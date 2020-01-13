The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our expanded 2020 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC business advisors. Join us to enhance your advising skills and learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST. Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Registration is required and all sessions are provided by SBDCNet at no-cost to SBDC advisors and staff. View the full schedule and follow links to register below.

2020 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

January 21, 2020: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

January 28, 2020: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

February 4, 2020: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

February 18, 2020: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

March 3, 2020: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

March 17, 2020: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

March 31, 2020: Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness for Small Business (Register)

April 14, 2020: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

April 28, 2020: Understanding IP Protection (Register)

May 12, 2020: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

May 19, 2020: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

June 2, 2020: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

June 16, 2020: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

June 30, 2020: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

July 14, 2020: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

July 28, 2020: Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness for Small Business (Register)

August 11, 2020: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

August 25, 2020: Understanding IP Protection (Register)

September 1, 2020: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

September 15, 2020: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 2020: LIVE Workshop at the 2020 America’s SBDC Conference in Atlanta. GA

October 13, 2020: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

October 27, 2020: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

November 10, 2020: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

November 17, 2020: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

December 1, 2020: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

December 15, 2020: Understanding IP Protection (Register)

More About the SBDCNet’s 2020 Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Follow the links next to each session in order to complete registration at our Eventbrite page. SBDC advisors and staff should use their SBDC-affiliated email address when registering; this will expedite verification of your SBDC affiliation.

Eventbrite will send confirmation emails upon registration. The morning of the scheduled session, the SBDCNet will send all registrants a reminder email that will include specific instructions for accessing the session. All webinars are held in Central Standard Time.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2020 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

