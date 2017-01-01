These Small Business Human Resources links and resources will help you become better acquainted with managing your small business’ most important assets – people! Don’t forget you can receive free or low-cost training and free professional business advice, from your local Small Business Development Center!

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

Small Business Resources Center from the EEOC – One stop shop for resources for small businesses.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center – Resources for taxpayers who file Form 1040, Schedules C, E, F or Form 2106, as well as small businesses with assets under $10 million.

Independent Contractor (Self-Employed) or Employee? – information to determine the difference between independent contractors and employees as well as understand the tax implications.

Employment Taxes – information to help you better understand employment taxes

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

State Labor Offices

State Labor Offices – list of all state labor offices’ contact information compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Human Resource Associations