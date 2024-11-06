Small Business Saturday 2024

The 2024 Small Business Saturday falls on November 30th. Started by American Express in 2010 in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday is a reminder to celebrate and support small local businesses. The Senate first passed a resolution in 2011, and in 2015 the event officially became co-sponsored by the SBA.

Small Business Saturday – By the Numbers

Last year, the SBA Small Business Profile reported that there were 33.3 million small business in America. These firms employed 61.6 million people (45.9% of U.S. employees). Thanksgiving weekend, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday is historically the largest shopping weekend of the year. A National Retail Federation survey projects each consumer to spend $902 this approaching holiday season, an increase of $25 from last year.

Based on the American Express and National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) 2023 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, an estimated $17 billion in sales by consumer at independent retailers and restaurants. Attributed to the buzz around Small Business Saturday, 61% of respondents reported their desire to continue supporting local shopping and dining establishments year-round.

Holiday sales represent a large financial infusion toward the livelihood of small businesses. According to the Constant Contact holiday report, 75% of retail and eCommerce small businesses count on holiday sales to meet annual revenue goals. Despite the economic hardships of many American consumers, the Deloitte 2024 Holiday retail survey reports that consumers plan to spend an average of 8% more than they did last year. The report states that consumers will be favoring experiences over goods and are looking for promotional events to participate in.

Marketing Small Business Saturday

American Express supports small businesses owners on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year through their Shop Small initiative. American Express provides a variety of Shop Small® marketing materials to help small businesses reach shoppers on Small Business Saturday. Through their Shop Small® Resource Hub, small businesses can and can add or update their listing on the Shop Small Map, based on eligibility.

Additional resources for making the most out of Small Business Saturday are available from various sources:

Be sure to visit SBDCNet for resources on selling online and search engine optimization for small business.

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash