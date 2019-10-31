Women-Owned Small Business Resources

Women-owned small business information center that includes resources, information and links to assist women with starting or growing their small business. According to The 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report conducted by American Express, there are 12.3 million women-owned businesses, or about 40% of all small business in America. You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Federal Resources for Women-Owned Small Businesses
- Women and Small Business – resources, programs and guides dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs from the SBA
- Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program – government contracts for industries where women-owned small businesses are underrepresented
- Contracts for Women-Owned Small Businesses – eligibility requirements, checklist and guidance from the GSA to take advantage of women-owned small business programs
- Women’s Business Center – directory of 122 Women’s Business Centers throughout the U.S., funded by the SBA and offering small business assistance to women entrepreneurs
Women-Owned Small Business Associations and Organizations
- American Business Woman’s Association – provides opportunities for women to grow through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition
- Awesome Women Entrepreneurs – national organization for female professionals to connect to one another in and connect with fellow businesswomen about business and daily entrepreneur life
- The BOSS Network – female empowerment alliance dedicated to highlighting women and creating opportunities for growth
- Catalyst – non-profit membership organization building inclusive workplaces and expand opportunities for women in business
- The Committee of 200 – advances women’s leadership in business by offering current leaders access to unique programming as well as a professional and personal network of peers
- Female Founders Alliance – organization that focuses on accelerating venture-scale female founded companies
- Lean In – one of the largest networks for helping women find their niche and build their strengths in a variety of disciplines
- National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. – promotes and protects the interests of African-American women business owners and professionals through community service and social activism
- National Association of Women Business Owners – advises on issues of impact and importance to women entrepreneurs and business owners
- National Women’s Business Council – federal advisory council created to serve as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations on economic issues of importance to women business owners.
- National Women Business Owners Corporation – certifier of WBEs and provides national certification for women and veteran-owned companies
- Women’s Business Enterprise National Council – provides access to a national standard of certification and provides information on certified women’s businesses to purchasing managers through an Internet database
- Women’s Business Exchange – organization providing networking, professional education, leadership training, mentoring, and exposure to community issues
- Women Construction Owners & Executives USA – organization that promotes the growth of female owners and executives in the construction industry through publicity, education, advocacy, and business services
- Women in Technology International – mission to empower women worldwide through technology
- Women Presidents’ Organization – non-profit membership organization for women presidents of multimillion-dollar companies
- U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce – independent organization that provides resources and advocacy for women business owners
Financial Resources for Women-Owned Small Businesses
Grants for Women-Owned Small Business
- Grants for Women Business Owners – guide from American Express on finding and applying to grants
- Grants for Women – listing of opportunities for women across industries
- Amber Grant – grants for women entrepreneurs launched by WomensNet
- Cartier Women’s Initiative – grants for women entrepreneurs heading companies with significant potential growth
- Eileen Fisher – grants for women with focus in the areas of environmental justice & local communities
- Girl Boss – biannual grant for female entrepreneurs pursuing creative endeavors
- Halstead Grant – grants for emerging silver jewelry artists
- Open Meadows – grants designed and implemented by women and girls that promote gender, racial, and economic justice
SBA’s grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, intermediary lending institutions, and state and local governments in an effort to expand and enhance small business technical and financial assistance. Some specialized federal grant programs, particularly in STEM fields, provide assistance directly to small businesses. A list of government grants and other funding programs can be found on SBA’s web site at: SBA Funding Programs.
Unfortunately, some unscrupulous operators sell manuals, workshops and other materials on how to obtain “free money.” To find out how to avoid these scams, see the Federal Trade Commission’s article about wealth building scams.
Other Financial Resources for Women-Owned Small Business
- 37 Angels – community of angel investors created by women with a focus on women owned businesses
- Ready Set Raise – national startup accelerator created by and for women
- Women’s Venture Fund – helps women build businesses in urban communities offering mentorship, one-on-one classes and small business loans
- Womensphere Venture Incubator – incubator designed to help women in science, technology, engineering or mathematics startups through in-person events and online educational classes
Other Resources for Women-Owned Business
- eWomen Network, Inc. – helping women and their businesses achieve, succeed and thrive in the new economy through a loyal, dedicated community of women-owned businesses, corporate professionals and entrepreneurs
- Forbes Women – articles on work, life, balance, career, leadership, relationships, health, style, beauty, and personal finance
- Freelance Mom – helps members locate freelance work from home jobs, providing home business ideas, and sharing Internet marketing strategies to help working moms make smart decisions in business
- Mompreneur – teaches mom entrepreneurs how to manage time, generate business ideas, balance business and family, and grow their businesses
- WomenOwned.com – business tools and resources to help small businesses profit, connect and grow
- Women Entrepreneur – online magazine that provides advice from leading female experts
- Women in Business – collection of TED Talks on the topic of women in business
- Women on Business – news and information women need to be successful in the business
- Women Home Business – trending topics pertinent to women entrepreneurs who own or want to start up home-based businesses
Additional Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View more small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!