This COVID-19 industry resources guide is committed to providing the latest industry-specific information, tools and support available to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak. This page will be updated frequently as new industry guidance and resources become available.

Find federal, state and private resources and assistance on our COVID-19 Small Business Resources page.

Updated September 20th, 2021

Accommodation, Food Services, and Drinking Establishments



Accommodation

American Hotel & Lodging Association: Back to Business – guidance on reopening procedures

Association of Lodging Professionals: COVID-19 Industry Resources – Workforce relief, disaster recovery checklists, and industry impact news

COVID-19 Survival Guide for the Hospitality Industry – Business resources, live updates, and coronavirus pandemic impact for the hospitality industry from HospitalityNet

Checklist for Hotel Re-Opening Planning – Checklist for hotel managers compiled by HospitalityNet

American Society of Travel Advisors COVID-19 Resources – Health and safety, transportation security, and funds relief guides

Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds: COVID-19 Industry Updates – industry resources, COVID-19 re-opening toolkit, marketing materials, and industry guidelines

RV Industry Association COVID-19 Resources – Workplace guidance for business reopening, PPE and medical supplies information, funding resources, and coronavirus updates

Food Service and Drinking Establishments

National Restaurant Association: COVID-19 Reopening & Recovery – Operating guidance and information for restaurants looking to safely reopen, including state-specific information.

Quick Service Restaurant Coronavirus Updates – What restaurants need to know about business continuity, safety, and federal response from QSR Magazine.

Reopen a Restaurant During Coronavirus – Checklist from FSR Magazine for temporarily closing your restaurant due to COVID-19.

Resources for Restaurants and Workers Coping with the COVID-19 Emergency – Relief funds for restaurant workers, updates on reopening, industry research related to the crisis, and general COVID-19 resources for the restaurant industry

International Caterers Association: Coronavirus Resources – Returning to work and reopening guidance for the catering industry

National Coffee Association: COVID-19 Resource Center – Revenue loss guidance, supply chain and business operations disruption tips, and workplace health and safety

Specialty Coffee Association: COVID-19 Resources – News and Resources Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic for the specialty coffee industry

Coronavirus Planning & Response for Bars and Restaurants – Reopening and closure updates, business continuity guidance, and coronavirus news

OneDine COVID-19 Regulations by State – providing food service regulation updates by state

Retail

Retail Industry Leaders Association: Coronavirus Resources for Retailers – Reopening and recovery guidance, industry news, and compliance guidance

Coronavirus Resources for Retailers – State retail restrictions, reopening guidance and workplace and employment law guidance

Coronavirus and the Resale Industry – Health and safety best practices, legislative updates, and industry resources

Home Furnishings Association: COVID-19 Recovery Resources – Best practices, loans and grants, and latest industry news

Furniture Today: COVID-19 Resources – Safety protocols, industry news, and coronavirus updates

American Booksellers Association: COVID-19 Resources – Resources for reopening, financial assistance opportunities, publisher and vendor support, and safety guidelines

Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Independent Grocers – Resources, best practices, food safety, and other risk management actions for the grocery industry

Farmers Market Coalition: Farmers Markets Respond to COVID-19 – Best practices, industry news, and resources for farmers and markets

The Food Industry Association Coronavirus Resources – Background information, a preparedness checklist, resources and more to support the food industry.

American Bakers Association: Coronavirus Resources –Personal protective equipment resources, workforce guidance, funding support, and food safety protocols

Society of American Florists: COVID-19 Updates for the Floral Industry – news and webinars on COVID best practices for the floral industry

American Pet Products Association: COVID-19 Information – Providing information to protect your business, your employees and your customers.

Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council: COVID-19 Resources – Business continuity information, state and local government business guidance, assistance, and resources.

National Association of Convenience Stores: Coronavirus Resources – Latest news on coronavirus impact on convenience retail industry, regulatory information, workplace health & safety, and workforce guidance

Bicycle Retailer COVID-19 News – Industry news, resources, and COVID-19 updates

Manufacturing & Wholesale

National Association of Manufacturers COVID-19 Resources – Policy action, employee health & safety, and customs information

Manufacturers’ Survey of Current Industry Impact of COVID-19 – Economic and Operational Impacts of COVID-19 to Manufacturers

Thomasnet – COVID-19 Resource Hub – Buying/selling COVID-19 related products, statewide shutdown updates, and resources to keep your business running smoothly

Risk Prediction and Mitigation Best Practices – Article from the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Printing United Alliance: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan – Business planning guidance, communication resources, health and safety protocols, and funding opportunities

Kombucha Brewers Coronavirus Resource Center – Resources and websites to monitor safety tips and updates for the kombucha brewery industry

Brewers Association: Coronavirus Resource Center – On-premise establishment guidance, business continuation, manufacturing best practices, and legislative updates

Distilled Spirits Council: Distillers Responding to COVID-19 – How to produce hand sanitizer and disinfectant, economic relief opportunities, and COVID-19 news and updates

National Association of American Wineries: Covid-19 General Resources – Re-opening guides, economic impact reports, COVID-19 news and updates, and funding opportunities

Food Packaging Forum: Coronavirus & Packaging – Industry research, legislative updates, and best practices

American Welding Society: COVID-19 – Job assistance, educator resources, and continuity resources

National Tooling & Machining Association: Coronavirus Resources – Health and safety tips to prevent illness, industry news, and business guidance

Health Industry Distributors Association: COVID-19 Resource Center – Supply chain news, COVID-19 updates, and industry resources

Business and Personal Services

COVID-19 Resources for Fitness Professionals – COVID-19 legal and insurance issues, virtual fitness guidance, and resources for re-opening

National Funeral Directors Association COVID-19 Resources – Industry news, must-have documents, and virtual funeral tips

Inside Self-Storage: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources – Developments, resources and advice for self-storage businesses about responding to COVID-19

Security Industry Association: Resources for COVID-19 and Business Continuity – Industry impact news, guide to state and local programs, and public safety protocols

Drycleaning and Laundry Institute: Coronavirus Resources – Federal updates, communication guidance, and industry news

Coin Laundry Association: COVID-19 Laundry Industry Updates – Industry news & information about COVID-19

Promotional Products Association International: Coronavirus Information – PPE resources, funding information, and industry updates

Salon & Spa

Salon Today’s COVID-19 Resource Portal – Industry resources for preparation and planning techniques for salon owners

COVID-19 Resource Portal for the Spa Industry: Guidance for sanitation & business practices

International Spa Association: Reopening Toolkit – Spa reopening and sanitation checklists

Modern Salon COVID-19 Resource Center – Coronavirus updates, reopening guidelines, and industry news

Professional Beauty Association: COVID-19 Information and Resources – Financial resources, education resources, and tips for business practices & maintaining client relationships

Pet Care Services

American Veterinary Medical Association: COVID-19 Resources – Practice resources, animal health protocol, relief programs, and other resources. Also provides disease precautions for dog walkers

The Human Society: Animal Sheltering – Preparedness resources for people and the community

Pet Sitters & the Coronavirus – Steps pet sitters should consider for business preparation

Services to Buildings and Dwellings

ISSA Comprehensive Resource Guide – Cleaning and disinfecting for the coronavirus as well as essential business resources.

Residential Cleaning Services and the Coronavirus – Resources for the residential cleaning industry

Building Service Contractors Association International: Coronavirus Resources – Cleaning products and protocol for commercial cleaning businesses.

National Air Duct Cleaners Association: COVID-19 Resources and Information – Industry news and best practices for reopening

National Association of Landscape Professionals: Coronavirus Resources Center – News and resources for industry professionals along with guidance for business operations and State by State COVID-19 Guidance.

Professional and Technical Services

American Institute of CPAs: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center – CARES Act resources, news on impact of coronavirus pandemic on CPA firms, and insights on personal finance during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Association of Professional Insurance Agents: Coronavirus Resources – Industry updates, federal regulatory and legislative updates, and state specific resources.

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: COVID-19 Resource Page – Information on related rules, regulations, and insurance department communications from across the country.

American Bar Association: Pandemic Resources for Lawyers & Law Firms – Technology, disaster planning and recovery tips, and best practices for legal services

SHRM Coronavirus Resources – resources to help human resources practitioners navigate talent management issues during the pandemic

WorldatWork COVID-19 Resources – resources, plus strategies, tools, articles and other resources to help Total Rewards practitioners address business continuity during other healthcare emergencies and natural disasters

American Staffing Association: Covid-19 Information & Resources for Staffing Companies – Safety practices, legislation updates, and staffing-specific answers to frequently asked questions

National Notary Association: Coronavirus Guidance for Signing Agents and Mobile Notaries – Health and safety guidance for signing agents, mobile notaries, and signers/borrowers

The American Institute of Architects: COVID-19 Resources for Architects – guidelines, policies, and tools to support architecture firms navigate in during and after the pandemic

Business Support Services

PCMA: Coronavirus Resources for the Business Events Industry – Digital event tips and COVID-related industry insights

ASAE: Coronavirus Resources for Association Executives – Legislative updates, guidance for leading during a pandemic, and financial coping strategies

Event Industry Council: Coronavirus Resources – Industry impact research, advocacy outreach, and industry partner resources

Meeting Planners International: Novel Coronavirus Resources – Industry updates, small business survival guide, and coronavirus tool kit

COVID-19: Information for Public Speakers – Advice , industry articles about the pandemic, and resources for presenters and speakers

American Marketing Association: COVID-19 Support – Working from home and navigating uncertainties

National Association for Catering & Events: COVID-19 News & Resources – Impacts on events, business guidance, and contracts liabilities & cancellations

Transportation



Public Transit Response to Coronavirus or COVID-19 – Providing information resources to public transportation organizations in North America.

American Trucking Association: COVID-19 Update Hub – Provides members and industry stakeholders with information and resources to help address common challenges and frequently asked questions arising from the coronavirus pandemic and national response.

Autocare Association: Coronavirus and the Aftermarket Resources – Links to official resources including safety guidelines, resources, and contacts from the association as well as trusted authorities.

National Independent Automobile Dealers Association: COVID-19 Dealer Resource Page – Industry updates, reopening guides, and federal legislative and regulatory updates.

International Air Transport Association: COVID-19 Resources – Resources for airlines and other travel professionals.

National Business Aviation Association: Coronavirus – Information offers guidance and best practices with regard to COVID-19 from medical specialists, operational authorities and other experts.

National Air Transportation Association: Coronavirus Resource Page – Guidance for financial relief, business continuity tools, supporting essential employees.

International Warehouse Logistics Association: COVID-19 Updates & Information For Your Warehouse – Safety practices for critical infrastructure workers, business checklist, and guidance for warehouse practices during a pandemic.

Information

National Association of Broadcasters Coronavirus: Broadcasters’ Response – Broadcast-ready PSAs, crisis communications and disaster response plans, and guidance for identifying trusted sources

National Federation of Community Broadcasters: Coronavirus Resources for Community Radio – Tools for answering community questions, strategies for operating from home, and a comprehensive guide to addressing the pandemic for community radio

National Association of Theater Owners: Coronavirus Resources – Operations resources for reopening, legislative updates, and industry news

Association of American Publishers: COVID-19 Response – How publishers can help during the Coronavirus pandemic

Real Estate

Multifamily Housing Council: Coronavirus Resources for Apartment Firms – Reopening guide, renter assistance programs, operational guidance, and economic recovery resources

National Apartment Association: Coronavirus Resources and Guidance – Operational best practices, industry news and impact, and regulatory & legal updates

Commercial Real Estate: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources and Guidance – Guidance for landlords, tenants, & lenders for reopening and business continuity

Health Care and Social Assistance

American Medical Association COVID-19 Resource Center for Physicians – Extensive guides and resources for medical professionals.

Urgent Care Association: Coronavirus Resources – PPE vendor information, regulatory updates, economic resources, and COVID-19 testing information

Children’s Hospital Association: COVID-19 Resources and Updates – Hospital resources, legislation and guidance, and operations best practices

American Hospital Association: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources and Special Communications – Capacity planning and organizational preparedness guidance, telehealth resources, and workforce best practices

American Dental Association: COVID-19 Resource Center – Information to help navigate the uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with answers to topics including employment law and practice owners’ obligations to employees, government assistance for businesses and more.

American Association of Orthodontists: COVID-19 Resources – Reopening guidance, financial and legal resources, and planning for recovery

American Optometric Association: COVID-19 Updates – Resources for doctors of optometry and their patients.

American Academy of Ophthalmology: COVID-19 Resources – Resources for ophthalmologists to include reopening and recovery resources for practices.

National Center for Assisted Living: Coronavirus – Guidance for providers, families, and residents/patients.

National Association for Home Care & Hospice: Coronavirus Resources for Home Care & Hospice – Health protocols, emergency preparation guidance, and virus updates

COVID-19 Tools and Resources for Nonprofits – Financial assistance resources, guide for capital projects, and industry insights

National Association of Social Workers: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources – Advocacy updates, social work safety tips, and guides for business practices with vulnerable populations.

American Psychological Association COVID-19 Information and Resources – Telework guidance, federal updates, and mental health during a pandemic.

American Massage Therapy Association: COVID-19 Resources – Latest information in the industry, reopening resources for massage therapist offices, and client best practices

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association: COVID-19 Resources – Best practices for telehealth, guidance for resuming in-person services, and other setting-specific resources

Educational Services

Child Care Aware of America Coronavirus Resources – Coronavirus webinar, maps and resources in one, central place for child care professionals and families

Guidance for Operating Child Care Programs during COVID-19 – guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for child care centers

Policies, Practices, and Resources for Child Care and Early Education Providers Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

U.S. Department of Education COVID-19 Information and Resources for Schools and School Personnel: Guidance and strategies for elementary, high school, and higher education institutions.

Association of American Educators: Coronavirus Response and Resources – Scholarship and grant programs, virtual learning resources, and school closure updates

American Association of Cosmetology School: Coronavirus Resource Center – Distance learning, emergency funds, and public safety resources.

Association for Career & Technical Education: ACTE’s Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Online learning resources, legislative updates, guidance for virtual conferences and webinars, and general COVID-19 guidelines

Construction

National Association of Home Builders: Coronavirus Preparedness – Resources and information to maintain business operations.

Associated General Contractors of America: COVID-19 Resources – Health & Safety Resources, Economic Impact News, and Guidance for Risk Management

American Subcontractors Association – providing return to work guidance and federal agency resources

National Demolition Association COVID-19 Resources – Business continuity guidance, labor regulatory updates, and demolition industry news related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Resources from American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning – Proactive guidance to help address coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns with respect to the operation and maintenance of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems.

Solar Energy Industries Association: COVID-19: Resources – Information for solar workers and businesses as well as latest coverage of impacts on the solar industry

Independent Electrical Contractors: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Update – Legislative and regulatory updates, industry news, and additional guidance for the construction industry

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation

COVID-19 Resources & Information for the Museum Field – Reopening guides, communication guidance, and industry resources

Professional Photographers of America: COVID-19 Resources – Government assistance and additional tips for business continuity

SAG-AFTRA: COVID 19 Resources for Screen Actors – Unemployment assistance, safety tips, and coronavirus updates

The Society of Composers & Lyricists: COVID-19 Resource Links for Composers and Songwriters – National emergency resources for artists, ways music professionals can seek assistance, and health resources

Billboard Coronavirus Resource Guide for Music Professionals – State-by-state disaster funds, unemployment guide, and industry resources for music professionals

Resources for Music Businesses and Music Creators During the Coronavirus Outbreak – Government funding resources and business continuity tips from National Public Radio.

American Federation of Musicians: COVID-19 Resources – Unemployment information and recovery rebates

IHRSA: Coronavirus Resources for Fitness Centers & Health Clubs – A comprehensive list of all IHRSA resources created to help health clubs navigate the coronavirus outbreak

Amusement Parks and Attractions Industry: Resources for COVID-19 – Media guidance, reopening information, and industry news

Camp Business COVID-19 Resources – Business planning guidance, supply resources, financial assistance, and industry updates

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

AmericanHort Coronavirus Resources – Reopening guidance and financial assistance among other resources for the horticulture industry, from growers to retailer

National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition: COVID-19 Resources – Financial aid, trainings, resources for farm support, and state-specific resources

National Milk Producers Foundation Coronavirus Resources – Food safety & resources for farmers about workforce management, animal health, and processing

North American Meat Institute: Coronavirus Resources – Industry best practices, recommended protocols, and government aid

Organic Trade Association: Support through the COVID-19 Crisis – Industry news, financial stimulus options, and guidance for organic farms and businesses from government agencies

Coronavirus: Fresh Produce Industry Resource Page – COVID lending programs, critical infrastructure qualifications, and business continuity best practices from the United Fresh Produce Association

COVID-19 Resources for Farmers – State and regional support and resources for farmers from the Organic Farmers Association

Resources for Farmers Affected by COVID-19 – various resources and articles as well as new marketing and distribution options for farming operations.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources for Fisheries – Seafood and marine animal safety, commercial seafood industry impact updates, and CARES Act for small businesses

Greenhouse Management: Post-pandemic checklist – Greenhouse Magazine provides a post-pandemic checklist for the green industry and analyzes its current forecast during the post-COVID-19 era of economic recovery

Mining

National Mining Association: Coronavirus Assistance & Response – Health, safety, and business assistance

Additional Resources

