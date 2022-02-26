SBDC Client Takes Aim at Global Challenges

Each year, the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is proud to assist thousands of America’s small businesses through the nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). Over the last two years, the SBDCNet has leveraged its vast expertise, experience and specialized resources to help SBDC clients across the country succeed in the face of the ongoing pandemic, whether they were striving to recover and become more resilient or bring their COVID-19 innovations to market.

Tackling Global Challenges with the Help of SBDCs

One such SBDC client is Dayton, Ohio technology startup Advanced & Innovative Multifunctional Materials, LLC (AIMM) founded by Dr. Luis Estevez and Mrs. Erin Estevez. In an effort to address water scarcity in the developing world and water emergencies arising from climate change threats, they developed a versatile, advanced nanocomposite porous material for use in water purification systems. With the onset of the pandemic and a surge in the need for personal protective equipment, Luis and Erin Estevez saw another opportunity to help our communities – applying their propriety technology to produce self-disinfecting, safely reusable N95 respirator facemasks.

They began working with the Ohio SBDC at Miami University, who contacted SBDCNet for assistance, to identify market opportunities and develop a roadmap for the products. “We knew it would be critical to have industry research and market data in order to make the right business decisions,” said Dr. Luis Estevez. “The in-depth business research and market data provided by SBDCNet has been instrumental to our success, helping us overcome the uncanny valley between an early stage startup and a burgeoning enterprise with a realistic pathway to commercialization.”

With their plan and SBDCNet business research in hand, AIMM has since secured additional capital to advance their efforts, including $75,000 from the MedTech Launch Fund as well as two $50,000 Air Force Phase I STTRs. AIMM has also been invited by the NSF to submit an SBIR proposal and are in discussions with other government entities about potential market opportunities.

Throughout the pandemic, SBDCNet has continually strived to develop new solutions to the changing information needs of millions of small businesses and honored to serve SBDC clients like AIMM and thousands of others make better business decisions for a more resilient tomorrow.

About the SBDC National Blog

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is the official business research and support program for the national SBDC network. For over 20 years, the SBDCNet has been dedicated to meeting the information and resource needs of the small business community and working in partnership with SBDCs to ensure their clients’ success. The SBDC National Blog is a publication of SBDCNet that features small business news, stories and more. If you have a small business resource or SBDC client success story you think would make a great feature, please Contact Us.

Photo credit: Advanced & Innovative Multifunctional Materials, LLC (AIMM)