Sports & Fitness Industry Overview

Statista reports that revenue in the Fitness segment totals $3,698m in 2019 and is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2023) of 4.9% resulting in a total of $4,482m by 2023.

While health clubs make up only a segment of the sports and fitness industry, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reports that in the U.S. in 2018, more than 71.5 million consumers utilized health clubs with individual membership at 62.5 million, up 2.6% from 2017. The IHRSA study reveals that the U.S. health club industry revenue grew 7.8% to $32.3 billion.

For motorsports, bowling, mini-golf, e-sports, etc., see Recreation and Leisure.

Sports & Fitness Industry Data

Sports & Fitness Industry Resources

Health and Fitness Centers

Team Sports

State of Play 2018 – trends in youth sports participation

Team Marketing Report– provides market research by sport. Requires registration, detailed reports available for paid memberships.

Yoga

Yoga for anxiety and depression – research on the benefits of yoga from Harvard Health

2016 Yoga in America Study – conducted by Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance shows number of practitioners and size of the yoga industry (most recent available)

Yoga Overview – yoga content for consumers and health professionals from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

Yoga News – various articles on yoga from The New York Times

Martial Arts

Outdoor Activities

Golf

Golf Industry Research – golf industry facts from the National Golf Foundation

Millennials Golf Participation – article on millennials becoming largest market share in golf

The State of Golf for 2019 – five golf leader’s participate in an industry roundtable

Equestrian Sports

Sports & Fitness Industry Associations

Sports & Fitness Industry Publications

Trending Topics

Additional Resources

