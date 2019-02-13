This section provides Food Business links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Food Business Industry Overview

The food business industry consists in the production, processing and distribution of food products. The emphasis of this section is on the sectors that manipulate raw foods to create and distribute consumable food products. Given the broad nature of the industry, this page is divided into subsections based on the end-products.

Food Business Resources

U.S. Food & Drug Administration Food Industry – information, resources, and other items of interest for food industry members

The Food Institute – food industry news, data, and trends (public resources and member-only content)

Cornell Food Venture Center – services, outreach and research development opportunities in business and product process development, product safety, process/product technology transfer and product commercialization

Organic, Plant Based Foods & Produce

Biotech Food

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Food Processing

Grocery & Retail

Bakery & Snack Foods

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various Small Business Snapshots, such as our Full-Service Restaurant Business and Bakery Business report, as well as our Sample Business Plans collection. See our Full-Service Restaurant Business report

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

