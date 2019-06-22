Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources

Veteran-owned small business general information center that includes resources, information and links to assist veterans with starting or growing their small business. You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Veteran-Owned Small Business General Information

Financing a Veteran-Owned Small Business

Federal and state government agencies do not provide grants to veterans for starting a business. However, the SBA offers a program to help veterans obtain low-cost startup financing the SBA Veterans Advantage Loan.

SBA Veterans Advantage Loan – provides “fee-relief” to veteran-owned small businesses to reduce the barrier of access to capital.

Visit the Lender Match to find SBA-approved lenders.

Government Contracting for Veteran-Owned Small Business

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses program – federal contracting program for the service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

VA Small and Veteran Business Programs – overview on contracting with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

FedBizOpps –portal for finding active contracting opportunities from the U.S. government.

Employee and Employer Rights

You can find additional HR information from our Small Business Human Resources Help Topics page.

Additional Resources

