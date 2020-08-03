The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is pleased to present our comprehensive 2020 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors! In this time of great uncertainty, helping our small business clients thrive online will be key to their success – more than ever before! SBDCNet has again partnered with renowned small business advocate, SBDC consultant and author Ray Sidney-Smith of W3 Consulting to bring this enhanced educational webinar series on digital marketing exclusively to the nationwide SBDC advising community.

This series offers the most comprehensive and up-to-date professional development available on digital marketing and will prepare you and your SBDC clients to succeed online during and after COVID-19. If you are an SBDC advisor looking to develop and sharpen your digital marketing skills and learn more about how you can assist your small business clients with their digital marketing strategies, then this is the series for you. The SBDCNet’s 2020 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors contains 13 modules. While participation in each is not required, it is strongly encouraged.

Registration for each of the 13 sessions must be completed at the individual links below using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 13 modules you would like to attend. On the morning of each session, you will receive access instructions with a WebEx link from SBDCNet Webinars. Remember to check your spam folder or email quarantine settings. If you have questions about the series or need assistance, please Contact Us.

2020 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The schedule and sessions are as follows:

Module 1 – Digital Marketing Success (During & Post-COVID-19)

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

In this session, you will learn the best Digital Marketing Success strategy that focuses on both local web presence and generating sales and revenue from digital marketing efforts. In this session, we will cover:

Local, Mobile and Social Media Web Marketing Small Business Success Strategy, outlined

The three C’s – Community building, Content marketing and Cash Flow

Web Presence – Why and what does it mean to build a local-optimized website for clients’ businesses

Module 2 – Setting A Local Website Sales Methodology

Thursday, August 20th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Websites are where sales happen. Or, rather, that’s where sales should be happening for most small businesses most the time. But, they’re told they need to market themselves without a foundation to sell themselves first! That stops here. Learn why and how sales happen on websites. In this session, you will learn how to:

Develop your clients’ sales strategy and funnel

Edit your clients’ sales copy and content for humans and Google (SEO)

Tools to help with website sales (not just eCommerce)

Module 3 – Email Marketing for Small Business

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Email is ubiquitous. Nearly everyone connected to the Internet sends and receives email regularly. While Facebook has over 100 billion messages sent every day, email has 246.5 billion messages sent every day.

Sadly, nearly a third of them is spam (and we’d venture to guess so are much of those Facebook messages)! That doesn’t diminish the importance of email marketing, but does set the standard higher for small businesses that want to be effective in using email marketing. In this session, you will learn:

Why email marketing is the glue that binds your clients’ businesses to Digital Marketing Success strategies

Email marketing strategies that work for clients’ businesses

Tools business owners can use for email marketing, and how they should be setup

Module 4 – Mobile Marketing for Small Business

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

COVID-19 has put a damper on many small businesses’ mobile marketing strategies. But, Mobile Marketing isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon, even with this temporary lull. If anything, Small Business needs to understand the power and importance of thinking mobile first. In this session, you will learn about:

Getting started in Mobile: Think Mobile First strategy for local Small Business

Setting up clients’ mobile websites

Developing mobile apps for small business

Connecting your clients’ offline and mobile/online marketing strategies

Module 5 – Social Media Marketing for Small Business

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

While Social Media is a powerful tool in the Small Business marketing toolkit, without the proper strategy, context, and content it can be a large waste of time for your clients. Let’s approach Social Media like any other business planning – a structure and a plan that guides clients to success! In this session, we will cover:

Community, and it’s foundational role in resilient, thriving small businesses

How the Digital Marketing Success Strategy works with Social Media, connecting content to cash flow

Building a Content Marketing Hub

Module 6 – In Practice: Designing Sales Funnels

Thursday, September 10th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

In this session, we’ll turn to discussing the sales tools to help Small Business clients design sales funnels and the marketing components they need to make them effective. This will include:

Multi-Stage Sales Strategy / Sales Funnel / Customer Journey (Map) Analyzing data to understand intent Awareness, Consideration, Conversion, and Loyalty/Advocacy (Repeats/Subs/Referrals) Reengaging dropouts (e.g., cart abandonment)

Buyer Persona / Anti-Personas

Examples (Product/Lead Magnet strategy, & Service/Webinar strategy)

Module 7 – In Practice: Designing Lead Pages & Lead Magnets

Thursday, September 17th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

In this session, we will walk through developing lead pages (not landing pages) and the lead magnets who love them! We will walk through how to:

Design a Lead Page

Design a Lead Magnet (“Valuable, Downloadable Assets”)

Module 8 – In Practice: Developing Email Marketing Campaigns & Automations

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Are clients unaware that they need to do Email Marketing better than ever in 2020 and beyond? Then join us for this session where we’ll review email marketing strategies that work, then walk through some real examples to see where businesses can start. In this session, we’ll discuss:

Email Strategies That Work (Awareness, Consideration, Conversion, Loyalty/Advocacy, and Transactional)

Developing an Email Marketing Campaign (Product: Conversion)

Creating an Email Workflow Automation (Service: Consideration)

Bonus: Tools, Tips & Observations

Module 9 – Social Media Marketing Tools

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

In this session, we’ll provide an overview of the landscape of Social Media marketing tools, including:

Listening (Measuring, Monitoring, Brand Awareness, Market Research, and Reputation Management)

Speaking (Lead / Web Traffic Generation, Audience Engagement, and Market Research)

Connecting (Audience Engagement, Sales, and Customer Service)

Module 10 – Blogs: The Small Business Content Marketing Hub

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Blogging is the grandparent of content marketing. Now, we’ll dive deeper into how blogging fits into Small Business Digital Marketing Success Strategy. In this session, we’ll discuss:

How to use a blog as a Content Marketing Hub,

BROODED Methodology,

Cluster and Pillar Strategy (SEO), and

Tools You Can Use

Module 11 – Podcast Marketing for Small Business

Thursday, October 15th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Podcasting is finally getting the attention it deserves. But, can your clients get the attention they deserve from podcasting? It all depends on how well they execute the right strategy! In this fast-paced session, we’ll guide you through helping your clients understand:

The Small Business Case for Podcasting,

Podcast Marketing Strategy,

How to distribute and Promote a Podcast (and the difference between the two), and

Tools You Can Use

Module 12 – Video Marketing for Small Business

Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

In the 1930s, it took a full cast, crew, expensive equipment and hundreds of hours to bring a film to life. Today, a 10-year-old and her mobile tablet could make a comparable film sitting at the dining room table. Small Business owners can’t ignore video marketing, and there’s no longer an excuse – it’s affordable, effective and efficient. Small Business can harness the power of video for Digital Marketing Success, and in this session we’ll cover:

The Benefits of Video Marketing for Small Businesses

How to develop a video marketing strategy for small business

Types of Videos

Tips and Tools for Creating Compelling Small Business Videos

Module 13 – eCommerce & Point of Sale for Small Business

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

As you likely already know, websites are where sales happen. But, they also happen offline in retail product and service businesses. Now you can easily open a Facebook/Instagram Shop as well! What’s a Small Business owner to do? In this session, we’ll clear the air on how to guide clients on answering important questions:

What is Point of Sale? eCommerce?

What is the best eCommerce Marketing Strategy for SMBs today?

What are the best-practices for eCommerce (especially in the Age of COVID-19)?

More Information

Learn more about the SBDCNet’s market research services for SBDCs here. Learn more about Ray Sidney-Smith here. *Participation in all modules isn’t required but is strongly encouraged. Registration for each of the 13 sessions must be completed at the individual links above using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 13 sessions you would like to attend.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2020 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

