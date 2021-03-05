The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is pleased to present our 2021 Employee Ownership Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors! This specialty professional development opportunity exclusively for SBDC advisors and staff will provide insights in to the unfunded Main St Employee Ownership mandate for SBDCs as well as share strategies and best practices from SBDCs across the country to support their small business clients with employee ownership. SBDCNet has partnered with New York SBDC’s Frank Cetera, an advanced certified business advisor who specializes in employee ownership and other SBDC professionals experienced in cooperative business development, to bring this professional development series exclusively to the nationwide SBDC advising community.

Our Employee Ownership Webinar series contains 3 sessions; participation in all three sessions is strongly encouraged. Registration for each of the 3 sessions must be completed at the individual links below using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 3 modules you would like to attend. On the morning of each session, you will receive access instructions with a WebEx link from SBDCNet Webinars. Remember to check your spam folder or email quarantine settings. If you have questions about the series or need assistance, please Contact Us.

2021 Employee Ownership Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The schedule and sessions are as follows:

Session 1 – The Employee Ownership Mandate in 2021

Thursday, April 1st, 2021 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

The efforts and creativity of SBDC advisors across the country have helped implement the unfunded Main St Employee Ownership mandate passed into law in August 2018. Learn more about how SBDCs are working with government agencies, non-profit organizations, and other third parties to create an ecosystem for cooperative entity development and conversions.

Panelists include: Leila Roberts, North Coast CA SBDC.

Session 2 – Financing Cooperatively-Owned Business Entities

Thursday, April 15th, 2021 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

One challenge to cooperative enterprise financing has been the conflict between traditional underwriting’s inclusion of personal collateral and the cooperative entity structure of sometimes many worker-owners who do not have majority ownership. Learn how financiers are overcoming this barrier through non-extractive financing, special loan pools, and ongoing technical assistance requirements.

Panelists include: Brendan Martin, The Working World; Joe Marrafino, Cooperative Fund of New England; Alison Lingane, Project Equity.

Session 3 – Cooperative Development & Transition Case Studies

Thursday, April 29th, 2021 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

The age of Baby Boomer majority ownership of small business assets is coming to an end, and many of them are without succession plans. Conversions of employees to owners solves many of the needs of the original owners such as preserving their legacy, ensuring good future management from within, getting a fair price from a ready-made group of buyers, and sustaining jobs and economic activity in the community. We’ll also hear how start-ups are utilizing the cooperative model to their advantage.

Panelists include: Angela Smith, North County SBDC-Ward Lumber;

Additional Information

Learn more about the SBDCNet’s market research services for SBDCs here. Learn more about Frank Cetera here. *Participation in all sessions isn’t required but is strongly encouraged. Registration for each of the 3 sessions must be completed at the individual links above using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 3 sessions you would like to attend.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2021 Employee Ownership Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

