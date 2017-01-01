Official SBDC Advisor Login Here All Other Site Areas Are Open to the Public.
These Small Business Human Resources links and resources will help you become better acquainted with managing your small business’ most important assets – people!  Don’t forget you can receive free or low-cost training and free professional business advice, from your local Small Business Development Center!

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

State Labor Offices

  • State Labor Offices –  list of all state labor offices’ contact information compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Human Resource Associations

  • Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – the world’s largest HR professional society, representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries. See resources, tools, legal issues and sample documents. Many resources are available for free to the public while others are restricted to members.
  • American Payroll Association – the nation’s leader in payroll education, publications and training since 1982.
  • WorldatWork: The Total Rewards Association – a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority for professionals and organizations focused on compensation, benefits and total rewards. See Resources Center.
