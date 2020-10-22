The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is pleased to present our 2020 Productivity Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors! This year has given the idea of “do more with less” new meaning but there are still only 24 hours in a day. This beneficial series will teach you the productivity fundamentals, skills, techniques and tools necessary to be more productive with your time and effective in your work as an SBDC advisor. SBDCNet is continuing our partnership with renowned small business advocate and productivity guru Ray Sidney-Smith of W3 Consulting to bring this professional development series exclusively to the nationwide SBDC advising community.

Our Productivity Webinar Series offers comprehensive and up-to-date professional development to enhance your daily productivity and empower you with the information and tools to truly “work smarter not harder.” The series contains 4 modules; participation in all four sessions is strongly encouraged.

Registration for each of the 4 sessions must be completed at the individual links below using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 4 modules you would like to attend. On the morning of each session, you will receive access instructions with a WebEx link from SBDCNet Webinars. Remember to check your spam folder or email quarantine settings. If you have questions about the series or need assistance, please Contact Us.

2020 Productivity Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The schedule and sessions are as follows:

Module 1 – Managing Projects

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Module 2 – Managing Time and Tasks

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Module 3 – Managing People and Collaborations

Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Module 4 – Getting More Done

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Additional Information

Learn more about the SBDCNet’s market research services for SBDCs here. Learn more about Ray Sidney-Smith here. *Participation in all modules isn’t required but is strongly encouraged. Registration for each of the 4 sessions must be completed at the individual links above using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 4 sessions you would like to attend.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2020 Productivity Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

