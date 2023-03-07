SBDC Day 2023 Celebrates Main Street Impact

SBDC Day is observed the third Wednesday of every year. Since its inception in 2017, the celebration recognizes the work of the nationwide network of small business development centers (SBDCs) and their collective accomplishments in helping America’s small businesses succeed. SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have on the small business community at large. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 marks SBDC Day 2023.

SBDCs Support of America’s Small Businesses

Across America throughout 2023, as the nation learns to operate within the reality of COVID-19, SBDCs continue their efforts toward “Reimaging Main Street” by helping small businesses adapt to new business norms, by driving innovation in entrepreneurship across generations, and by supporting diverse small business owners in communities throughout the United States.

In 2021, a new business was created every 36 minutes with the help of America’s SBDCs. Small businesses working with SBDCs accessed $7.7 billion in financing equating to $100,000 every 6.8 minutes. SBDC clients generated $10.1 billion in new sales ($100,000 in sales every 5.2 minutes) and created 85,094 new jobs (a new job every 6.2 minutes). Reflecting America’s diverse population, 85% of SBDC’s clients represent Women-, Veteran-, and Minority-Owned small businesses. Read more about the real-world impact of SBDCs here.

Join the SBDC Day Celebration

Join the celebration on March 15, 2023 by following #SBDCDay on your favorite social media channel and join the conversation by sharing your SBDC small business success story. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn more about what your local SBDC is doing to celebrate, Find Your Local SBDC.

About SBDCs

Small businesses are job creators and innovators. America’s SBDCs are the nation’s proven, cost-effective and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

