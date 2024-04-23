National Small Business Week is the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) annual event celebrating the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners from across the country. Through many in-person activities across the U.S. and a virtual summit, the SBA recognizes the hard work, innovation, and commitment to building our nation’s economy. Recognized through proclamation by the President of the United States since 1963, National Small Business Week 2024 takes place April 28-May 4, 2024. The theme for this year is “Building on the Small Business Boom,“ celebrating the growth in entrepreneurship and resilience of small businesses. The tradition led by the SBA for over 60 years is co-hosted by SCORE.

National Small Business Week 2024 Events

On April 28 and 29th, the 2024 State Small Business Persons of the Year from across the U.S., DC, and Puerto Rico will be recognized by the SBA at ceremonies in Washington, DC. Additionally, National Small Business Week 2024 award recipients are recognized across six other categories including: Small Business Exporter of the Year, Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery, Federal Procurement Awards, Awards to SBA Resource Partners, Small Business Investment Company of the Year, and Surety Bond Agent of the Year. SBA Administrator Guzman will then visit four cities as part of the National Small Business Week roadshow tour, these include: Manchester, NH, Milwaukee, WI, Denver, CO, and Billings, MT.

The SBA continues the tradition of hosting the free Virtual Summit, taking place Tuesday, April 30 – Wednesday May 1. The summit features access to federal resources, educational workshops, and networking to help entrepreneurs start, grow, and build resilient businesses. More details on the summit agenda can be found here. The event is open to the public and registration is free.

To celebrate National Small Business Week, the SBA will host several events across the country. Find information about local-area events online using #NSBW or join the conversation on social media using #SmallBusinessWeek. Full details can be found at sba.gov/nsbw.

America’s Small Businesses – By the Numbers

Small businesses are the drivers of our nation’s economy. The SBA Office of Advocacy 2023 U.S. Small Business Profile reports key indicators of America’s small business, highlights include:

Visit the 2023 Small Business Profiles for the States, Territories, and Nation and Small Business Facts to learn more.

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Photo credit: U.S. Small Business Administration