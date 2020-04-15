This COVID-19 industry resources guide is committed to providing the latest industry-specific information, tools and support available to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak. This page will be updated frequently as new industry guidance and resources become available. Additionally, you can also receive professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Find federal, state and private resources and assistance on our COVID-19 Small Business Resources page.

Accommodation, Food Services, and Drinking Establishments



Accommodation

American Hotel & Lodging Association: COVID-19 Resources – Virus updates and prevention, employee management guidance, and resources for operations and financial management

Association of Lodging Professionals: COVID-19 Industry Resources – Workforce relief, disaster recovery checklists, and industry impact news

How to manage the COVID-19 impact for Hospitality Industry – Tips & recommendations from 10 hotel industry experts from HospitalityNet

Checklist for Temporary Hotel Closures – Checklist for hotel managers compiled by HospitalityNet

American Society of Travel Advisors COVID-19 Resources – Health and safety, transportation security, and funds relief guides

Food Service and Drinking Establishments

National Restaurant Association: COVID-19 Resources – Information and resources for the restaurant industry including economic relief resources. See also resources by state

Restaurant Employee Relief Fund – Assisting up to $500 per restaurant worker with reduced working hours or unemployment from the National Restaurant Association

Quick Service Restaurant Coronavirus Updates – What restaurants need to know about business continuity, safety, and federal response from QSR Magazine.

Managing a Temporary Restaurant Closure – Checklist from FSR Magazine for temporarily closing your restaurant due to COVID-19.

International Caterers Association: Coronavirus Resources – Paid and sick leave regulations, managing cash flow, and sanitation guidance

National Coffee Association: COVID-19 Resource Center – Revenue loss guidance, supply chain and business operations disruption tips, and workplace health and safety

Specialty Coffee Association: COVID-19 Resources – Community COVID-19 resource database

United States Bartenders’ Guild: COVID-19 Resources – National, state, and local relief aid and job network opportunities

Molson Coors Co offering grants to bars and restaurants – Providing $1 million to bartenders and other service industry professionals through the United States Bartenders’ Guild due to COVID 19 pandemic

USBG National Charity Foundation: Bartender Emergency Assistance Program – Providing grants to bartenders, spouse and child of the bartender.

Yelp’s COVID-19 Response and Support for Local Businesses – $25 million in relief, primarily focused on supporting independent local restaurant and nightlife businesses, in the form of waived advertising fees, and free advertising, products and services, during this period.

OneDine Offering Free Tech to Restaurants – OneDine, a touchless restaurant technology platform used by merchants and guests, has announced they are providing their Touchless System of Tap & Order and Tap & Pay for free to all restaurants in response to the pandemic.

Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees for Independent Restaurants – Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for all orders coming from independent restaurants in the United States and Canada.

Retail

Retail Industry Leaders Association: Coronavirus Resources for Retailers – Displaced workers assistance, industry news, and compliance guidance

Coronavirus Resources for Retailers – Economic recovery and loan resources, state and federal response updates, and workplace and employment law guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Independent Grocers – Resources, best practices and other precautionary actions grocers can take to prepare for the Coronavirus.

The Food Industry Association Coronavirus Resources – Background information, a preparedness checklist, resources and more to support the food industry.

American Bakers Association: Coronavirus Resources –Personal protective equipment resources, workforce guidance, funding support, and food safety protocols

American Pet Products Association: COVID-19 Information – Providing information to protect your business, your employees and your customers.

Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council: COVID-19 Resources – Business continuity information, state and local government business guidance, assistance, and resources

Manufacturing & Wholesale

National Association of Manufacturers COVID-19 Resources – Policy action, employee health & safety, and customs information

Manufacturers’ Survey of Current Industry Impact of COVID-19

Thomasnet – COVID-19 Resource Hub – Buying/selling COVID-19 related products, statewide shutdown updates, and resources to keep your business running smoothly

Risk Prediction and Mitigation Best Practices – Article from the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Brewers Association – Coronavirus Resource Center – Collection of resources to consider related to your brewery business.

Business and Personal Services

Coronavirus Resources for Funeral Directors – Industry news, must-have documents, and virtual funeral tips

National Funeral Directors Association COVID-19 Resources – Guidance by the CDC and essential resources.

Salon Today’s COVID-19 Resource Portal – Industry resources for preparation and planning techniques for salon owners

COVID-19 Resource Portal for the Spa Industry: Guidance for sanitation & business practices

Modern Salon COVID-19 Resource Center – Coronavirus updates and industry news

Professional Beauty Association: COVID-19 Information and Resources – Financial resources, education resources, and tips for business practices & maintaining client relationships

American Veterinary Medical Association: COVID-19 Resources – Practice resources, animal health protocol, relief programs, and other resources. Also provides disease precautions for dog walkers

The Human Society: Animal Sheltering – Preparedness resources for people and the community

Pet Sitters & the Coronavirus – Steps pet sitters should consider for business preparation

ISSA Comprehensive Resource Guide – Cleaning and disinfecting for the coronavirus as well as essential business resources.

Residential Cleaning Services and the Coronavirus – Resources for the residential cleaning industry

Building Service Contractors Association International: Coronavirus Resources – Cleaning products and protocol for commercial cleaning businesses.

National Association of Landscape Professionals: Coronavirus Resources Center – News and resources for industry professionals along with guidance for business operations and State by State COVID-19 Guidance.

PCMA: Coronavirus Resources for the Business Events Industry – Digital event tips and COVID-related industry insights

ASAE: Coronavirus Resources for Association Executives – Legislative updates, guidance for leading during a pandemic, and financial coping strategies

Event Industry Council: Coronavirus Resources – Industry impact research, advocacy outreach, and industry partner resources

American Marketing Association: COVID-19 Support – Working from home and navigating uncertainties

National Association for Catering & Events: COVID-19 News & Resources – Impacts on events, business guidance, and contracts liabilities & cancellations

Transportation

Public Transit Response to Coronavirus or COVID-19 – Providing information resources to public transportation organizations in North America.

American Trucking Association: COVID-19 Update Hub – Provides members and industry stakeholders with information and resources to help address common challenges and frequently asked questions arising from the coronavirus pandemic and national response.

Autocare Association: Coronavirus and the Aftermarket Resources – Links to official resources including safety guidelines, resources, and contacts from the association as well as trusted authorities.

International Air Transport Association: COVID-19 Resources – Resources for airlines and other travel professionals.

National Business Aviation Association: Coronavirus – Information offers guidance and best practices with regard to COVID-19 from medical specialists, operational authorities and other experts.

National Air Transportation Association: Coronavirus Resource Page – Guidance for financial relief, business continuity tools, supporting essential employees

Health Care and Social Assistance

American Medical Association COVID-19 Resource Center for Physicians – Extensive guides and resources for medical professionals.

American Dental Association: COVID-19 Resource Center – Information to help navigate the uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with answers to topics including employment law and practice owners’ obligations to employees, government assistance for businesses and more.

American Optometric Association: COVID-19 Updates – Resources for doctors of optometry and their patients.

National Center for Assisted Living: Coronavirus – Guidance for providers, families, and residents/patients.

National Association for Home Care & Hospice: Coronavirus Resources for Home Care & Hospice – Health protocols, emergency preparation guidance, and virus updates

Educational Services

National Association for Family Child Care: COVID-19 Resources – Information for child care providers including estimated impact on the industry.

Child Care Aware of America Coronavirus Resources – Coronavirus webinar, maps and resources in one, central place for child care professionals and families

Centers for Disease Control Guidance for Childcare Centers that Remain Open

Policies, Practices, and Resources for Child Care and Early Education Providers Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

U.S. Department of Education COVID-19 Information and Resources for Schools and School Personnel: Guidance and strategies for elementary, high school, and higher education institutions.

Association of American Educators: Coronavirus Response and Resources – Scholarship and grant programs, virtual learning resources, and school closure updates

American Association of Cosmetology School: Coronavirus Resource Center – Distance learning, emergency funds, and public safety resources.

Construction

National Association of Home Builders: Coronavirus Preparedness – Resources and information to maintain business operations.

Associated General Contractors of America: COVID-19 Resources – Health & Safety Resources, Economic Impact News, and Guidance for Risk Management

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Resources from American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning – Proactive guidance to help address coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns with respect to the operation and maintenance of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems.

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation

IHRSA: Coronavirus Resources for Fitness Centers & Health Clubs – A comprehensive list of all IHRSA resources created to help health clubs navigate the coronavirus outbreak

Professional Photographers of America: COVID-19 Resources – Government assistance and additional tips for business continuity

SAG-AFTRA: COVID 19 Resources for Screen Actors – Unemployment assistance, safety tips, and coronavirus updates

The Society of Composers & Lyricists: COVID-19 Resource Links for Composers and Songwriters – National emergency resources for artists, ways music professionals can seek assistance, and health resources

Billboard Coronavirus Resource Guide for Music Professionals – State-by-state disaster funds, unemployment guide, and industry resources for music professionals

Resources for Music Businesses and Music Creators During the Coronavirus Outbreak – Government funding resources and business continuity tips from National Public Radio.

American Federation of Musicians: COVID-19 Resources – Unemployment information and recovery rebates

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Farm Foundation: COVID-19 Resources – Industry impact news, resources for Disaster Funding, and Health & Safety Updates

National Milk Producers Foundation Coronavirus Resources – Food safety & resources for farmers about workforce management, animal health, and processing

North American Meat Institute: Coronavirus Resources – Industry best practices, recommended protocols, and government aid

Organic Trade Association: Support through the COVID-19 Crisis – Industry news, financial stimulus options, and guidance for organic farms and businesses from government agencies

Coronavirus: Fresh Produce Industry Resource Page – COVID lending programs, critical infrastructure qualifications, and business continuity best practices from the United Fresh Produce Association

COVID-19 Resources for Farmers – State and regional support and resources for farmers from the Organic Farmers Association

Resources for Farmers Affected by COVID-19 – various resources and articles as well as new marketing and distribution options for farming operations.

Mining

National Mining Association: Coronavirus Assistance & Response – Health, safety, and business assistance

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

If you have a small business resource you think should be included here, please Contact Us.

