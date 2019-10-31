Women-Owned Small Business Resources

Women-owned small business information center that includes resources, information and links to assist women with starting or growing their small business. According to The 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report conducted by American Express, there are 12.3 million women-owned businesses, or about 40% of all small business in America. You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Federal Resources for Women-Owned Small Businesses



Women and Small Business – resources, programs and guides dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs from the SBA

Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program – government contracts for industries where women-owned small businesses are underrepresented

Contracts for Women-Owned Small Businesses – eligibility requirements, checklist and guidance from the GSA to take advantage of women-owned small business programs

Women’s Business Center – directory of 122 Women’s Business Centers throughout the U.S., funded by the SBA and offering small business assistance to women entrepreneurs

Women-Owned Small Business Associations and Organizations

Financial Resources for Women-Owned Small Businesses

Grants for Women-Owned Small Business

SBA’s grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, intermediary lending institutions, and state and local governments in an effort to expand and enhance small business technical and financial assistance. Some specialized federal grant programs, particularly in STEM fields, provide assistance directly to small businesses. A list of government grants and other funding programs can be found on SBA’s web site at: SBA Funding Programs.

Unfortunately, some unscrupulous operators sell manuals, workshops and other materials on how to obtain “free money.” To find out how to avoid these scams, see the Federal Trade Commission’s article about wealth building scams.

Other Financial Resources for Women-Owned Small Business

37 Angels – community of angel investors created by women with a focus on women owned businesses

Ready Set Raise – national startup accelerator created by and for women

Women’s Venture Fund – helps women build businesses in urban communities offering mentorship, one-on-one classes and small business loans

Womensphere Venture Incubator – incubator designed to help women in science, technology, engineering or mathematics startups through in-person events and online educational classes

Other Resources for Women-Owned Business

eWomen Network, Inc. – helping women and their businesses achieve, succeed and thrive in the new economy through a loyal, dedicated community of women-owned businesses, corporate professionals and entrepreneurs

Forbes Women – articles on work, life, balance, career, leadership, relationships, health, style, beauty, and personal finance

Freelance Mom – helps members locate freelance work from home jobs, providing home business ideas, and sharing Internet marketing strategies to help working moms make smart decisions in business

Mompreneur – teaches mom entrepreneurs how to manage time, generate business ideas, balance business and family, and grow their businesses

WomenOwned.com – business tools and resources to help small businesses profit, connect and grow

Women Entrepreneur – online magazine that provides advice from leading female experts

Women in Business – collection of TED Talks on the topic of women in business

Women on Business – news and information women need to be successful in the business

Women Home Business – trending topics pertinent to women entrepreneurs who own or want to start up home-based businesses

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo credit: Photo by CoWomen on Unsplash

Sharing is caring!