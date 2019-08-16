A well thought out and researched business plan is the cornerstone to starting and running a business. Sound business plans can help you obtain financing, identify key milestones, and provide benchmarks to monitor progress toward your goals. Be sure to check out the free or low-cost training opportunities, plus free professional business advising, from your local Small Business Development Center!
Get Your Free Business Plan from our collection of over 800 business plans listed below!
How to Write a Business Plan
The following are the nine sections of a traditional business plan identified by the SBA:
- Executive summary
- Company description
- Market analysis
- Organization and management
- Service or product line
- Marketing and sales
- Funding request
- Financial projections
- Appendix
The following are resources to help you develop your own business plan:
- How to Write a Business Plan – from the SBA Learning Center, this free course explains the importance of business planning, defines and describes the components of a business plan to help you develop your own.
- Business plan template – review of two formats and their content from SBA.
- Build Your Business Plan – this SBA tool provides you with a step-by-step guide to help you get started.
- Developing a Successful Business Plan – In this webinar business planning expert Tim Berry helps entrepreneurs and small businesses better understand how to create a business plan
- How to Prepare a Business Plan – bplans.com founder Tim Berry explains how to develop your business by creating a business plan in this 8-part web seminar.
- Business Plan Outline – An in-depth look at how to create an individualized business plan with tools to make it easy.
- How to Write a Business Plan – A step by step guide to writing a successful business plan.
- Shopify – This comprehensive guide walks you through the nuts and bolts of writing your very own business plan.
- How to Write a Business Plan in 8 Simple Steps – A step by step guide with in-depth information on writing each section of a business plan.
- How to Write a Business Plan for Funding – A how-to guide on what is needed for a business plan to present to would-be investors and lenders.
- Business Plan Checklist – Keep yourself on track while writing your business plan.
Where to Find a Business Plan
- Score – Business planning, finance, sales, marketing, and management templates & guides.
- Bplans – Bplans.com contains the largest single collection of free sample business plans online as well as helpful tools and know-how for managing your business.
- Business Plan Handbook – Reference for Business/Advameg contains the first 11 volumes of the Business Plan Handbook series, a compilation of business plans for small businesses.
- The Finance Resource – Free online business plan samples
- More Business – Free online sample business plans for various industries.
- Klariti – Online templates, checklists, forms, and tutorials for entrepreneurs.
Business Plan Templates – an Alphabetized List
The following is a collection of sample business plans. Many of the business plan samples are provided by Palo Alto Software, the Makers of Business Plan Pro. Individuals working with their local SBDC, may receive a discount code for business plan software from participating SBDCs. You may use your promo code to set up your own LivePlan account using the SBDC discount.
#
A
- Accounting and Bookkeeping
- Accounting (Automated)
- Accounting Firm
- Actuary
- Acupuncture Clinic
- Advertising Agency
- Advertising Consulting
- Affiliate Marketing Website
- Agricultural Consultants
- Agriculture Farm
- Agriculture Fruit Farm
- Aircraft Equipment Maker
- Aircraft Rental Instruction
- Air Ground Supplier
- Airline
- Airline Business
- Airline Charter Company
- Airport Shuttle
- Airport Shuttle
- Airport Taxi
- Alpaca Farm
- Ambulance Service
- Amusement Park
- Amusement Park
- Animal Day Care
- Antique Store
- Apartment Complex
- Apartment Rental Website
- Apparel Designer
- Appliance Repair
- Aquarium Services
- Architectural Engineering
- Architecture Firm
- Architecture Firm
- Army Navy Store
- Art Film Theater
- Art Gallery
- Artificial Flowers Import
- Art Packaging Installation
- Art Sales Custom Framing
- Art School Gallery
- Art School Museum
- Art Supply Store and Gallery
- ASP B2B Technology
- Assisted Living Facility
- Astrology Tarot Card
- Athletic Shoe Store Franchise
- ATM Company
- Attorney Employment Agency
- Au Pair Agency
- Auction House
- Auditing and Consulting
- Auto Inspection Company
- Auto Inspectors
- Auto Loan Company
- Auto Parts Store
- Auto Repair Service
- Automobile Parts (Export)
- Automobile Restoration
- Automotive Dealer
- Automotive Repair Shop
B
- Baby Boutique
- Bail Bonding Company
- Bakery
- Bakery
- Banquet Hall
- Bar and Tavern
- Bar and Tavern
- Barber Shop
- Bartending School
- Baseball Batting Cages
- Basketball Camp
- Batting Cages
- Beauty Salon
- Beauty School
- Bed and Breakfast
- Bed and Breakfast
- Bed and Breakfast – Caribbean
- Bed and Breakfast Inn
- Benefits Administration
- Beverage Distributor
- Beverage Machine Rental
- Beverage Manufacturer
- Bicycle Art
- Bicycle Shop (Retail)
- Bicycle Shop (Retail)
- Bike Shop
- Bingo Hall
- Biodiesel Plant
- Blacksmith
- Blood Bank
- Boarding School
- Boat and Yacht Dealer
- Boat Rental Company
- Boat Storage Facility
- Booking Agency
- Bookkeeping Practice
- Bowling Alley
- Bowling Entertainment Center
- Brewery
- Bridal Gown Shop
- Bridal Gown Shop
- Bridal Shop
- Broker Dealer
- Business Analysis Publishing
- Business Brokerage
- Business Development
- Business Support Insurance
- Business Valuation Expert
- Butcher Shop
- Butcher Shop
C
- Cabinet Contractor
- Cable TV Installer
- Cafe
- Cafe Bistro Coffeehouse
- Call Center
- Candle Store
- Candy Store
- Car Audio Store
- Car Parts Store
- Car Rental Agency
- Car Wash
- Car Wash
- Car Wash (Self-service)
- Career Counselor
- Carpentry Contractor
- Carpet Cleaner
- Cash Flow Note Buyer
- Cash for Gold Store
- Casino
- Catering and Ballroom Rental
- Catering Company
- Catering Company
- Cell Phone Store
- Cell Phones Retailer
- Charter School
- Check Cashing Store
- Cheese Shop
- Chemical Laboratory
- Chicken Farm
- Child Day Care Services
- Children’s Center
- Children’s Play Program
- Children’s Website
- Chinese Restaurant
- Chiropractic Business
- Chiropractic Practice
- Christmas Store
- Cigar Manufacturing
- Classified Ads Website
- Cleaning Services
- Clothing E-commerce Site
- Clothing Manufacturer
- Clothing Retail
- Clothing Retail
- Clothing Store
- Cloud Computing Service
- Coffee Distribution
- Coffee Export
- Coffee Kiosk
- Coffee Roaster
- Coffeehouse
- Comic Book Store
- Commercial Bank
- Commercial Catalog Sales
- Commercial Contractor
- Commercial Diving Service
- Commodities Trading Firm
- Computer Consulting
- Computer Hardware Reseller
- Computer Laser Accessories
- Computer Repair
- Computer Repair Service
- Computer Software
- Computer Software Retailer
- Computer Support
- Computers Reseller
- Concert Promoter
- Concierge Service
- Concierge Service
- Construction
- Construction Carpenter
- Construction Inspection
- Construction Irrigation
- Construction Manufacturer
- Construction Repair
- Consulting Firm
- Consulting Seminars
- Convenience Store
- Convenience Store
- Convenience Store Cafe
- Convenience Store Gas Station
- Convenience Store Soda Fountain
- Copy Shop
- Corporate Trainer
- Cosmetic Herbal Sundries
- Cosmetics Retailer
- Countertop Installation Service
- Country Club
- Courier Service
- Court Reporting Service
- Credit Monitoring Service
- Credit Repair Service
- Crowdfunding Website
- Cruise Ship
- Cultural Consulting Firm
- Cupcake Store
- Currency Exchanger
- Custom Pottery
- Custom Printed T-Shirts
D
- Dance Studio
- Dance Studio
- Data Recovery
- Data Recovery Service
- Database Software
- Day Care
- Day Care Center
- Day Spa
- Day Spa
- Day Trader
- Debt Collection Agency
- Debt Consolidation Service
- Decorative Pottery
- Defense Contractor
- Deli
- Deli Restaurant
- Delicatessen and Bakery
- Demolition Company
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Laboratory
- Dental Office
- Dental Practice
- Department Store
- Dessert Bakery
- Diabetic Supply Company
- Diamond Retailer
- Diamond Wholesaler
- Diaper Manufacturer
- Dinner Theater
- Dinner Train
- Direct Mail Service
- Display Case Marketing
- Distillery
- DJ Service
- Document Shredding
- Document Shredding
- Dog and Cat Kennel
- Dog Groomer and Kennel
- Dog Obedience School
- Dollar Store
- Donut Shop
- Drapery Fabricator
- Driving School
- Driving School
- Drug Rehab Center
- Dry Cleaner
- Dry Cleaning Home Delivery
- Drywall Installer
E
- E-commerce
- E-commerce Fabric Store
- E-commerce Fire Rescue Equipment
- E-commerce Start-up
- E-Commerce Website
- Educational Software K-12
- Electrical Contractor
- Electrical Contractor
- Electronic Engineering
- Electronic Filing Storage
- Electronics Repair Shop
- Electronics Retailer
- Embroidery Shop
- Emergency Shelters
- Employment Agency
- Energy Conservation
- Engineering Business
- Engineering Consulting
- Engineering Firm
- Environmental Car Dealership
- Environmental Laboratory
- Equipment Leasing Broker
- Equipment Rental Sales
- Escort Agency
- Escrow Service
- Ethnic Food Import
- Ethnic Food Restaurant
- Event Planner
- Exec Employment Agency
- Exotic Car Rental Service
- Export Watch Manufacturer
- Exterminator Service
- Eye Surgery Equipment Maker
F
- Factoring Company
- Family Medicine Clinic
- Farm
- Farmer’s Market
- Fashion Consultant
- Fast Food Restaurant
- Film Production Company
- Financial Planner
- Financial Planning
- Financial Website
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Fireworks Store
- Fish and Tackle Shop
- Fish Breeder
- Fishery
- Fishing Equipment
- Fishing Supplies and Fly Shop
- Fitness Center and Gym
- Flea Market
- Flight School
- Florist
- Flower Shop
- Food Preparation
- Food Truck
- Foreclosure Advisory
- Formwork Construction
- Franchise System
- Franchised Restaurant
- Frozen Custard Shop
- Freight Brokerage
- Fundraising Company
- Funeral Home
- Funeral Home
- Furniture Manufacturer
- Furniture Store
G
- Garden Products Recycling
- Gas Station
- Genealogy Service
- General Contractor
- General Freight Trucking
- Gift Basket
- Gift Basket Company
- Gift Card Distributor
- Gift Shop
- Global Event Planning
- Global Marketing
- Go Kart Track
- Gold Mine
- Gold Trading Company
- Golf Course
- Golf Driving Range
- Golf Pro Shop
- Gourmet Coffee Shop
- Gourmet Food Store
- Grant Search Company
- Graphic Design
- Graphic Design Company
- Gravel Rock Products
- Green Energy Products
- Greeting Card Maker
- Grocery Store
- Gymnastics Center
H
- Hair and Nail Salon
- Hair Replacement and Salon
- Hair Salon
- Halloween Shop
- Handyman Maintenance
- Hard Money Lender
- Hardware Retail Franchise
- Hardware Store
- Hardwood Floor Refinisher
- Haunted House
- Head Shop
- Health Club
- Health Plan Administration
- Health Spa
- Healthy Restaurant
- Hearing Aid Store
- Hearing Testing Systems
- Heavy Equipment Maker
- Heavy Equipment Rental
- Hedge Fund
- High-Tech Marketing
- Hobby Shop
- Holding Company
- Home Health Care
- Home Healthcare Agency
- Home Inspection Service
- Home Oxygen Delivery
- Home Real Estate Inspection
- Hookah Bar
- Horse Boarding Real Estate
- Horse Farm
- Horse Reseller
- Horse Training
- Hospice
- Hospital
- Hostel
- Hotel and Resort
- Houseboat Rental
- Human Resources Consulting
- Hunting Supply Store
- HVAC Contractor
- Hydroponics Farm
I
- I.D. Verification Technology
- Ice Cream Shop
- Ice Skating Rink
- Import Export Company
- Independent Video Store
- Indoor Soccer Facility
- Infomercial Company
- Information Technology
- Infusion Therapy Pharmacy
- Inline Skating Products
- Insurance Agency
- Insurance Industry Support Services
- Insurance Premium Finance
- Integrated Communications
- Interior Decorator
- Interior Design
- Interiors Contractor
- International IT Consulting
- International Travel Agency
- Internet ASP
- Internet Cafe
- Internet Cafe
- Internet Court Documents
- Internet Marketing Firm
- Internet Media Advertising
- Internet Service Provider
- Inventory Control Software
- Investing Club
- Investment Bank
- Investment Website
- Irish Pub Bar
- IT Consulting Firm
- Italian Renaissance Theme Restaurant
- Italian Restaurant
J
K
L
- Landlord
- Landscape Contractor
- Laser Tag Facility
- Laser Tag Gaming Center
- Laundry Mat
- Law Firm
- Law Practice
- Lawn and Garden Services
- Lead Generation Website
- Life Coach
- Lift Bed Manufacturer
- Limousine Service
- Limousine Taxi
- Lingerie Shop
- Lingerie Store
- Liquor Store
- Loan Brokerage
- Lobbying Firm
- Locksmith
- Locksmith
M
- Machine and Lathe Shop
- Machine Tooling
- Magazine Publisher
- Magazine Publisher
- Maid and Cleaning Service
- Mail Order Returns
- Mall
- Marina
- Marketing Strategy
- Martial Arts School
- Martial Arts School
- Masonry Contractor
- Massage Products
- Massage Therapist
- Maternity Clothing
- Maternity Clothing Store
- Mattress Store
- Medical Billing
- Medical Billing Company
- Medical Equipment
- Medical Equipment Developer
- Medical Internet Marketing
- Medical Laboratory
- Medical Language Translation
- Medical Practice
- Medical Scanning Lab
- Medical Software
- Medical Staffing Agency
- Medical Transcription
- Medicine Dispenser
- Mediterranean Restaurant
- Membership Social Events
- Men’s Salon
- Mexican Restaurant
- Mexican Restaurant
- Microbrewery
- Microbrewery
- Midwife Service
- Miniature Golf Course
- Miniature Golf Course
- Mining Software
- MLM Cleaning Products
- MLM Water Filter
- Mobile Car Detailing
- Mobile Home Manufacturer
- Mobile Home Park
- Mobile Oil Change
- Montessori School
- Mopeds Rental
- Mortgage Banking
- Mortgage Broker
- Mortgage Brokerage
- Motel – Hunting Lodge
- Motel
- Motorcycle Dealer
- Motorcycle Shop
- Movie Theater
- Movie Theater
- Multi-Sport Complex
- Music Festival
- Music Recording Distribution
- Music Recording Producer
- Music Shop
- Musical Instrument Store
- Mutual Fund
N
- Newsstand
- Nightclub
- Nightclub
- Nightclub Saloon
- Nightclub, Dance Classes
- Nonprofit Business Plans
- Nonprofit Food Bank
- Nonprofit Law Firm
- Nonprofit Recording Co-op
- Nonprofit Trade Association
- Not for Profit Organization
- Notary
- Nurse Practitioner’s
- Nursing Home
- Nursing Home
- Nutritionist Practice
O
- Occupational Health
- Office Consulting
- Office Equipment Rental
- Office Furniture Manufacturer
- Office Supply Store
- Oil Company
- Online Auction Website
- Online Booking
- Online Casino
- Online Clothing Store
- Online Data Storage
- Online Dating Website
- Online Print Shop
- Online School
- Optometry Practice
- Organic Restaurant
- Outdoor Gear Designer
- Outpatient Surgical Center
- Outsourced Call Center
- Outsourced Computer Support
P
- Pack and Ship Store
- Packaging and Shipping
- Pain Management Clinic
- Paintball Facility
- Paintball Store and Field
- Painting Contractor
- Painting Contractors
- Pallet Manufacturer
- Paralegal Firm
- Parenting Center
- Parking Garage
- Party Equipment Rental
- Pasta Italian Restaurant
- Pasta Manufacturer
- Patent Agent
- Paternity Testing Clinic
- Patient Advocacy Service
- Pawn Shop
- Payday Lender
- Payroll Service Company
- Performance Auto Shop
- Personal Event Planning
- Personal Shopper
- Personal Shopping Services
- Personnel Management
- Pet Photography
- Pet Products Manufacturer
- Pet Sitter
- Pet Store
- Pet Supplies
- Pharma Sales Company
- Pharmacy
- Pharmacy
- Photo Booth Company
- Photography Studio
- Photography Studio
- Physical Fitness Gym
- Physical Therapy Massage
- Physical Therapy Practice
- Pie Restaurant
- Pilates Studio
- Pizza Delivery
- Pizza Restaurant
- Pizzeria
- Pizzeria Franchise
- Plant Nursery
- Plastics Recycling
- Plumbing
- Plumbing Contractor
- Podiatry Practice
- Polygraph Service
- Pool Cleaning Service
- Pool Hall
- Pool Table Store
- Portrait Photographer
- Pottery Store
- Powder Coating Service
- Power Plant
- Power Washing Service
- Preschool
- Print Brokerage
- Print Services Broker
- Private Equity Firm
- Private Investigator
- Private Placement Broker
- Process Serving Service
- Promotional Products Maker
- Property Appraiser
- Property Management Firm
- Property Rehabber
- Psychology Practice
- Public Relations
- Public Relations Firm
Q
R
- Race Track
- Radio Station
- Radiology Center
- Real Estate Brokerage
- Real Estate Brokerage
- Real Estate Developer
- Real Estate Investment
- Real Estate Property Management
- Real Estate Website
- Real Estate Website
- Record Label
- Recording Studio
- Recreation Center
- Recycling Center
- Recycling Waste Materials
- Regional Airline
- Reiki Practitioner
- Religious Coffeeshop
- Rent to Own Store
- Rental Remodeling
- Repo Company
- Residential Remodeling
- Resort Hotel Ski Lodge
- Restaurant
- Restaurant Business Plan List (Several Types)
- Retail Property Sub-leasing
- Retail Tennis Shop
- Rock Climbing Gym
- Roll Off Container Service
- Roller Skating Rink
- Roofing Contractor
- RV Dealer
- RV Park
S
- Salsa Manufacturer
- Salsa Manufacturer
- Salvage Company
- Sandwich Shop
- Sandwich Shop
- Sandwich Shop (franchise)
- Satellite Communications
- Saw Mill
- Scholarship Consulting
- School Bus Operator
- School Fundraising
- Scrapbooking Store
- Scrapbooking Supply Store
- Scuba Supply Store
- Security Guard Service
- Security System Company
- Self Storage Facility
- Self-Storage
- Seminars Company
- SEO Company
- Septic Tank Contractor
- Shared Office Building
- Shaved Ice Beverage
- Sheet Metal Fabricator
- Shipment Monitoring
- Shooting Range
- Sightseeing Bus Tours
- Sign Maker
- Singles Bar
- Skate Park Skiing
- Skateboard Shop
- Ski Lodge
- Skydiving Service
- Slaughter House
- Small Engine Repair
- Snow Plow Service
- Soap Manufacturer
- Soccer Club
- Social Networking Website
- Soft Pretzel Shop
- Software Developer
- Software Publisher
- Software Testing
- Solar Energy Farm
- Solar Panel Installation
- Solar Water Heater Distributor
- Soup Kitchen
- Soybean Farm
- Specialty Baker
- Speech Therapist
- Sporting Goods Store
- Sports Agency
- Sports Bar
- Sports Bar
- Sports Equipment Cafe
- Sports Medical Equipment
- Sports Memorabilia
- Sports Memorabilia Store
- Sprinkler Installation
- Stained Glass Gallery
- Stationery Store
- Steak Buffet Restaurant
- Structured Settlement
- Summer Camp
- Surf Clothing and Sportswear
- Surgery Practice
- Surgical Medical Equipment
- Surveyor
- Surveyor Instrument
- Sushi Restaurant
T
- Tailor
- Talent Agency
- Tanning Salon
- Tanning Salon
- Tapas Restaurant
- Tattoo Parlor
- Tattoo Removal Service
- Tattoo Shop
- Tax Preparation Company
- Taxi Business
- Taxi Cab Service
- Taxidermy Service
- Tea Room
- Teachers’ Employment Agency
- Telemarketing Company
- Telemarketing Consultants
- Test Preparation
- Theatre Production
- Theatrical Music Producer
- Thrift Shop
- Tires and Rims Shop
- Title Insurance Company
- Title Loan Company
- Tobacco Retail Business
- Tourism Website Services
- Toy Store
- Tracking Device Maker
- Trade Association
- Travel Agency
- Travel Agency – Upscale
- Tree Removal Service
- Trophy Store
- Truck Stop
- Trucking Company
- T-Shirt Company
- Tutoring Service
- Tutoring Service
- Tuxedo Rental Service
- TV Program
U
- Uniform Supply Company
- Used Book Store
- Used Book Store
- Used Car Dealer
- Used Car Dealer
- Used Sports Equipment Store
V
- Vacuum Cleaner Store
- Vending Machine Company
- Vending Services
- Venture Capital Firm
- Veterinary Clinic
- Veterinary Practice
- Video Documentation Service
- Video Game Store
- Video Gaming Center
- Video Production Company
- Video Television Production
- Vinyl Record Store
- Virtual Secretary
- Vitamin Shop
- Voice Recognition Software
- VoIP Company
W
- Waste Management
- Water Purification
- Web Development Firm
- Web Hosting Company
- Wedding Consultant
- Wedding Planner
- Weight Loss Center
- Weight Loss Seminars
- Welding Service and Supply
- Wholesale Bicycle Distributor
- Wholesale Juice
- Wi-Fi Kiosk
- WiFi Kiosks
- Wind Farm
- Window Cleaning Service
- Windshield Repair Service
- Wine Distributor
- Wine Shop
- Wine Store
- Winery
- Wireless DataComm
- Women’s Clothing Boutique
- Women’s Shoe Store
- Wood Pellet Manufacturer
- Word Processing Service
- Workout Gym
- Wrestling Entertainment
Y
Additional Resources
Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:
- View more small business help topics here: Small Business Information Center
- View business reports here: Small Business Snapshots
- View industry-specific research here: Market Research Links
Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!