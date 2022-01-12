The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2022 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. Join us to enhance your advising skills and learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Most professional development sessions are held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST. Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Registration is required and all sessions are provided by SBDCNet at no-cost to SBDC advisors and staff. View the full schedule and follow links to register below.

2022 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

February 1, 2022: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

February 15, 2022: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

March 1, 2022: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

March 15, 2022: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

March 29, 2022: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

April 12, 2022: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

April 26, 2022: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

May 10, 2022: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

May 24, 2022: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

June 7, 2022: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

June 21, 2022: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

July 12, 2022: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

July 26, 2022: Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness for Small Business (Register)

August 9, 2022: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

August 23, 2022: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

Sept. 6 – 9, 2022: Workshop at the 2022 America’s SBDC Conference in San Diego, CA

September 20, 2022: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

October 4, 2022: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

October 18, 2022: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

November 1, 2022: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

November 15, 2022: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

November 29, 2022: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

December 6, 2022: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

More About the SBDCNet’s 2022 Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Follow the links next to each session in order to complete registration at our Eventbrite page. SBDC advisors and staff should use their SBDC-affiliated email address when registering; this will expedite verification of your SBDC affiliation.

Eventbrite will send confirmation emails upon registration. The morning of the scheduled session, the SBDCNet will send all registrants a reminder email that will include specific instructions for accessing the session via our WebEx platform – SBDCNet Webinars. All webinars are held in Central Standard Time.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse‘s 2022 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

