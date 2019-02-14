Ready for Anything: Disaster Preparedness

Getting back to business after a disaster depends on preparedness and resiliency planning done today. Small business owners invest a tremendous amount of time, money and resources to make their ventures successful, and yet, while the importance of emergency planning may seem self-evident, it often gets put on the back-burner in the face of more immediate concerns. Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, from natural disasters such as hurricanes and wild fires, to other disasters such as electrical fires, burglaries and cyber attacks. For small business owners, being prepared can mean staying in business following a disaster. An estimated 25 percent of businesses do not reopen following a disaster, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The materials and resources presented here can help small businesses make plans to recover from financial losses and business interruption and to protect their employees, the community and the environment.

Information from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Other Sources

SBA Disaster Assistance For Businesses of All Sizes

SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters. SBA disaster loans can be used to repair or replace the following items damaged or destroyed in a declared disaster: real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, and inventory and business assets.

Find further details on the SBA disaster assistance, including:

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various Small Business Snapshots, Market Research Links and our Sample Business Plans collection. Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

