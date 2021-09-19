Join SBDCNet at the 2021 America’s SBDC Virtual Conference

“Conquering Risk” is the theme of the 2021 America’s SBDC Virtual Conference scheduled for Tuesday, September 21 – Friday, September 24. Annually, the conference brings together SBDCs, peers, partners and sponsors to discuss issues affecting small businesses. Given the reality of disruption impacting small businesses and the rapid rate of change, risk management is essential for the success and survival of small businesses today. The conference this year is an opportunity for professionals to share best practices and resources to respond to crises and risks, adapt in uncertain times, and find solutions for their clients.

The 2021 ASBDC Conference registration is open to SBDC and non-SBDC attendees. The tentative schedule for the conference is available with a listing of the speakers for the Wednesday and Thursday General Sessions as well as a listing of the workshops, which will remain available on-demand for six months.

Be sure to connect with SBDCNet at our virtual booth during the conference and view our workshop, “Managing Risk with Market Research.”

About America’s SBDC

America’s SBDCs represents the interests of America’s nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) – the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States and its territories.

About SBDCs

There are over 1,000 Small Business Development Centers across the United States and its territories providing no-cost business advising and at-cost training to new and existing businesses. Hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies, and private partners, SBDCs are funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Photo by The Climate Reality Project on Unsplash