A well thought out and researched business plan is the cornerstone to starting and running a business. Sound business plans can help you obtain financing, identify key milestones, and provide benchmarks to monitor progress toward your goals. Be sure to check out the free or low-cost training opportunities, plus free professional business advising, from your local Small Business Development Center!

How to Write a Business Plan

The following are the nine sections of a traditional business plan identified by the SBA:

Executive summary

Company description

Market analysis

Organization and management

Service or product line

Marketing and sales

Funding request

Financial projections

Appendix

The following are resources to help you develop your own business plan:

Where to Find a Business Plan

Score – Business planning, finance, sales, marketing, and management templates & guides.

Bplans – Bplans.com contains the largest single collection of free sample business plans online as well as helpful tools and know-how for managing your business.

Business Plan Handbook – Reference for Business/Advameg contains the first 11 volumes of the Business Plan Handbook series, a compilation of business plans for small businesses.

The Finance Resource – Free online business plan samples

More Business – Free online sample business plans for various industries.

Klariti – Online templates, checklists, forms, and tutorials for entrepreneurs.

Business Plan Templates – an Alphabetized List

The following is a collection of sample business plans. Many of the business plan samples are provided by Palo Alto Software, the Makers of Business Plan Pro. Individuals working with their local SBDC, may receive a discount code for business plan software from participating SBDCs. You may use your promo code to set up your own LivePlan account using the SBDC discount.

