Join SBDCNet at the 2022 America’s SBDC Conference

Sunny San Diego will be home to the 2022 America’s SBDC Conference: “Synergy Energy,” Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Annually, the conference brings together SBDCs, peers, partners and sponsors to discuss issues affecting small businesses. The theme of this year’s conference emphasizes the importance of collaboration through creating energized workplaces and synergistic teams. The shift in the society and the workplace caused by the global pandemic gave way to many organizations having to learn to increase efficiencies and adapt to new modalities. This year’s conference is an opportunity for SBDC professionals to come together to share best practices with peers in an effort to be stronger and more impactful in building America’s small businesses through lessons learned navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule for the conference is available with a listing of the speakers for the Wednesday and Thursday General Sessions as well as a listing of the 175 professional development workshops. The 2022 America’s SBDC Conference registration is now open.

As the America’s SBDC conference returns to a live in-person event, be sure to stop by the SBDCNet booth and join our two workshops, scheduled for September 9th, to learn ways to energize your team and to create synergy with SBDCNet as your partner for client success.

Synergy-Energy with SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success

Learn about SBDCNet, the official nationwide research service and support program for SBDCs. As your partner for success, the SBDCNet works one-on-one with SBDCs to provide in-depth, customized market research and other business development resources to support you and your client’s information and resource needs. Attendees will learn about the variety of SBDCNet’s research services and capabilities, how to gain access to valuable business research and tools, best practices, SBDCNet trainings and more!

SBDC Synergy Showcase

Join us for a showcase of some of the best SBDC innovations and best practices of the year and hear directly from SBDC colleagues who worked to create or develop these innovative approaches. Attendees will identify and develop new opportunities for synergistic collaborations in their SBDC programs and learn how to replicate these innovations for their center or network.

About America’s SBDC

America’s SBDCs represents the interests of America’s nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) – the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States and its territories.

About SBDCs

There are approximately 1,000 Small Business Development Centers across the United States and its territories providing no-cost business advising and at-cost training to new and existing businesses. Hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies, and private partners, SBDCs are funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Photo by The Climate Reality Project on Unsplash