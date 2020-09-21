The National Small Business Week 2020 is the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) annual event that celebrates the innovation and contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country. Recognized through proclamation by the President of the United States since 1963, National Small Business Week traditionally takes place the first week in May. This year, however, it has been rescheduled to the week of September 22-24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main event this year is the National Small Business Week 3-Day Virtual Conference hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, taking place Tuesday, September 22 – Thursday, September 24, 2020. The virtual conference will include presentations of the National Small Business Award Winners along with educational presentations and discussions to help small business recover, adapt, and innovate in this challenging time. More details on the conference schedule can be found here. The event is open to the public and registration is free.

Due to the pandemic and current guidance on social-distancing and large gatherings, there are no SBA or SCORE in-person events happening for National Small Business Week. If you’re hungry for more, test your knowledge with this Small Business Week Trivia quiz.

America’s Small Business – By the Numbers

No doubt, small businesses are the leading drivers of our nation’s economy. The U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy 2020 U.S. Small Business Profile reports on the leading indicators of American Small Businesses:

• 31.7 million small businesses (99.9% of U.S. businesses)

• 60.6 small business employees (47.1% of the U.S. workforce)

• 1.6 million net new jobs added by small businesses

• 5.2 million self-employed minorities

• 285,334 small business exporters

Visit the 2020 Small Business Profiles For The States and Territories and Small Business Facts to learn more.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

Under the leadership of SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, the mission of the U.S. Small Business Administration is to help “Americans start, build, and grow businesses.”

The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov/.

