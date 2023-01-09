The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2023 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors is here. Join us to enhance your advising skills and learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Most professional development sessions are held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST. Our webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Registration is required and all sessions are provided by SBDCNet at no-cost to SBDC advisors and staff. View the full schedule and follow links to register below.

2023 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

January 31, 2023: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

February 14, 2023: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

February 28, 2023: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

March 14, 2023: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

March 28, 2023: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

April 11, 2023: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

April 25, 2023: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

May 9, 2023: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

May 23, 2023: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

June 6, 2023: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

June 20, 2023: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

July 11, 2023: Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness for Small Business (Register)

July 25, 2023: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

August 8, 2023: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

August 22, 2023: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

Sept. 5 – 8, 2023: Workshop at the 2023 America’s SBDC Conference in Nashville, TN

in Nashville, TN September 19, 2023: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

October 3, 2023: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

October 17, 2023: Explore SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

October 31, 2023: All About GIS Research for Small Businesses (Register)

November 14, 2023: Navigating Cybersecurity with Your Clients (Register)

November 28, 2023: Navigating Small Business HR with Your Clients (Register)

December 12, 2023: Understanding Intellectual Property Protection & Research (Register)

More About the SBDCNet’s 2023 Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

Webinars are exclusively for SBDC business advisors and staff. Follow the links next to each session in order to complete registration at our Eventbrite page. SBDC advisors and staff should use their SBDC-affiliated email address when registering; this will expedite verification of your SBDC affiliation.

Eventbrite will send confirmation emails upon registration. The morning of the scheduled session, the SBDCNet will send all registrants a reminder email that will include specific instructions for accessing the session via our WebEx platform – SBDCNet Webinars. All webinars are held in Central Standard Time.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse‘s 2023 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

You can also keep up to date with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Additional Small Business Resources for SBDC Advisors

Check out our various small business resources:

Photo credit: Photo by Helloquence on Unsplash