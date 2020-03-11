Think Big, Start Small this SBDC Day 2020

“Think Big. Start Small.” is this theme for the fourth annual SBDC Day. Every third Wednesday in March since 2017, the nationwide network of small business development centers (SBDCs) recognize their collective accomplishments in helping America’s small businesses succeed. SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have on the small business community at large. This year, SBDC Day is Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and there is much to celebrate.

With the help of SBDCs across the country, in-depth clients created 99,194 new jobs, secured $5.6 billion in financing and generated $7 billion in new sales; that’s a new job every 5.3 minutes, $100,000 in capital every 9.4 minutes and $100,000 in new sales every 8 minutes. Read more about the real-world impact of SBDCs here.

About SBDCs

Small businesses are job creators and innovators. America’s SBDCs are the nation’s proven, cost-effective and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

