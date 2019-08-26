Join SBDCNet at the 2019 America’s SBDC Conference

America’s SBDC Annual Conference

The Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA will be host to the 39th Annual America’s SBDC Conference beginning September 3. Annually, the conference attracts over 1,000 SBDC advisors, trainers and directors from across the nation. With over 140 workshops and numerous trade show exhibitors, attendees come together over three days for professional development and networking. The theme of this year’s conference is “Exchange & Experience.”

Attendees are invited to join “Exchange with SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success” on Wednesday, September 3 from 3:30 in 201B (room assignment may be subject to change, check the workshop schedule or the conference app for updates). SBDCNet is the official nationwide research service and support program for SBDCs. Your partner for client success, SBDCNet works to provide in-depth, customized market research to support your client’s information and resource needs. Whether an established user or new to SBDCs, attendees will learn about the variety of SBDCNet’s research services and capabilities, how to gain access to valuable business research and tools, best practices, SBDCNet trainings and more! Join us for an informational exchange and start experiencing all that SBDCNet offers as your partner for client success.

While at the conference, stop by Booth #308 to visit with members of the SBDCNet team.

About America’s SBDC – America’s SBDCs represents the interests of America’s nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). ASBDC is the nation’s proven, cost-effective and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses.

About SBDCs – Small businesses are job creators and innovators. There are over 1,000 centers across the United States and its territories providing no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses. Hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies, and private partners, SBDCs are funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

