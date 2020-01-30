This section provides Sports & Fitness Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Sports & Fitness Industry Overview
Statista reports that revenue in the Fitness segment totals $3,698m in 2019 and is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2023) of 4.9% resulting in a total of $4,482m by 2023.
While health clubs make up only a segment of the sports and fitness industry, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reports that in the U.S. in 2018, more than 71.5 million consumers utilized health clubs with individual membership at 62.5 million, up 2.6% from 2017. The IHRSA study reveals that the U.S. health club industry revenue grew 7.8% to $32.3 billion.
For motorsports, bowling, mini-golf, e-sports, etc., see Recreation and Leisure.
Sports & Fitness Industry Data
- Sports & Fitness Industry Association Research Reports – research available to paid members include annual State of the Industry, participation, and team sports
- Deloitte’s sports industry report – report on trends and issues impacting the sports industry
- PwC Sports Outlook – report on the outlook for the sports market in North America
- 2019 State of the Managed Recreation Industry – research on recreation, sports, and fitness facilities from Recreation Management
- Health and Wellness Reports – from SDR Ventures quarterly reports providing information on the health & wellness industry
- 2019 Physical Activity Participation Report – from the Physical Activity Council’s annual study tracking sport, fitness, and recreation participation in the U.S.
- Physical Activity Facts & Statistics – data on physical activity, nutrition, and obesity in the U.S.
- Physical Inactivity in the United States – data on physical inactivity in the U.S. from the State of Childhood Obesity
Sports & Fitness Industry Resources
Health and Fitness Centers
- Fitness Studio Industry Fact Sheet – from the Association of Fitness Studios
- IHRSA Health Club Best Practices – topics on for running a health club
- Health Club Industry Trends – reports industry trends, as well as news and insights
Team Sports
- State of Play 2018 – trends in youth sports participation
- Team Marketing Report– provides market research by sport. Requires registration, detailed reports available for paid memberships.
Yoga
- Yoga for anxiety and depression – research on the benefits of yoga from Harvard Health
- 2016 Yoga in America Study – conducted by Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance shows number of practitioners and size of the yoga industry (most recent available)
- Yoga Overview – yoga content for consumers and health professionals from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health
- Yoga News – various articles on yoga from The New York Times
Martial Arts
- Martial Arts Industry Trends – key martial arts trends to watch in the years ahead
- Martial Arts Industry Statistics – compilation from Brandon Gaille
- The Martial Art Teachers’ Association – outlines the demographics best for martial arts
Outdoor Activities
- The Outdoor Industry Association – research and tools for various end-users
- Outdoor Recreation Roundtable – news impacting the industry
- Water Sports Participation – participation statistics for paddlesports and, boating, and other outdoor recreation from the American Canoe Association
- Project for Public Spaces– articles about various park programs and developments
Golf
- Golf Industry Research – golf industry facts from the National Golf Foundation
- Millennials Golf Participation – article on millennials becoming largest market share in golf
- The State of Golf for 2019 – five golf leader’s participate in an industry roundtable
Equestrian Sports
- Horse Industry Generates $122 Billion Economic Impact – from Quarter Horse News
- Economic Impact of Horse Industry – from the American Horse Council
- Equine Industry Survey – 2018 American Horse Publications U.S. survey of horse owners
- Therapeutic Benefits Of Horseback Riding – findings on the benefit of horseback riding for people with developmental disabilities
Sports & Fitness Industry Associations
- Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA)
- Association of Fitness Studios
- Snowsports Industries America (SIA)
- Tennis Industry Association (TIA)
- United States Tennis Association (USTA)
- Water Sports Industry Association
- US Equestrian Federation
- The National Golf Foundation
- National Sporting Goods Association
- World Wide Martial Arts Association
- Outdoor Industry Association
- Yoga Alliance
Sports & Fitness Industry Publications
- Club Business International
- Sport Business
- Equestrian Magazine
- Runner’s World
- Competitor from PodiumRunner
- Women’s Health
- Fitness Magazine
- Men’s Health
- Outside Online
- Coach and Athletic Director
Trending Topics
- IHRSA 2019 Trends and Takeways – industry-wide insights from the 2019 IHRSA convention
- 2020 Fitness Outlook – 10 trends that could define 2020
- Virtual Fitness – virtual fitness companies impact on the fitness industry
- Soul Hypercyle and the Wave of New Fitness Boutiques – emergence of disruptive new entrants into the fitness industry
- Hiring Specialized Trainers – discusses need of trainers knowledgeable in working with special needs clients
Additional Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
- View more small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View business plans samples here: Sample Business Plans
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash