alabama Dept. of Revenue

Business Resources for Coronavirus Response – Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama

Alaska

Business Resources for Coronavirus – Alaska Chamber

Arizona

Resources and Information for Arizona Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Coronavirus Information Center – Chamber Business News, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation

Arkansas

COVID-19 Resources for Businesses and Employers – Arkansas Economic Development Commission

COVID-19, Coronavirus & Arkansas – Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce

California

California SBDC – COIVD-19 Resources

Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Resources – California Office of Business and Economic Development

Disaster Relief Loan Guarantee Program for COVID-19 – Small Business Finance Center (SBFC) – California Infrastructure & Economic Development Bank

Colorado

COVID-19 Small Business Response Resources – statewide resources from the Colorado SBDC

Information and Resources on Coronavirus – resources for employees and employers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

Connecticut

Connecticut SBDC – COVID19 Business Resource Center

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Business Resources – State of Connecticut

Delaware

COVID-19 Information for Delaware Small Businesses – Deleware Division of Small Business

Florida

COVID-19 Business Resources & Economic Relief

Coronavirus: Small Business Updates and Resources from the Tampa Bay SBDC

Georgia

Georgia Department of Economic Development: COVID-19 Updates

Hawaii

Hawaii Chamber of Commerce: Preparing your business for COVID-19

Idaho

Idaho Department of Commerce COVID-19 Information

Illinois

COVID-19 Information for Small Business – Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity

COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Assistance Initiatives

Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program – Invest in Illinois

Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund – City of Chicago

Rockford COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

Indiana

Information and Resources for Small Businesses – Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Indiana COVID-19 Business Resource Center

Iowa

COVID-19: Iowa Business Recovery Assistance

Kansas

Kansas SBDC – COVID-19 Small Business Resources

Kansas Department of Commerce Resources for Businesses

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Resources & Updates

Kentucky

Kentucky Chamber Business Resources for Employers for Coronavirus

Louisiana

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Resources for Impacted Businesses

Maine

COVID-19 Relief Loan Programs – Finance Authority of Maine

Maryland

Maryland SBDC – COVID-19 Assistance

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information for Businesses -State of Maryland

Small Business Emergency Relief Programs – Maryland Dept. of Commerce

Layoff Aversion Fund – Maryland Dept. of Labor

Massachusetts

COVID-19 Resources and Guidance for Businesses

Massachusets Growth Capital Corporation Emergency Loan Fund

Michigan

Resources for Michigan Businesses during COVID-19 – Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Minnesota

COVID-19 Information & Resources – Minnesota Dept. of Employment & Economic Development

COVID-19 Business Toolkit – Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

Mississippi

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 Resources – state of emergency declaration, testing sites, and closures

Missouri

Small Business Disaster Loan Program

Montana

Montana COVID-19 Community Resources

Nebraska

Nebraska SBDC – Business Resiliency Resources

Nebraska COVID-19 Community Resources

Nevada

Guidance to Nevada’s Employers and Workforce – Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

New Hampshire

COVID-19 NH Business Resources

New Jersey

COVID-19/Novel Coronavirus Information for New Jersey Businesses

New Mexico

Information for Workers & Businesses Affected by COVID-19

New York

Assistance & Guidance for Businesses Impacted Due to Novel Coronavirus

North Carolina

North Carolina SBDC – Navigating Your Business through COVID-19

COVID-19 Resources for Businesses and Employers – North Carolina DHHS

North Dakota

North Dakota SBDC – Business Continuity

COVID-19 Business and Employer Resources – North Dakota State Government

Ohio

Businesses/Employers – COVID-19 Checklist

Oklahoma

COVID-19 Resources – Oklahoma Department of Commerce

Oregon

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources for Businesses

Pennsylvania

Responding to COVID-19 – for businesses

Business Resources for Coronavirus – Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry

Rhode Island

COVID-19 Resources – Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

South Carolina

Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers

South Dakota

COVID-19 Resources – South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Tennessee

COVID-19 Small Business Resources

Texas

COVID-19 Business Resources – Texas Economic Development

COVID-19 Resources for Employers – Texas Workforce Commission

Utah

Coronavirus Resources for Businesses

Vermont

Vermont SBDC – COVID-19 Resources

COVID-19 Guidance for Vermont Businesses

Virginia

Virginia SBDC – COVID-19 Resources

COVID-19 Resource Center – Virginia Chamber of Commerce

Washington

Washington SBDC – Protect Your Business

COVID-19 Resource List for Impacted Washington Businesses

Washington, DC

Recovery Resources for Businesses

West Virginia

Coronovirus Disease (COVID-19) – information from the Department of Health and Human Resources

Wisconsin

Wisconsin SBDC – COVID-19 Resources

Wisconsin SBDC – Info on SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

COVID-19 Business Resources

Wyoming

COVID-19 Response Tips for Small Businesses

