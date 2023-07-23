Join SBDCNet at the 2023 America’s SBDC Conference

America’s SBDC 44th annual conference, “Re-imagine Main Street,” will take place in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, September 5th through Friday, September 8th. Annually, the conference brings together SBDCs, peers, partners and sponsors for professional development and to explore issues affecting small businesses. The theme of this year’s conference emphasizes the idea of re-imagining Main Street after the pandemic. The shift in society and the workplace caused by the global pandemic gave way to many organizations learning to adapt, increase efficiencies and pursue new opportunities. This year’s conference is an opportunity for SBDC professionals to come together to share best practices with peers in an effort to be stronger and more impactful in building America’s small businesses.

The schedule for the conference is available with a listing of over 200 workshops and invited speakers for the Wednesday and Thursday General Sessions. Registration for the 2023 America’s SBDC Conference is now open.

If you are planning to attend the America’s SBDC conference, be sure to stop by the SBDCNet’s exhibit hall booth and join our workshop, scheduled for Thursday, September 7th.

Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success

At our workshop, learn about SBDCNet, the official nationwide research service and support program for SBDCs. As your partner for success, the SBDCNet works one-on-one with SBDCs to provide in-depth, customized market research and other business development resources to support you and your client’s information and resource needs. Attendees will learn about the variety of SBDCNet’s research services and capabilities, how to gain access to valuable business research and tools, best practices, SBDCNet trainings and more!

About SBDCs

There are approximately 1,000 Small Business Development Centers across the United States and its territories providing no-cost business advising and at-cost training to new and existing businesses. Hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies, and private partners, SBDCs are funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Photo by The Climate Reality Project on Unsplash