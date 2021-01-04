The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our expanded 2021 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. Join us to enhance your advising skills and learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Most professional development sessions are held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST. Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Registration is required and all sessions are provided by SBDCNet at no-cost to SBDC advisors and staff. View the full schedule and follow links to register below.

2021 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

January 12, 2021: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

January 26, 2021: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

February 2, 2021: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

February 23, 2021: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

March 9, 2021: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

March 16, 2021: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

March 23, 2021: Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness for Small Business (Register)

April 6, 2021: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

April 13, 2021: Virtual Meet & Greet with SBDCNet (Register)

April 20, 2021: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

May 4, 2021: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

May 18, 2021: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

June 8, 2021: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

June 15, 2021: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

June 22, 2021: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

July 13, 2021: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

July 20, 2021: Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness for Small Business (Register)

August 3, 2021: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

August 17, 2021: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

August 31, 2021: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

September 14, 2020: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

Sept. 21 – 24, 2021: Workshop at the 2021 America’s SBDC Conference

September 28, 2021: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

October 5, 2021: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

October 19, 2021: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

November 2, 2021: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

November 16, 2021: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

November 30, 2021: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

December 7, 2021: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

More About the SBDCNet’s 2021 Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Follow the links next to each session in order to complete registration at our Eventbrite page. SBDC advisors and staff should use their SBDC-affiliated email address when registering; this will expedite verification of your SBDC affiliation.

Eventbrite will send confirmation emails upon registration. The morning of the scheduled session, the SBDCNet will send all registrants a reminder email that will include specific instructions for accessing the session via our WebEx platform – SBDCNet Webinars. All webinars are held in Central Standard Time.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2021 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

